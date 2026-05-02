Iran

The US continues to pour weapons and men into West Asia, and this naturally enhances the sense that while Trump may on the one hand talk about the termination of hostilities towards Iran, he is actually planning some kind of military operation, be it by air, sea or land.

Some analysists, like Ray McGovern, place their (faltering) hope on the possibility that Putin’s call to Trump earlier this week, which contained a direct warning to Trump not to restart military action against Iran, in general and, in particular, not to launch a ground operation, would have the desired effect of discouraging the US President from action that would be turn out to be extremely dangerous for the entire world. Others, and these include Larry Johnson (both McGovern and Johnson are former CIA) may hope that Putin’s call would deter Trump but do not really expect this to happen. Putin’s cautionary warnings have not had a noticeably dramatic effect in the context of the Ukraine war, so why would we expect this to be the case in Iran? Even if McGovern is right, there is always the possibility that Trump’s arm could be twisted by an Israeli false flag operation in the form, let us say, of a major attack on a US carrier, and made to look as though it had been fired from Iran or by Iran.

The Russian Puzzle Doll

The puzzle as to what we should expect next of Donald Trump is a puzzle within another puzzle, and that other puzzle has to with the signs we have seen in recent days of a crisis in US weapons stockpiles even as the flow of weapons towards Iran is intensified. This crisis has an immediate impact, which is on US relations to Europe, which are deteriorating. The crisis has a longer-term significance, however, which is signified by discussions as to whether the US, rather than heightening its presence in Asia with a view towards a future kinetic conflict with China is in fact, beneath the threats, bravado and bluster, reducing its military footprint in Asia, overall.

Now, THAT puzzle then opens up the vista to an even broader and more fundamental puzzle. ONE reason why the US might be reducing its overall military footprint in Asia is because it has acquired greater confidence in its strategies of economic warfare, including all the techniques that Brian Berletic regularly discusses of putting pressure on potential chokeholds (such as the Malacca strait) in the supply routes that bring energy to China, strategies that often involve US support for militia groups, sometimes associated with ISIS and similar variants of radical Sunni Islam along the Turkish-Azeri-China corridor and in the AfPak region that target Chinese Belt and Road initiatives as these involved transportation and pipelines. These, together with its “empire of bases,” and its policy of “elite capture” in Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and elsewhere across Asia, are arguably sufficient unto themselves to ensure that China can be both contained and diminished and that US hegemony and the restoration of its unipolar primacy can be sustained.

Alternatively, and it is a tempting perspective (too tempting for the moment to give it much weight), the relative defeat of the US in achieving its objectives in Iran - the latest defeat in a string of stinging defeats and/or embarrassing debacles for the Hegemon wrought by the Global South (including Vietnam, Afghanistan, and, I would argue - in the long term - Iraq and now, quite possibly, Iran) in addition to the failure of the US to achieve its objectives (so helpfully outlined in the 2019 RAND report on Extending Russia, in Ukraine) in Ukraine, where the basic concept was to use Ukraine as a battering ram to splinter Russia into unthreatening statelets (in a more dramatic version of the successul splintering of Yugoslavia in the 1990s), has brought the Deep State at last to acknowledge to itself that it is indeed on a losing trajectory and that the days of clinging to the illusion of hegemony are over.

Deteriorating US-European Relations

The approaching collapse of US-European relations could conceivably represent one symptom of tectonic slippage. The Financial Times today (FT) reports that the US has just warned Europe that because of its need to boost the flow of US arms to West Asia its stockpiles are insufficient to maintain the flow of weapons (HIMARS, ATACMS, NASMs etc.) to Europe and, in particular, to Ukraine (weapons that Europe is paying to US arms companies to supply direct to Ukraine, payments for which most of the recent EU 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine is earmarked for). This disclosure of weakness has been accompanied by the US announcement that it will reduce the number of US forces in Germany from 35,000 to 30,000, amidst rumors of similar reductions of troops in Italy and Spain. In a continent less brainwashed into thinking that it really needs these forces for its protection rather than seeing them as occupation forces left over from World War II to secure US interests in consolidating political consent to Europe serving as a buffer zone between the US and the Soviet Union, this news might better come as a welcome and long overdue relief (just as equivalent news, were it to come, would seem to a large proportion of the population of Okinawa in Japan).

The news was presented by Trump as though it was punishment of Germany’s Chancellor Merz for saying that the US had been humiliated by Iran. What Merz was actually trying to do, more likely, was to head off the growing electoral threat to Merz’ party, the CDS, from the new AdF which is polling around the same as or better than the CDU and has a different vision of Europe’s future with Russia (although I don’t want to exaggerate this; a potential CDu-AdF is not inconceivable).

