President Lula of Brazil, whom I generally regard as one of the good guys, used his platform as current chair of the BRICS now meeting in Rio, to call for the end to the enforced silence on the Gaza crisis.

I understand of course that Lula is constrained by the protocols of diplomacy and represents many countries fearful of the vicious tariff treats of the lunatic emperor of the western world but this language is not nor ever has been nearly enough to combat the imperial rot of which Gaza is the most satanic materialization.

This silence of which Lula speaks? It’s pretty damn noisy in the Global South so I’m thinking he is pointing at the West and at the contemptible groveling of its mainstream media at the clay feet of oligarchs.

As I write, I read of the latest grotesque ugliness of Zionist fascism, the order of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz to the IDF to establish a concentration camp on the ruins of Rafah for what will eventually imprison the entirety of the starving Palestinian people waiting either to be starved to death or forced into the Sinai in face of the mercy-less opposition of Egypt’s Al-Sisi.

It is in this context that Netanyahu sups with Donald Trump, brags of the “voluntary” exiting of Palestinians from Gaza while Trump gleefully anticipates the new playground that he and his cabal yearn to construct for Israeli, US and Gulf State princes on the glistening beaches of Gaza while Bibi and his successors rake in the glorious fresh wealth of Palestinian oil and gas wealth of the Mediterranean.

Meine Damen und Herren, it is you and I who are already in the concentration camp.

We know evil when we see and smell it. We smelt it on the plains of the American West, in the camps of Nazi Germany, and throughout imperialized Africa and Asia.

We detest it because we know we are forced into complicity with it. We may not be the US mercenaries of the CIA-Mossad GHF who shoot and kill defenseless and starving Palestinians and take selfies of themselves doing it, but we are entrapped in an official (not our) culture and media system whose camp guards have taken our tongues and our souls for the enrichment of vacuous and narcissistic billionaires, while forcing us even on domestic soil to turn our faces away from the Nazi black vans of Trump’s secret militia, ICE, as they rip apart the thin fabric of US ethnic diversity, casting millions into the pits of loathing and dread.

Basta!!!