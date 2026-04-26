As I am on the move this weekend and given that news falls marginally short of World War Three, my comments will be exceptionally brief.

The reference to World War Three is no longer remotely a joke. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told us yesterday that Europe has declared war on Russia. This is not new news, of course, since Europe has been provoking Russia with acts tantamount to declarations of war for several years Anow and European leaders keep saying they are preparing for war with Russia by around 2030.

Yes, I know, if you hold that Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 then you think Russia started this. Regular readers of this column will know I have persistently argued that the 2022 “invasion” was a provocation set by the West - with Ukraine as its side-kick - from the mid-1990s, and one which Russia could no longer safely or responsibly ignore either on its own behalf or the behalf of Russian-speaking Ukrainians of the Donbass. Europeans now think the military machinations behind the Ukraine mask and rhetorical clamor for war are clever because they imagine that the US will by 2030 have returned to its normal state of lunacy and rush to the help their quaint civilizational sisters out of a tight fix, or that Europe - they mainly think Germany - will have borrowed enough money and mobilized sufficient numbers of biddable and naive young German boys to convince themselves that war with Russia seems a plausible notion. European elites think their deluded citizens will be just fine with giving up their welfare states for the purpose of unnecessary war. These all seem very big and risky presumptions.

What is new is that Russia is no longer pretending that all this is mere theater and that the raucous children will soon be sent to bed. Russia has taken the measure of Europe’s capacity for self-deceiving, suicidally convincing rhetoric and knows that it must prepare for the worst. Russian preparations so far are a good deal more convincing than anything Europe is doing even if you think that Finland will really host nuclear launchers or that a strike on Kaliningrad will tear Russia apart.

Domestic pressure on Putin is building to get him to finally swat Ukraine and to slap the Baltics and any other loud-mouthed war mongerers over their wrists. Zelenskiy even encourages the Baltics to expect this. He needs to squeeze more money out of EUNATO. He needs more money because he realizes that the US really has lost interest in Ukraine for now and that he’ll only get 30 billion euro out of the 90 billion euro loan just approved by the EC. The 60 billion is there to pay for weapons from America and perhaps to pay off previous EU loans. All told the loan is supposed to last for two years but will likely only get Ukraine to the end of this year. Nobody knows exactly who is really is going to put up the money for this loan and at what price Europe itself will almost certainly have to pay.

Zel meantime knows he is never going to get beyond Fantasy Membership of the EU, but for as long as Europe sees him as the one person who can keep Ukraine fighting so as to justify Europe’s ridiculous investment in the war, he will likely hang on in autocratic power.

But this is hardly the worst of it. Hegseth is now extending the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to all Iranian ships everywhere, and considers them all potential targets. This must be part of the reason for Araghchi’s visit to Moscow and for Lavrov’s visit to Beijing and for a visit to Moscow by naval war experts from Beijing, and for a potential visit by Putin to Beijing in May. A May visit to Beijing by Trump seems increasingly fanciful.

Rarely have so many triggers been set so recklessly and simultaneously for Armageddon.