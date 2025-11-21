This has appeared in Larry Johnson’s Sonar21 blog here: - Sonar 21

Perhaps the primary thing to notice is that on Wednesday, Russian foreign office spokeswoman Maria Zakharove stated the the ministry had not yet received an official copy of the proposal. If true, and I can see no reason why she would lie, we know we are dealing with a load more hogwash from Washington or, at least, from Witkoff and his enablers; Dmitriev has no official status to agree anything on behalf of Moscow.

As I worried yesterday, none of this is serious. There is no reason whatsoever why Russia, winning on the battlefield, with Putin’s June 2024 terms long outdated by battefield advances, amidst a forever stream of evidence that confirms that the US is agreement-incapable, would want to pick up on this insane mishmash, let alone why Ukraine or Europe would sign it either. Note that it is only “expected” that NATO will not expand. Yes, Ukraine would have to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO and NATO would agree a statute prohibiting acceptance of NATO as a member, but Ukraine would retain the right to EU membership.

Once again, after four miserable years of comparable US stupidity, the whole thing is being framed as Mr. Nice USA sorting out a playground scruffle between two equally pugnacious little boys. The Washington mindset, in other words, is a fantasy of benign hegemony. Ukraine would be allowed an absolutely idiotic 600,000-sized army (Russia in 2022 was talking of a cap of 85,000) and given “reliable” security guarantees. No foreign troops in Ukraine (I assume but do not see this as explicitly stated) but European fighter aircraft would be stationed in Poland.

And the kicker: US to get paid for being such a very helpful mediator and giving guarantees. And the US would cooperate with Ukraine in a whole wide raft of joint reconstruction, development and modernization projects, with lucrative business opportunities for the US, including in the area of minerals and natural resources, with the gracious help of that famously independent institute of absolute integrity, the World Bank. Russia meanwhile would benefit from a slow-track journey to a new order without sanctions, and with a new companion in Arctic projects, namely the US.

Oh, and $100 billion of frozen Russian assets would be invested in US-led reconstruction and investment efforts in Ukraine and in a separate joint US-Russian investment vehicle.

There is a nod in the right direction towards extending the validity of non-proliferation treaties, including START. Ukraine would continue to be a non-nuclear state. The ZNPP (now under Russian control) would be restarted under IAEA control and the electricity split between Russia and Ukraine. There would be measures towards religious and linguistic tolerance and Nazi ideology and activity prohibited.

Kherson and Zapporizhzhia would be frozen along the line of contact; Russia would renounce other annexed territories (other than Crimea and the Donbass).

Ukraine would hold elections within 100 days after the agreements are signed, and a ceasefire would enter into force upon agreement.