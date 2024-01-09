NATO in Ukraine

Although I am now inclined to be very skeptical about such reports, I note that early today Dima at the Military Summary Channel was reporting chatter to the effect that the recent disappearance of Lloyd Austin was not, as officially stated, because treatment for cancer, but that he was on a visit to Ukraine, got caught up in Russia’s missile attacks, was wounded and had to be repatriated. Austin’s disappearance coincides with the re-ignition of Russian strikes on Kiev and elsewhere. (It also coincides, however, with South Africa’s charges against Israel of genocide, to be considered this week by the ICJ, just after Austin’s return from Israel).

Dima claims that there are many NATO officers on the ground in Ukraine, unofficially (surely true, and attested to by many Russian accounts of attacks on facilities in which NATO officers are found), and that when they are injured, NATO is obliged to construct alternative narratives to account for this disappearance or wounds.

Whatever, wherever Austin was, his disappearance, says Larry Johnson, is a symptom of the state of disorder in the Biden administration.

Mass Mobilization

Dima also reports that the Ukrainian mass mobilization has still to be put into effect. And that despite the decision that the mobilization should not involve women, a decision has been taken, outside the confines of the mobilization process, to conscript 50,000. Sounds, and probably is, contradictory, but that is what Dima is reporting. Dima also regularly shows video of Ukrainian males being press-ganged into service. An entire bus was stopped in Odessa; the papers of all males were examined; some were press-ganged. He has shown video of Ukrainian male refugees in Poland being summoned. In another illustration of what one presumes to be a increasingly desperate situation, Dima reports that Ukrainian officers are seeking guarantees from NATO countries that, in the event of a Ukrainian collapse or simply a Ukrainian defeat, they will be offered refuge and employment in those NATO countries. They will be of interest to Russia and are unlikely to be popular at home.

Battlefields

On the battlefields, Russia continues to bomb warehouses and the like in Kharkiv. Britain’s MI6 is predicting some form of Russian offensive in this area beginning January 15. Russia’s Defense Minister Shoigu, meanwhile, has recently confirmed Russia’s continuation with a war of attrition albeit based on the most modern weaponry including AI technologies some of which are integrated into drones and S350 missiles, as well as an uptick in the supply of Russian satellites for surveillance and target-designation systems.

Russia is engaged in a struggle for additional territory with Ukrainian forces east of Yamopolivka in Lyman area. It is engaged with Ukrainian forces in the Bohdanivka area near Bakhmut where it has apparently forced Ukrainians to withdraw from the northeast of the settlement, and is pressing Ukrainian forces near Klishchiivka. In Avdiivka, Russia continues to make slow progress through the residential area towards the centre of the settlement, while to the east, and south of the Ukrainian concentration south of Kamianka, Ukraine is building a new line of defense. The Ukrainian garrison south of Kamianka is the main focus of Russian attention, and Russia is aiming to take control of the supply routes to the garrison. Russia continues to subject the industrial area to FAB bombing, possibly prior to a ground operation. West of Marinka, further south, Russia continues to press towards Heohiivka in what may be a grand strategy to expand Russia control in an arc that stretches from Heorhiivka down to Pobieda and then to Novomykhailivka which Russia is surrounding on three sides. Russia has withdrawn forces two to three kilometers from the south of Novomykhailivka, not simply in response to Ukrainian fire, but in order to subject the settlement to further FAB bombing. To the West, Russia has undertaken a new storming operation in Krynky.

Gaza

On his You Tube site, Judging Freedom, Judge Napolitano delivers an astonishing number of interviews with key independent or alternative voices each week. On Gaza in particular I am finding Napolitano one of the best sources out there. Amongst those he interviewed yesterday were regular and former-CIA commentators Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern, and former British diplomat Alastair Crooke. There is growing consensus in this circle as to the relative weakness of the IDF, predicted right at the start by Scott Ritter. With the action at the UN’s ICJ (a civil not a criminal court), with Israel calling the charges from South Africa a “blood libel,” it does seem that Israel (and the USA) is getting increasingly nervous and this may link to whatever Austin had to say to Israel in mid-December, to the withdrawal of the USS Ford (which may be followed by the Eisenhower), and a lessening of sorts to the chaos in southern Gaza (amidst over 22,000 dead, collapse of hospitals, conditions of starvation). Netanyahu sees the war continuing through 2024, but this really begs the question of whether Isreal has the wherewithal to fight any war that long.

The ICJ hearing begins on Thursday this week. Designation of Israel as a pariah nation could have catastropic consequences for the Israeli government, its politics and its economy. McGovern notes that it is becoming clearer that Israel has failed to crush Hamas and is unlikely to win against Hezbollah if Israel exends the war into Lebanon. Sure, as Larry Johnson noted yesterday, pressure on Netanyahu is increasing, but support for action against Palestinians embraces both left and right and Netanyahu is very unlikely to be replaced by anyone less cruel.

Might the CIA or NSA try to pressure the 13 judges of the ICJ ? “These people really ought to be careful,” says Ray McGovern. There is a precedent for such pressure, McGovern notes, as when the NSA brought pressure to bear on members of the UNSC to secure a satisfactory vote re. the invasion of Iraq, as revealed by whistleblower Katherine Gunn. But the pressure didn’t work.