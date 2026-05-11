Iran

The Real Price of Oil

A severe disconnect exists between “paper” (futures) and “physical” (cash) oil markets due to Mideast supply constraints, with physical barrels of Brent trading as much as $30–$50 per barrel higher than futures contracts.

While paper markets reflect future market sentiment, physical prices represent immediate, acute scarcity. The cost for actual deliverable crude needed now by refineries has risen to $140-170 per barrel - much higher therefore than the paper (futures) market, where more moderate prices (often below $100–$120/bbl) reflect market speculation and hedging.

Paper traders bet on a future resolution to the conflict, which causes a divergence from the immediate, painful reality of the physical market. Contributing to this state of affairs is that the Strait of Hormuz crisis has trapped up to 10 million barrels per day, creating a frantic scramble for available physical supply.

Futures suggest a temporary, solvable crisis, expecting prices to drop later in 2026. But the physical price is the true indicator of the current economic damage and supply bottleneck. For an excellent discussion, see (Ron Unz).

Assessing the Implications of the Gulf Crisis

For a recent, balanced assessment of the likely economic impact of the Gulf crisis see (Demarest). The latter concluded with a reminder of Toynbee’s insight on the death of civilizations, namely that they “die from suicide, not by murder.”

“They collapse from within. They fall prey to moral, social and spiritual decay. They are seized by a parasitic ruling class. Democratic institutions seize up. The citizenry is immiserated; wealth is funneled upwards to the ruling class and coercion is the principal form of control.”

Jean Shaoul (Shaoul) focuses on the disastrous consequences for Africa.

As to the ability of the developed world to manage a crisis of Trump’s making, IntelliNews (intelliNews) cites the verdict from a recent Fitch Ratings to the effect that fiscal space across most of the developed world is limited, and in several major economies it is effectively exhausted.

Neocon criticism of the War

Even the apostle of US neo-conservatism, a previous supporter of seemingly all US interventions, Robert Kagan, has concluded that the war with Iran is ending disastrously. He argues that the U.S. has suffered a “total defeat” in its war against Iran, warning that the ongoing conflict has “checkmated” American power, resulted in lasting strategic damage. It has strengthened Russia and China. Kagan highlights the war as a failure, arguing that the regime in Iran has not collapsed and that the U.S. has revealed itself as a “paper tiger” rather than achieving a triumphant victory.

Kagan argues the U.S. has already lost the war in strategic terms, with the conflict creating a “post-American world”. Iran has tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, increasing its leverage over global energy supplies. He asserts that the intervention failed to achieve its objectives, leaving the U.S. in a weaker position while boosting the roles of China and Russia. Kagan criticizes the lack of a credible exit plan or clear, achievable political objectives by the Trump administration. The conflict has depleted U.S. weapon stocks and damaged its global standing in a way that “can neither be repaired nor ignored”.

Wolfgang Munchau, director of Eurointelligence and columnist, has heavily criticized the U.S.-led war with Iran, describing it as a “big political and military miscalculation” and a “strategy-less” endeavor that has trapped the US and harmed Europe. Munchau has argued that the West is paralyzed by deindustrialization, dependency on China, and a lack of clear strategy, describing the conflict as a “Syrianisation” of the Middle East.

Munchau argues that Iran has effectively won by putting the U.S. in a position where victory is impossible, forcing a choice between “humiliation and exhaustion”. He labels the economic damage to the U.S. and Europe as “unnecessary and self-inflicted,” and notes that war was pursued even without consulting allies, who are now suffering from rising oil and fertilizer prices. He has also described the conflict as a “war against Europe” because of the severe economic fallout on European nations. The US failed to anticipate Iran’s ability to take the world economy hostage by closing the Strait of Hormuz, and will become the defining, and disastrous, moment of the Trump presidency.

