Signal Signals

What we can learn in the broad from the Signal Fiasco?

(1) Confirmation that the US remains committed to an Imperialist playbook right out of the nineteenth century in which it really doesn’t matter to Power however many people you murder, although brown and black skinned victims are preferable. We know from plenty of other sources that execution of the Imperialist agenda is a responsibility shared out amongst the pack of Imperial corgis, those supposedly former imperial powers, mostly European, like Great Britain, who consider themselves ennobled when called upon to pick up on some of the dirtiest jobs.

(2) But if the corgis (Europe) eat too much dog kibble in order to justify Washington spending so much money on them (in the name of freedom of navigation) and subservience to Israel, then the cogris are damn well going to be made to pay.

(3) Vice-President Vance has a modicum of intelligence, rare in this Administration if, by “intelligence,” we mean the ability to work out whether a given action is actually, remotely, in the interest of the American people. In this instance, he finds the answer fundamentally is No, because only a small percentage (4%) of US trade passes through the Red Sea as againat the percentage of European trade (40%).

Consequently, Vance cautioned against bombing Yemen before the US restarted its airstrikes on the country, calling it a “mistake,” and suggested delaying the attack by one month. Note, therefore, that Vance is primarily concerned about whether the US should still be helping Europe out at a time when Trump want Europe to pay more for its own defense.

Deaths of innocents, including women and children, and the destruction of residential homes (as shown us yesterday on Judging Freedom by Pepe Escobar, reporting from Sana) are not a concern, apparently. Don’t overlook the deaths of 400,000 Yemenis in the US-aided Saudi war on Yemen, 2015-2022.

(4) So even people with intelligence in this Administration slavishly abandon any semblance of reason, morality and self-respect before the altar of the Satanic Cult of Trumpism (which you’ll come to if you walk on past the Satanic Cult of Bidenism) - this requires, in effect, maintainance of the machinery of weapons production and doing whatever Israel says.

(5) Or, to put it another way, Gabbard is a shameless sellout and Hegseth is a pile of goat droppings. Hegseth wanted an attack to happen before the Gaza ceasefire fell apart and before Israel attacked Yemen. He didn’t want the Administration to look “indecisive,” or, in effect, to be made to seem weak if it didn’t get in an attack before Israel. He claimed the bombing would not really be about the victims at all, but about “freedom” of navigation, deterrence and being more manly than Biden.

So let’s kill some innocent people to look more manly than Israel and Biden.

What a jerk.

(6) This Administration’s war policy, like that of many previous Administrations, is based on only the merest legal pretext or no pretext at all for its almost thoughtless refusal to have its case discussed and voted on in Congress.

(6) That this Administration, fully harnessed to the intererests of Fascist Billionaire Techies (the FBTs, as we call them in the trade), for whom the notion of freedom of speech has only PR value against peole they don’t like, prefers to conduct any conversations it has about extremely sensitive issues by means of encrypted but privately owned and hackable messenging services, following the example set by Hilary Clinton in shameless disregard for, not just the public interest, but for the importance of keeping and protecting official records of the behaviors of those who are supposedly in power to serve the American people.

The US has been playing to the Imperial playbook for at least a couple of centuries so, no great surprise there but, the main new element is the combination of Imperial ambition (even if - as may be possible but is as yet only a glimmer on the horizon - that its imperial ambition is being downsized from single superpower status to the humbler Great Power variety), with the development of an internal fascist State. This is evident in a wide variety of ways:

A stream of presidential executive orders that run contrary to the Constitution and/or to the law - essentially manifesting a form of one-man rule that makes Western stereotypes of supposed Russian and Chinese “authoritarianism” look like story-book democracies;

Attempts by the Administration to push back against Judicial verdicts that it does not like by threats and intimidation of judges and, as we will doubtless see, all manner of shenanigans designed to corrupt (even further, some may want to argue) the vaunted “independence” of the nation’s Judiciary;

Abrogation of political and judicial due process by assigning to one man, the richest man in the world, extraordinary and extralegal powers to cripple national institutions on the pretext of what in some instances amount to not very well fabricated conspiracy theories; even while exhorting citizens to buy cars from said richest man in the world.