Merz’ country is probably the European country that has been most servile to US interests in the US-NATO war against Russia through the proxy, Ukraine. This has principally been through its connivance with the US-demanded destruction of Nord Stream, the depriving by Europe’s elite-captured governments of cheap Russian oil and gas for European industry and the corresponding de-industrialization and economic stagnation, if not outright decline, of Europe. Even Japan, a major competitor to Europe, is increasing its imports of Russian energy imports, bothering every day less about US sanctions.

Up until this point in time, European governments and the European Commission have bound themselves with the utmost, if idiotic and suicidal, enthusiasm to US foreign policy interest vis-a-vis Russia. For the first years of the war it was the UK and France who were the most egregiously aggressive (on behalf of Ukraine), and suicidal in their support for Zelenskiy, constantly supplying missiles, engaging in terroristic attacks on the Russian mainland, clamoring to send their troops as “guarantors” to Ukraine in the event of a peace treaty (even though NATO feet on the ground in Ukraine was always a Russian red line), supplying intelligence and the like.

More recently, Germany, under Merz, appears to have taken the lead in this vainglorious crusade, with huge commitments to borrow money for the rearmament of Germany and mobilization of its young. Some analysts, not without reason, suspect that Merz, a product of the BlackRock financial oligarchy, is really manipulating Germany into an economic quagmire comparable with that of Russia in the 1990s, when assets depreciated to the point that museums would sell antiquities off the wall to American investment predators.

Of the 90-million-euro EU loan to Ukraine, Germany is sending, direct, 20 million euro of its own, which, when you consider that Ukraine is actually only going to receive 30 million direct, represents two thirds of the total. In short, the new, unified Germany that in 1990 Gorbachev agreed to on the strength of a fake US reassurance that NATO would never move a further inch eastwards, is making a bid to dominate Europe and drive it even more calamitously into a war with Russia that Europe cannot afford and, without US participation, cannot win.

Abandonment as Retrenchment

What to make of this in the light of an argument that what we are witnessing right now is the transition from US hegemony to a truly multipolar world, one that is taking the form of a significant US retrenchment?

Well, there you have it: the US hasn’t just pretended to abandon Ukraine until it has taken the US has defeated China, leaving Europe to take care of Russia. The US, according to this argument, really is about to abandon Ukraine and does not intend to be back any time soon. And, what’s worse, it isn’t going to be able to deliver the weapons to Ukraine that Europe has been paying for - not right away, anyway, and probably not until Russia has finally won the war.

So a de-industrializing and impoverished Europe is left holding the Ukraine baby, as it were, a baby that Russia will soon take a half of. And Russia wont be paying anybody reparations. Europe will have to pay off the 90-billion-euro loan from its own resources or, rather, from its own citizens. It will take small comfort from the fact that it never got around to actually agreeing that Ukraine should be a member of the European Union even if it did manage to come up with a scheme to make it look as though Ukraine was on the path to full membership.

Ukrainian Membership of the European Union

Full membership of the EU for Ukraine was never a likelihood given (1) that Ukraine was then and remains light-years away from meeting the economic conditions that the EU requires for membership (these include not being at war, by the way); (2) that Ukrainian membership of Europe would be very damaging to the economies of some other members of Europe whose agricultural industries will not want the competition and (3) Ukraine, given its relative poverty, would be a net beneficiary of European subsidies and these would likely reduce the amount of subsidy available to other less wealthy nmembers.

Further, these considerations raise the question as to whether Europe ever, at any time, really intended that Ukraine should be allowed membership but rather waved the possibility of this as a bribe to lure Ukraine away from Russia and, at the time of the 2014 coup d’etat, to lure it away from the far more attractive economic relationship that Russia was then proposing to Ukraine in contrast to Europe’s competing offer.

All told, the likelihood that Russia will now be as hostile to the idea of Ukrainian membership of the EU as it has consistently been to the idea of Ukrainian membership of NATO, is enhanced but, at the same time, the issue is increasingly moot anyway.

A Future for Ukraine?

This negative appraisal of Ukraine’s future is echoed in the recent comments of its former Ukrainian army Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi who says the war has reached a grueling, high-tech phase where traditional victory is difficult, and warns his people against relying on “miracles” to restore 1991 borders. He emphasizes that without a clear, updated strategy and sufficient resources, Ukraine risks losing more personnel and territory, stressing that sustaining the war requires adapting to a “high-tech war of survival”. He cites the failure of the 2023 counteroffensive due to lack of resources, warned that the front line is a “killing zone” and that the war has moved to a phase where technology is essential, as the enemy has adapted. He stated in May 2025 that restoring 1991 borders is an unrealistic expectation under current conditions. Ukraine faces a “dead end” due to Russia’s larger resources and mobilized population, and notes that personnel shortages are critical.