Iranian Response to Trump Peace Initiative

On the question of Iran’s response to the latest US settlement proposals, Drop Site News (DSN) cites Iranian media and regional outlet summaries of Tehran’s response to the latest U.S. proposal as centering:

“On an immediate end to the war and binding guarantees against renewed attacks on Iran and the wider region, with a ceasefire in Lebanon described by diplomatic sources cited by Al Mayadeen as a “red line” in negotiations. According to Tasnim, Tehran’s proposal calls for an immediate end to the war, guarantees against renewed aggression, lifting of U.S. sanctions, ending the maritime blockade, removal of OFAC restrictions on Iranian oil sales within 30 days, release of frozen Iranian assets within 30 days, and Iranian management and oversight of Strait of Hormuz transit. An Iranian official source told Al Jazeera the response was “realistic and positive,” proposing 30 additional days of negotiations after the war ends to finalize details and calling for reciprocal steps to test Washington’s seriousness, adding that negotiations “could move quickly if the U.S. responds positively.”

About those US bases, only four out of 97 countries hosting US bases say they view the military presence positively. This is one finding of an international survey which also finds that China is among the most democratic countries in the world, according to the perception of its own citizens, while the US is now among the most negatively perceived countries in the world (The Cradle). Even the US Chamber of Commerce entertains a brighter future for China which, it finds, is ushering in a “new phase of global impact” marked by rising trade dependence and a rapid global expansion by its companies. It is also using tools such as export controls to entrench its position in global supply chains and counter foreign diversification strategies (FT).

Britain, France and other nations are sending warships to the Strait with a view to helping ships navigate the Strait after a settlement is reached. French President Macron claims that their mission would proceed in coordination with Iran and only when conditions allow.

In what appears to be an act of kinetic propaganda today, (The Hill) The Pentagon has revealed the location of a U.S. Navy nuclear-armed submarine, a day after President Trump rejected the latest peace proposal from Iran. The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine arrived in Gibraltar, a British territory on Spain’s south coast, on Sunday, the U.S. Sixth Fleet has said.

DSN reports that a second Qatari LNG tanker is transiting the ⁠Strait of Hormuz This comes after an LNG tanker, Al Kharaitiyat, managed to cross the strait on Sunday through the Iranian-approved northern route. Additionally, three tankers carrying crude oil have transited the Strait of Hormuz with their trackers switched off to avoid Iranian attacks, according to Reuters.

Lebanon, Gaza and Palestine

A new report by Bimkom (QUDS) says Israeli land registration policies in eastern Jerusalem have sharply expanded state and settlement control over Palestinian land while restricting Palestinian housing and urban growth.

“Since land settlement procedures resumed in 2018, only 1% of registered land has been recognized under Palestinian ownership, while most has gone to Israeli state institutions, settlement-linked bodies, and private Jewish owners. The report also documents a widening gap in housing approvals, planning access, and construction rights for Palestinians, alongside continued demolitions and settlement expansion across occupied eastern Jerusalem.”

DSN further reports that over70 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the weekend, with 51 killed on Saturday and 23 on Sunday. The Los Angeles Times is credited for a report on how Israel’s military is using an AI-powered targeting system to track and kill individuals in Lebanon that experts warn cannot reliably discern between fighters and civilians.

Over the last 24 hours, three Palestinians were killed and 16 were injured across Gaza.

And in Iraq, Israel is reported by the Wall Street Journal to have constructed a clandestine military outpost in Iraq’s western desert to support its air campaign against Iran and has launched airstrikes against Iraqi soldiers who nearly discovered it in early March.

Israel is getting ready to quadruple its propaganda budget (see (Johnson). See also how NATO is seeking to apply the lessons learned so long ago by the US military-industrial complex in its relationship to Hollywood, in NATO’s relationship with European film makers (Klarenberg).

Russia-Ukraine

It does seem more than plausible that Russia sought US assistance last week in deterring Ukraine from attacking the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9th, and that Trump came to the rescue by coercing Zelenskiy into a three-day ceasefire, which we can expect to be concluded by the end of the day today, many violations on both sides notwithstanding.

Is this development, as McGovern has argued this morning with Judge Napolitano, a welcome sign that Ukraine does, at the end of the day, listen to the US and obey? McGovern finds comfort in this because he believes, correctly, that relations between Trump and Putin appear better at the moment than relations between Zelenskiy and Putin.