Application of the instruments of executive order and extralegal powers in ways that inflict real damage to, and abuse of, very large numbers of people whether they be citizens, permanent residents, international students, or undocumented;

Application of the instruments of executive order and extralegal powers in ways that radically harm US relations with other nations, including long-established allies, and that materially damage the interests of US corporations and industries, the vast majority of whom currently express profound misgivings about the overall direction of the Trump administration. And which profoundly degrade the quality of life for all.

Very few of these measures are supported by explanations that are remotely sufficient, expertly considered, or credible.

Ukraine

The principal outcomes of the negotiation process so far (which is primarily taking the form of extensive talks between US and Russian teams and then providing a Ukrainian team some opportunity for comment) are still shaky. They mainly have to do with a partial and very temporary ceasefire that covers attacks on energy installations and energy infrastructures of either side, and an extension of this ceasefire to the Black Sea in a measure that is routinely described as the reinstatment of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

If successful, then this measure should work in the interests of all parties:

providing security for commercial shipping in the Black Sea,

providing additional revenue to Ukraine for its Black Sea exports;

providing additional revenue to Russia for grain and fertilizer exports; reducing the weight of Western sanctions on Russia;

improving Russian access to Western agricultural hardware;

reopening Russian markets to US agricultural corporations; increasing supplies of Russian grains at lower prices to China - which accounts for half of all Russian export sales of grains;

lowering food prices worldwide and reducing inflationary pressures.

At this stage there are significant disagreements as to when the ceasfire begins, with Russia saying it began on March 18 (in which case Ukraine has violated the ceasefire in multiple instances) and Ukraine saying it begins whenever the White House formalizes the date (which I believe the White House now has done, for March 25). This disagreement would open up the possibility that Russia would renew attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities after March 18, attacks that Ukraine would then denounce as violations.

The Black Sea grain initiative refers back to a deal that was brokered by Turkey in 2022 whereby Russia undertook to allow safe passage to ships from Ukrainian ports for the export of grains to what at the time were believed to be very needy Global South destinations. Turkey was supposed to have inspected ships to ensure that the free passage was not being abused to cover for the flow of Western weapons into Ukraine. Turkey failed to live up to this important obligation.

Further, the majority of grain deliveries went not to the Global South, but to developed countries in the West. In addition, and most importantly, European countries did not live up to their undertaking to lift all measures in place to restrict the flow of Russian exports of grain and fertilizer. This last could have had the effect of limiting the overall volume of global trade in grain and, because of constrained supply of fertilizer and higher prices, the productivity of crops worldwide. It probably did have these effects even though Russia’s grain export earnings have continued to climb (see below).

The Black Sea grain initiative still needs to be thought through before it can be said to have taken effect, even though both sides have apparently agreed to it in principle. One major issue is who will do the inspecting. Turkey is clearly not a candidate. It is unlikely that relations between Russia and Turkey are as robust today as they were in 2022 (and they were always fragile, contingent on Erdogan’s notorious slipperiness in his balancing of Turkey’s interests between the US, Europe, Russia and the Arab World pressures).

Gilbert Doctorow has helpfully itemized some of the other measures that need to be resolved or executed. The initiative will take place only after:

(1) the US ends sanctions on Russian banks engaged in export of agricultural products, fish products and fertilizers;

(2) Rosselkhozbank is reconnected to SWIFT and correspondent accounts are opened with U.S. and other banks to handle the respective transactions;

(3) limitations on insurers for Russian flag vessels, restrictions on port services to these vessels are lifted;

(4) sanctions are lifted on producer and exporter companies in the sectors of agricultural, fish and fertilizer products. Russia will have to be allowed sanction-free access to purchase abroad agricultural machinery and equipment needed for its fish and fertilizer production.

Doctorow cites figures supplied by the The Financial Times showing that the sanctions have not actually prevented Russia from establishing alternative export routes and other work-arounds, and that Russian fertiliser exports hit a record 40mn tonnes last year and are expected to increase by up to 5 per cent in 2025.

TASS Summary of the Black Sea Initiative

1. In accordance with the agreement between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, the Russian and American sides agreed to ensure the implementation of the “Black Sea Initiative,” which includes ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, non-use of force, and prevention of the use of commercial vessels for military purposes while organizing appropriate control measures through inspection of such vessels.

2. The United States will help restore access for Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to the world market, reduce the cost of shipping insurance, and expand access to ports and payment systems to conduct such transactions.

