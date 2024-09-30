Iran’s president Pezeshkian has admitted that he was lied to following the assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah a few weeks ago in Beirut and Tehran. In exchange for the promise of a ceasefire in Gaza, Iran would not retaliate against Israel’s provocations.

Once again gullible leaders of the Global South fall for the lies of the West whose only interest is restoration of its hegemony. Thus an already divided Iran was even less than prepared for the deadly weakening of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the murder of a leader, Nasrallah, who is revered throughout the Global South.

Iran’s support of proxies in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen now appears not as a symptom of strength but as an export of internal division to the regional level. We don’t know for sure that an Iranian spy was responsible for disclosing the movement of Nasrallah to a combined Hezbollah-IRGC meeting that was then the target of 86 Israeli (= US) 2000 kilo guided bombs on a densely high rise residential district in southern Beirut, but if it was then there is a certain satanic poetry to the betrayal.

That the US has lent itself to this monstrous event feeds the temporary glory of the Zionist movement and exposes the fundamental weakness of a supposedly imperial power that has been co-opted by Zionism.