Approxmate quotation from Brian Berletic yesterday on New Atlas:

Iran

“The US is not going to leave the region; they’re not going to stop attacking Iran. This is not going to happen until the global geopolitical landscape significantly shifts. And it is shifting, which is why Iran needs to continue surviving. Their objective has always been to survive. And they continue to survive. And as long as they continue to survive and work together with the rest of the multipolar world, to continue advancing the cause of multipolarism and displacing US-led unipolarism, then the outcome in the long term will be positive for Iran even though they are taking lots of damage now. That’s undeniable.

“The US knows that it cannot match the emergence and rise of the multipolar world. The United States cannot even match China alone, which is the central pillar of modern-day multipolarism. It knows this. It knows it cannot, has no possible way of matching China or the multipolar world. So, what it is doing instead is trying to disrupt and destroy it. That’s what it’s doing. It cannot match it. It cannot overpower it. It cannot push it back. It cannot encircle and contain it. It is going to overturn and destroy everything. It’s like someone losing at chess and before the game is over flipping the whole board over, knocking all the pieces to the ground, kicking the table over, turning the whole room upside down, and storming out. That’s what the United States is in the process of doing, on a global scale.

“It is not just attacking Iran. It isn’t attacking Iran for Israel. It’s attacking Iran as part of a global war against multipolarism. This is a war against multipolarism to destabilize and disrupt the rise of multipolarism. That’s what it is in the process of doing, destabilizing the amount of energy flowing from West Asia to the rest of Asia, specifcally to do this. It is also doing it to get parts of Asia energy dependent on the United States and get leverage over Asia.

“It’s very important for people to understand this, to put away their fantasies of driving the United States out of the region. That is not going to happen any time soon. They need to give up their delusions that American wars are all scatter-brained, all driven by special interests and different pretexts.

“Understand that it is one single war against multipolarism. We need to voice our opposition, expose our opposition to this one single war against multipolarism, whether it is being waged in Latin America, against Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, across Africa, West Asia, Iran or across Asia surrounding China.

“What the United States has done is to fracture the antiwar movement. You have people barking up twenty different trees, twenty different scapegoats and/or pretexts for what they imagine these wars are being fought over…….The war on Russia is a US war serving US interests, using Europe and Ukraine. The war on Iran is a US war to serve US interests using the Persian Gulf states and its proxy Israel to wage this war against Iran. It is exactly likely the same as the war against Russia except it is against Asia.

“And the United States is engineering exactly the same kind of war against China. It is building up its proxies in the region, picking out, singling out the island province of Taiwan and the southeast Asian nation of the Philippines to play the part of Ukraine in Asia.

“This is what the United States is doing. All these conflicts are connected. Again, if you look at the map, everywhere the United States is involved it is targeting energy going to China and the rest of Asia. And Asia is driving the rise of the multipolar world. Russia is playing a supporting role. Iran is also playing a role in all of this. Nations like Venezuela, now completely politically captured by the United States, had been investing in and contributing to the multipolarism and the US is toppling it all over. It is picking it apart, destroying it, picking apart one nation after the other.

“It is trying to do it just slow enough so the rest of the world is not spooked into creating a united front against the US, but it continues to move forward where it is at least slowing down the emergence of multipolarism and the benefits of multipolarism would have for the population of the world. So it is very important to understand this.

“Let’s with a unified voice identify and expose this singular war against multipolarisam. Let’s voice our opposition to this war. . Let’s understand how all of these countries are working together against it and stop letting the United States create all of these narratives that divide and comparmentalize antiwar sentiment, stop falling into their game, stop reacting to their game, stop giving them the initiative.

“Gain the initiative. Expose what they are doing and expose the corporate interests within the United States driving all of this. Stop allowing them to dangle politicians and proxies overseas as the target of your anger and look past them to the corporations that are actually behind this.”

Panama

Juan Martínez writes today for the WSWS (WSWS) on The Panama Canal crisis and US imperialism’s neocolonial drive against Latin America. His is a story of the recolonization of Latin America, which I have recently addressed in efforts to survey all the many - the vast majority of - countries of Latin America where the forces of progressivism are being driven back, essentially by US corporate money, electoral interference, lawfare and covert operations.

In the case of the Panama Canal over the past eighteen months this amounts to:

“A multi-track confrontation that includes the voiding of a nearly three-decade-old concession held by a Hong Kong-based company, the physical seizure of its port assets, a sustained Chinese campaign of economic retaliation through ship detentions and the formal elaboration of a Pentagon doctrine treating the entire Western Hemisphere as US territory.This crisis is a landmark in the decomposition of the post-Cold War order and the descent of the capitalist powers into military conflict over the re-division of the world.”

The story goes back to Washington’s seizure of the Canal Zone in 1903, fomenting a secession from Colombia, installing a puppet government and extracting a treaty granting US control “in perpetuity:”

“(This) inaugurated a century of US political domination and economic exploitation of the lands to its south. The canal linked the Atlantic and Pacific oceans under US military control, enabling the projection of naval power across both hemispheres and the integration of Latin American raw materials, markets and cheap labor into the circuits of American capital accumulation. The dollar was established as Panama’s official currency. Washington reserved the explicit right to intervene militarily and did so repeatedly. The Canal Zone itself, a segregated US-controlled territory dividing Panama in two, was the physical embodiment of semi-colonial subjugation.

