Missile and Drone Attacks

There has been considerable escalation over the past couple of weeks by both Ukraine and Russia in their missile, drone and bombing attacks. Ukraine was hitting Russian oil refineries at the beginning of this round, but it appears that Washington was unhappy with the consequences that this might have for international oil prices, although some commentators expressed skepticism that Ukrainian hits would make much difference to prices given that the bulk of Russian oil exports are for crude rather than refined oil product.

In any case, for the time being at least, these kinds of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries appears to have stopped. However Ukraine has continued to subject Belgorod City and Grayveron to heavy drone attacks (principally) as well as some missile attacks. While Russia may claim to shoot down 95% of these. it is clear that many missiles are hitting targets, usually civilian.

This has prompted the evacuation of some 19,000 children so far; it appears to have significantly degraded the quality of life, work and leisure in Belgorod. There is a possibility of significant public anger over Belgorod’s vulnerability and the level of support that local and Federal authorities are providing to help the population cope with what for the Russians is a new and dangerous phase of the war. It is true, on the other hand, that the citizens of Donetsk City have had to put up with this and for a very long time, and that so far as we know there has been no public outcry against Russian authorities since Moscow formally integrated the Donetsk People’s Republic into the Russian Federation in 2022.

In Ukraine, which has suffered far more extensive shelling for much longer than Belgorod. there has been little visible civilian unrest against the authorities, despite the declining popularity of Zelenskiy and weak level of willingness on the part of young people to fight. Hence the constant stream of stories about civilian men being press-ganged into service, and the inability of the RADA to pass a new mobilization law. In Russia, by contrast, there has been a stready flow of volunteers to sign up as contracted soldiers, to a total of around 240,000 at the close of 2023 and presumably continuing to rise. If anything,

The challenges to Russia of maintaining close observation over and protection of the border appear to have contributed to volunteer recruitment.

Russian shelling, drones and guided missiles over the past week or so have been extensive and appear primarily to have targeted energy facilities such as major centers of population, notably Kharkiv and Odessa which have experienced widespread energy disruptions.

Recent advice by the government of Kazakhstan to Kazakhs resident in Kharkiv and Odessa that these cities are threatened by a high level of instability and that Kazakhs should evacuate, along with a statement by Hungarian leader Orban that there should be a buffer zone along the Russian border with Ukraine (something to which the Putin administration is already committed), together with major concentrations of both Russian and Ukrainian forces in these northlands, all suggest that there could be major new activity here very soon, especially once the muddy ground begins to harden, as it will by mid-April.

On the other hand, it remains the case that the most intense combat and the largest numbers of casualties are still occurring in the Avdievka-to-Bakhmut area, so that it could be here that Russia may be most tempted to punch a hole through rather feeble and recently constructed Ukrainian fortifications, in order to facilitate a Russian rush for the Dnieper river (which is where many of the power stations recently hit by Russian missiles are to be found).

Crocus Concert Hall

We can soon expect to hear more from Russia’s FSB’s investigation of the Crocus Concert Hall attacks. Information already released indicates that the terrorists were paid in Crypto currencies by sources said to be “Ukrainian nationalists.” It appears that on the day, March 7, of the US public warning of a potential attack in Moscow, the FSB disbanded an ISIS cell in Moscow, which together with their stepping up of security at the March 9th concert on International Women’s Day, which passed off without incident, and given FSB doubts about US intentions behind its warning might understandably have led the FSB to drop its guard by the time of the actual attack on March 22nd.

Lessons of War

What lessons can we learn from this proxy war about war itself in these times? Three to be going on with:

(1) New technologies are transforming war: satellite and aerial surveillance; drones and missiles, many of them guided and some of them guidable in flight, and electronic jamming; remote mine-layers and mine-destroyers.

Missiles such as zircons, kinzhals, that can travel at hyposonic speed and carry nuclear warheads greatly escalate the potential damage of war. Some are launched from ships, some from submarines, some from the air, some from land. The extensiveness of surveillance instills caution, fear and confusion and is a major reason why the war proceeds so slowly;

(2) a war of attrition radically impacts decisions about when to advance, when to hold, and when to flee, by reducing the relative importance of territory in favor of the diminution of an opponent’s men and machines; wars of attrition invite different conceptions of time and value and invite attention to relative production capability.

(3) war is generally about much more than offensives and defense; a successful advance may require many offenses, many defeats, great resilience, great subtly. Judgments about progress must encompass long periods of time and include assessment of the likelihood of successful counterattacks.

