The Sum of our Escalations: Annihilation or Fascism
Fresh Escalations
The world has grown a great deal more dangerous over the past 24 to 48 hours on at least two accounts, principally: (1) Israel’s attack on Al Quds leaders in the Iranian consulate in Damascus; (2) Romanian-French plans to enter Ukraine and Moldova in preparation, amongst other things, for possible combat in Odessa, while Finland is the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.