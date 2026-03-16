When the President of the USA makes up bold-faced lies about how his adversary is desperate to re-enter negotiations, when he says other nations have to sort out the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, when the Gerald Ford (its laundary room on fire) is stuck in the Red Sea for mere fear of what the Houthis (and Iran) might do to it, when your AI interlocutor cannot even takes questions about Israel running low on missiles, when oil and gas prices keep going up, and Chinese forces are acting aggressively around Taiwan, something is amiss with the US hegemony project.

U.S. officials, including Energy Secretary Chris Wright, predict the war may end in “the next few weeks,” while the Pentagon estimates a timeline of four to six weeks. But you will be totally reassaured to hear from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that strikes have diminished Iran’s missile and drone launches by 90%, “although threats to regional shipping and allies persist.” Tehran, on the other hand, says it is ready for a long war.

(Note that over the next few days my posts will be more irregular than usual)

Oil Prices