Paragraphs 1 and 2 shall come into force after:

Lifting sanctions restrictions from Rosselkhozbank and other financial organizations involved in ensuring operations on international trade in food products (including fish products) and fertilizers, connecting them to SWIFT, opening the necessary correspondent accounts;

Lifting restrictions on trade finance transactions;

Lifting sanctions restrictions on companies producing and exporting food (including fish products) and fertilizers, as well as lifting restrictions on the work of insurance companies with cargoes of food (including fish products) and fertilizers;

Lifting restrictions on servicing ships in ports and sanctions against ships under the Russian flag involved in the trade of food products (including fish products) and fertilizers;

Lifting restrictions on the supply of agricultural machinery to the Russian Federation, as well as other goods used in the production of food (including fish products) and fertilizers.

3. Russia and the United States agreed to develop measures to implement the agreements between the presidents of the two countries on a ban on strikes on energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine for a period of 30 days, starting on March 18, 2025, with the possibility of extension and withdrawal from the agreement in the event of non-compliance by one of the parties.

4. Russia and the United States welcome good offices from third countries aimed at supporting the implementation of agreements in the energy and maritime sectors.

5. Russia and the United States will continue to work to achieve a strong and lasting peace.

Iran

It is indisputable that what are too often and too simplistically described as Iranian “proxies,” namely Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis (the 3 Hs) have each shown incredible resilience over the past two years but that they have also taken a very heavy battering by Israel and its “proxies” (the US and UK, principally). This has to weigh in the balance in any assessment of Iran’s ability to withstand a US/Israeli attack (hardly one without the other). On the plus side, there is Iran’s partnership agreement with Russia, a very large and war-weathered army, and sophisticated weapons. On the minus side, of course, the downfall of the Assad regime in Damascus and the weakened state of the 3 Hs. To these, Foreign Affairs now adds pro-Iranian forces in Iraq (Foreign Affairs).

Michael Knights and Hamdi Malik observe that while Iraqi militias attacked U.S. forces and Israeli targets regularly throughout 2024, these have not launched a strike since early December, and Iraq’s politicians also seem more eager than usual to appease the US. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has made three compromises with U.S. officials:

“Removing an arrest warrant on U.S. President Donald Trump for ordering the killing of terrorists in Baghdad during his last administration; agreeing to release the Princeton researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who has been held hostage by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia; and passing a vital budget amendment that has long been sought by Iraq’s Kurds, the segment of Iraqi society that has the closest ties to Trump.

The authors encourage Washington to engage Iraq in tough diplomacy, sanctions and intelligence operations, arguing that this would contribute to Iraqi “independence”. They say that Iran has been able to take advantage of its ally’s exemption from sanctions on oil exports. Iran, they say, avoids sanctions by moving its oil into Iraq’s waters so it can be falsely labeled as Iraqi and exported to world markets. Iran-backed militias steal Iraqi oil by pilfering it from wells directly or by creating fake companies that unfairly receive government-subsidized fuel. The Popular Mobilization Forces, a consortium of Iran-backed Iraqi militias receives more than $3 billion of Iraqi government funding each year, much of it in the form of salaries for its 250,000 militiamen.

“Sudani’s government has also allowed the PMF to establish its own economic conglomerate, the Muhandis General Company, named after Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a terrorist leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in January 2020. This conglomerate partners with Chinese and IRGC-run companies to receive oil and construction contracts from Iraq’s government.”

Knights and Malik argue that Washington needs to stop backing Iraqi prime ministerest who are in effect Iranian puppets (out of fear of a regime collapse), but should promote more “independent” (i.e. pro-Washington) leaders. In language redolent of regime-change NED and USAID shenanigans they say the US embassy tshould “closely monitor every stage of the election process and publicly condemn and sanction those undermining democracy” and take steps to punish Iraqi elites who align with Iran.

“The U.S. government should sanction their assets, give them the cold shoulder diplomatically, and threaten to use force against Iran-backed terrorists and their financial enablers in Iraq. The Trump administration has already taken a couple steps in the right direction. On February 4, it issued a memo calling for the Treasury Department to “immediately impose sanctions or appropriate enforcement remedies” on anyone violating sanctions on Iran. That includes Tehran’s flunkies next door. On March 7, the United States refused to renew a sanctions waiver that allowed Iraq to buy Iranian electricity.”