“The Trump administration’s 2026 National Defense Strategy introduces the concept of “Homeland and Hemisphere,” effectively expanding the definition of the American “homeland” to include all of North and South America. It declares: ‘We will actively and fearlessly defend America’s interests throughout the Western Hemisphere. We will guarantee U.S. military and commercial access to key terrain, especially the Panama Canal, Gulf of America, and Greenland.’

“In March 2026, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went further, outlining a “Greater North America” doctrine that claims “every sovereign nation and territory north of the equator, from Greenland to Ecuador and from Alaska to Guyana” as falling within the “immediate security perimeter” of the United States….

“On January 3, 2026, US special forces invaded Venezuela and kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro, who remains imprisoned in New York. Venezuela’s oil revenues now flow into an account controlled by Washington. Cuba faces a fuel blockade that Trump has explicitly described as preparation for invasion. US forces have sunk over 50 fishing boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, killing more than 180 people in what the Pentagon calls “preemptive strikes.” The “Shield of the Americas” summit in March 2026 assembled a coalition of far-right regimes—Milei’s Argentina, Kast’s Chile, Bukele’s El Salvador—that are the political heirs of the military dictatorships of the 1970s. This is a modern-day Operation Condor, a CIA-orchestrated network for counterrevolutionary coordination across the continent.

“The Panama Canal crisis must be understood within this broader framework. It is not a bilateral commercial dispute but a strategic operation to remove Chinese-linked economic presence from a chokepoint Washington considers vital to its preparation for war.

“On January 20, 2025, the day of Trump’s inauguration, Panama’s Comptroller-General launched an audit of Panama Ports Company (PPC), Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison subsidiary that had operated the Balboa and Cristóbal ports since 1997. The audit, which alleged $300 million in unpaid fees and a “ghost” concession operating since 2015, was released hours before US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived in Panama.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio made Panama his first overseas stop, declaring that Chinese control over the ports was “unacceptable” and that “absent immediate changes,” the US would “take measures necessary to protect its rights.”

“Under this unrelenting pressure, President José Raúl Mulino announced Panama would not renew its participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, becoming the first Latin American country to do so. Then, on January 29, 2026, Panama’s Supreme Court ruled that the 1997 concession law itself was unconstitutional, voiding not merely a 2021 renewal but the original grant made nearly three decades earlier. Within days, Executive Decree No. 23 ordered the Panama Maritime Authority to occupy the ports, explicitly seizing PPC’s private movable assets including cranes, vehicles, computers and proprietary software. Operations were handed to Maersk and MSC, both members of the BlackRock-led consortium that had sought to purchase Hutchison’s global ports business.

The claim that this was neutral constitutional review rather than politically directed expropriation collapses upon the slightest comparative scrutiny (the author then examines the comparative case of First Quantum Minterals’ concession to operate the Cobre Panamá copper mine).

While PPC has initiated arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce, Mulino has already declared the ports will “never again” be issued to a single company. This is a preemptive decision signaling that Panama does not contemplate returning the assets regardless of what any arbitration panel finds. How did Beijing react?

“Starting in March 2026, China began detaining Panama-flagged vessels in its ports in numbers far beyond historical norms. Approximately 20 ships were held in February, nearly a hundred in March, and 136 in April, over six times the prior year’s average rate. Between March 8 and 12 alone, 28 Panama-flagged ships were detained, accounting for 75.7 percent of all detentions in China during that period. Lloyd’s Intelligence data showed vessels transferring out of the Panama flag registry to the Bahamas and Marshall Islands.

“China’s official position, articulated by Ambassador Xie Feng at an OAS event in late June, was that the increased inspections were due to vessel collisions in Chinese waters and were “fully legitimate.” But Tokyo MOU data showed inspections doubled in March from historic norms and nearly doubled again in April. The US was able to strongarm Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Paraguay and Trinidad and Tobago to issue a joint statement accusing China of “targeted economic pressure” and “a blatant attempt to politicize maritime trade.”

“Beijing simultaneously deployed regulatory leverage against CK Hutchison itself. When the company announced the $22.8 billion sale of 80 percent of its global ports business to the BlackRock-MSC consortium in March 2025, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announced an antitrust review, claiming jurisdiction because Hutchison is publicly listed in Hong Kong. The review stalled the deal for a year, with SAMR demanding a “significant stake” for COSCO, China’s state-owned shipping giant, as the price for clearing the transaction. By the time Panama’s Supreme Court voided the underlying concession in January 2026, the global sale was already in a year-long stalemate, stymied by Beijing.

“US imperialism fields the full power spectrum from capital to military force, bombing fishing boats, kidnapping heads of state, imposing blockades. China, for now, audits and inspects ships. The contrast is not between equals but between a globally dominant imperialist power operating in what it considers its backyard and a rising power that has not yet developed the military infrastructure to project force into the Western Hemisphere. That this asymmetry may narrow over time only intensifies the underlying dynamic and sets them and the world on a collision course.

“The Panama template is already being replicated. In February 2026, the Trump administration warned Peru that it risked losing sovereignty after a Peruvian court ruled that COSCO’s $1.3 billion Chancay megaport was exempt from regulatory oversight. Two weeks ago, that decision was reversed, and oversight was returned to Peru’s regulators. In Bolivia, a Chinese consortium’s major zinc project was cancelled. Across the continent, governments that once balanced between Washington and Beijing are being forced to choose under conditions of military intimidation that no Latin American state can resist.”