What positive assessment, really, is there in this? Certainly, the US has the leverage to prevent Zelenskiy from doing something outlandishly stupid (even though we can assume that the outlandishly stupid had the support of Britain’s MI6 and other European players, and that the US itself is quite partial to the outlandishly stupid)

So does this mean, as I think McGovern is inviting us to consider, that the possibility of a settlement of the Ukraine conflict is stronger than the pessimists fear?

I would conclude that it could mean this but, that just because the possibility of a settlement has grown a shade stronger is not in itself necessarily a good thing.

Why? First of all, there may be a possibility of a settlement, but there is no possibility of any lasting, dependable, trustworthy settlement, given what we now know of Trump’s and the Trump administration’s record of using negotiations as a component of strategies for distraction, aggression and decapitation and their record for erratic, unpredictable, mercurial changes of position from one minute to the next.

Second, Putin is in a dodgy position right now where, despite Russia’s negotiating consistency, Ukraine’s recent successful escalation of punishing drone warfare, Russian economic setbacks, growing public unrest over the duration and costs of the war, he and Russia’s National Security Council may be tempted by off-ramps from the conflict that might be conjured up in Washington.

This is a danger, first of all - from the perspective that this was a war that Russia had to fight in order to put an end to decades of Western manipulation designed to fragment the Russian federation - that the threat has not disappeared, even if it can be camouflaged by US promises to life sanctions, tariffs and other such means of coercion - for the latest on tariffs, see (Krugman).

A rapprochement between Washington and Moscow could give energy to those whose calculations have produced the threat to the Russian Federation in the first place. Putin is known to be vulnerable to solutions that appear to bolster his preferences for logic, consistency and morality. He may not be a “liberal,” but he has never failed to keep looking westwards even as looks - more and more - eastwards (especially following Western sabotage of Nord Stream and European dependency on Russian energy). But no solution that is the product of Washington strategizing can be good for Russia in the medium to long term. US foreign policy is driven by a desire for power maximization and, ideally, for the recovery of its “unipolar moment,” especially amidst growing pressures towards de-dollarization and multipolarity.

Putin and, therefore, Russia, are still vulnerable to being taken for a ride. Mitigating these worries, perhaps, as IntelliNews argues today, it is not just Russia that is facing challenging difficulties right now:

“The European hard stance on Russia also appears to be weakening as it is suffering from all the same problems that Russia and Ukraine are facing: its economy is dysfunctional with even higher budget deficits than Russia. Labour’s roasting in the UK council elections and the AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) victory in German regional elections at the weekend are a full blown political crisis. You think Putin and Zelenskiy’s popularity are falling? Look at those of any major leader in Europe… EU leaders like Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever are now openly calling for an end to the war and resumption of economic ties with Russia.”

European Council President Antonio Costa said recently he believed there was “potential” for ⁠the EU to negotiate with Russia and to discuss the future of Europe’s security architecture. Putin has helpfully suggested that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder could coordinate talks with the European Union to secure a ⁠peace deal in Ukraine. This has met with considerable skepticism from European leaders, but there is more than a hint here that even in the face of EU intransigence and Chancellor Merz’s war-mongering talk about rearming and mobilizing, Germany could step forward on its own account for a settlement that could also resolve Germany’s own economic problems.

IntelliNews even argues that should the EU get to the point that it has to deny actual membership to Ukraine, in as overt a manner as NATO has denied Ukraine membership of NATO, Zelenskiy will be able to climb down and blame everything on the fact that for all practical purposes, Ukraine, and he, were abandoned by the US and Europe. The chances that Zelenskiy will actually step down from power in the near future, however, are relatively slim. Russia almost needs him as a living reminder as to why Russia had to remain committed to its war against Kiev’s neo-Nazis in the first place, and EU leaders need him as the main person they can hope will help propagandize the foolish dalliance of far too many of their number with fantasaies about going to war with Russia.