$1.5 Trillion the Price for US Hegemony

To come back to the Russian Doll, for a moment, one cannot overlook the argument that although the US may be experiencing some predictable difficulties in sustaining its stockpiles and maintaining combat-readiness in all its many actual and potential theater of conflict, this is only temporary and not unforeseen by the main drivers of US foreign policy in the plutocratic, corporate domains and the Deep State, helping to explain why neither Trump nor Hegseth are remotely embarrassed to be demanding an immediate $30 billion for war, and an increase in annual military expenditure by 50% from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion. (This of course will further deepen the US national debt which stands at $39 trillion and costs the US $1 trillion a year to service).

US Asian Footprint

But while we put that very plausible scenario to one side for the time being, let us revisit the argument about there being an actual decline in the US footprint in Asia. It connects to recent discussions in the US favoring the possibility of a move towards a global order led not by the western dominated G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union as a non-enumerated member), but by an Asian-dominated G5 (the US, Japan, India, China and Russia).

Debates regarding the reduction of the US military footprint in Asia are less about an unambiguous abandonment of the US imperial role so much as a US shift toward smaller, more flexible rotational forces rather than large, permanent bases. This strategy aims to reduce costs and, in some cases, lessen political friction. In this view, the US is shifting from fixed, legacy bases to a more distributed, rotational presence, particularly for the Marine Corps. This includes increased use of unmanned systems and smaller units. While there is pressure to reduce permanent presence, the need to deter China and support allies in the region (e.g., Japan, Taiwan, South Korea) often leads to increases in specific, critical areas, suggesting a “realigning” rather than a simple decrease. Reductions in, for example, South Korea (e.g., potential cuts of thousands of troops) could raise risks regarding intelligence-gathering and rapid response to North Korean threats.

Arnaud Bertrand

A recent interview by Jersey Lee with China expert Arnaud Bertrand (Bertrand) also highlights the “smaller footprint” scenario. Bertrand does not expect that China will be attracted to the C5 model because it would seem to put China on an equal footing with other Asian powers whereas, in reality, China is a peer competitor to the US and possibly even the more powerful economy. But the mere fact that the idea is receiving attention in the US suggests, in the words of Bertrand, that the:

“US understands that we are in a multipolar world now, and is trying to adapt global governance to that. And it’s understood that the previous model, the G7, is increasingly irrelevant. I think when it was created, you know, it was like 60% of world GDP or something like that. And now it’s down to maybe a third, if I remember correctly, if you look at price power parity. So it’s clearly unsustainable to have a world where a bunch of Western countries are trying to impose their will on the rest. And what the rest does is, of course, disagree with that. If the rest is more and more powerful as it is, then more and more you start to have the West isolate themselves from the rest of the world, to their detriment.

“So I think the US has understood that, that’s a big part of the reason why they’re changing their strategy, is basically saying that, we can’t fight reality forever, at some point we need to acknowledge it and adapt to it, otherwise we will keep—we ourselves will become more and more irrelevant. So, yeah, it’s an attempt to adapt. I think it will still take quite a bit of time for everyone to find their place in a multiplayer world. I don’t think the C5 thing will materialise, but it shows an attempt, which is a good first step.”

Jersey Lee picked up on recent discussion in the region about America’s lack of support for the Japanese Prime Minister’s “more forward-leaning stance on Taiwan” (i.e. in translation: escalating the rhetoric that Japan will support Taiwan militarily in the event that China decides to re-integrate Taiwan into what even the US still recognizes as One-China):

“Quite ironic given that it was Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of Defence under this U.S. administration, who asked for basically this stance specifically from Japan. So some view this as a sign of America’s strategic withdrawal, as you kind of laid out, while others think it’s just a quirk of Trump.”

Bertrand’s response is that the Japanese posture is in itself signifying that the US is no longer seen as the assured guarantor of Japanese interest as it once was.

“When you have your “protector”, that is saying, and that’s what the national security strategy says, is saying that they might protect you less or that protection is becoming more and more conditional, which is exactly what the national security says, it says, we want to defend you, but you also need to do your part, right? So there is a lot more conditionality that’s added. Then you start to become much more scared or hawkish or warmongering yourself.

“So we’re seeing the dynamic play out both in Europe and here. So in Europe, everyone who’s following the news can hear almost on a daily basis, European leaders being super hawkish when it comes to Russia, speaking about all kinds of new hawkish initiatives, increasing defence spending, and so on and so forth, because America is saying that they might withdraw from NATO, or at least hinting at that, and the protection becomes conditional and so on and so forth. I think that’s the case as well for Japan, and the reason behind what the Japanese PM said. And to your point, I think they thought that’s what the U.S. wanted to hear…

But the trend is to some form of withdrawal by the US from the region, or at least accommodating China more and more, accommodating China’s interest more and more in the Indo-Pacific….”