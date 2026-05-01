Iran

TimesNow (TimesNow) reports that Iran has sent a fresh proposal for negotiations with the United States through Pakistani mediators ‘and cites the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). Global oil prices dipped after the report. Brent crude fell to $108 per barrel but prices have, at the time of writing this earlier in the morning of May 1, California time, climbed back up to $114.

We don’t yet know the specifics of any new proposal. TimesNow comments:

“Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has communicated specific ‘red lines’ regarding nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz to the US. These messages indicate what Iran is unwilling to compromise on, reflecting Tehran’s firm stance in the ongoing diplomatic discussions. The emphasis on red lines suggests that Iran is seeking to protect its strategic interests while engaging in talks.”

The Hill (The Hill) reports that for the Trump administration and for the purposes of the War Power Resolution, the military operation against Tehran was already “terminated” following the ceasefire deal reached between the U.S. and Iran. Today is 60 days since the administration formally notified Congress of the conflict. The War Powers Act allows the president to deploy U.S. forces into a conflict for up to 60 days without congressional approval if there is an “imminent threat.” The president can request a 30-day extension to facilitate the safe withdrawal of troops.

Technically, therefore, it would seem from this standpoint that the US is not currently “at war” with Iran. This might then allow the Administration to initiate a new conflict under the 60-day rule. Some Senate opponents to the Administration’s behavior insist that the Constitution gives Congress an essential role in decisions of war and peace. The War Powers Act, they say, establishes a clear 60-day deadline for Congress to either authorize or end U.S. involvement in foreign hostilities, which would suggest that if US involvement has ended, then it should have lifted the blockade and withdrawn its forces.

In short, the Trump administration is using the ongoing truce to claim that hostilities have terminated and to bypass Congress for war powers approval, while positioning for favorable negotiations from a position of strength. But in case all this is much too complicated, Trump has today simplified matters (The Hill) by suggesting that the War Powers Act, which requires presidents to seek congressional authorizations for foreign conflicts, is unconstitutional.

The period of ceasefire in effect may be providing both the US and Iran time to regroup and rearm. The world generally is suffering from the continued and dramatic slowdown in trade through the Strait of Hormuz but supporters of the Administration can argue that he conflict has cemented the U.S. as a dominant energy superpower (Russia is another), with the administration largely unconcerned by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as the U.S. imports very little oil from that region. Relative to other economies, therefore, the crisis undergirds US hegemony, no matter the continuing shocks to the American consumer of sharp increases in energy and the cost of living (and, in case you were persuaded by Hegseth that these were a mere figment of your imagination - see (Krugman)), and the relentless commitment to spending more and more on war, a project of joyful appeal to both Democrats and Republicans - see (WSWS).

Oil Reserves

Drop Site News (DSN) cites JPMorgan analysts as saying that global oil inventories have been absorbing ongoing supply disruptions but warn

“The buffers are far thinner than headline figures suggest, with stocks potentially reaching stress levels by June and falling below safe operational thresholds by September. Of the roughly 8.4 billion barrels that entered 2026, only around 800 million are readily usable, with 280 million already drawn down and another 580 million only partly accessible in offshore storage; OECD commercial stocks have already fallen from approximately 2.8 billion barrels in February to 2.72 billion in April. JPMorgan warns that below a certain operational floor—the minimum needed to keep pipelines pressurized, refineries running, and logistics functioning—oil flows begin to seize, and the supply cannot move reliably.”

Claims that the blockade will force Iran to shut down its oil production facilities, which could cause lasting damage to its energy infrastructure, are contested in a long article published today on Drop Site by Murtaza Hussein (Hussein). He cites Robin Mills, of the Center on Global Energy Policy:

“Iranian oil fields, wells, and pipelines aren’t going to explode from being shut down. Fields shut down all the time—they shut down for maintenance, OPEC restrictions, all kinds of reasons. It can be quite normal to even shut down production for weeks, or even months at a time and there are no major technical safety risks from doing so. Ideally, you would want a few days or weeks of warning, which the Iranians seem to have had in this case.”

In the same article, Hussein notes that while Iran stands to lose revenue, so too do many others including Europe:

Europe is losing nearly €500 million a day due to rising fuel costs driven by the ongoing conflict, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, while addressing the European Parliament on Wednesday, according to Politico. In just 60 days of conflict, “our bill for fossil fuel imports has increased by over €27 billion, without a single molecule of additional energy,” said von der Leyen.

Yes, this is the same Europe that is denying itself access to cheap Russian oil and gas and helping Ukraine push up oil prices even further by attacking Russian refineries, while sinking tankers on the Black Sea and detaining “shadow fleet” vessels on the open seas in acts of piracy.

Gulf Crisis

And then there are the losses to Iran’s neighboring countries in the Gulf who cannot sell their oil or cannot sell it in quantities comparable with previous levels.

Since they cannot receive their expected income, they cannot pay for stuff they need and cannot meet their debt obligations without either selling assets, many of which are invested in the US, and reducing their reserves, or seeking external support. As Alexander Mercouris argues in his broadcast today (Mercouris) they don’t have the option of depreciating their currencies, since these are linked to the dollar and the dollar link is of deep economic, political and cultural importance to them.

The economist Richard Wolf in conversation yesterday with Glenn Diesen believes that these considerations lie behind the dollar credit swaps the US Federal Reserve Board has agreed with the UAE and is negotiating with some of the other Gulf states.

The US has a vital interest because if a country like the UAE has insufficient dollars, then it may resort to the sale of its Treasury Bonds. These are already under pressure (i.e. the yield is so high that it will become increasingly difficult for the US to meet its obligations) and could become even more vulnerable. There may also be implications for economies, like the British, that are accustomed to receiving considerable investment flows from the Gulf.

Without US help, there is greater incentive for Gulf countries to look to China - perhaps not so great a stretch as it may seem in the case of the UAE which is a member of the BRICS. But in the case of the UAE, Mercouris speculates today, the price for such help may have been to concede to US demands that it departs the OPEC (which the UAE has now done) and, perhaps eventually, the BRICS.

Noting that according to U.N. figures the region’s five major economies — not even counting Iraq — stand to lose between $103 billion and $168 billion, the leading Spanish newspaper El Pais (El Pais) today reports that all Gulf countries are in trouble:

“Just around the corner, half a dozen Persian Gulf countries that have suffered the brunt of the attacks — the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia — are seeing their oil and gas exports severely restricted by the double blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. It is an economic blow of biblical proportions, already prompting the first calls for help to the United States, the historic ally of this cluster of petrostates and, at the same time, the trigger of a crisis with unpredictable reach and consequences.”

Lebanon

From Drop Site News (DSN): At least 2,618 people have been killed, and 8,094 wounded in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon today killed at least six people and wounded more than a dozen, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA). Israeli warplanes, drones, and artillery carried out more than 70 strikes across southern Lebanon on Thursday, killing at least 32 people and wounding scores. An Israeli drone strike on a cemetery in Zibdin, Nabatieh, killed six people on Thursday and wounded several others. Israeli soldiers told Haaretz their operations in southern Lebanon are focused on systematically leveling buildings in villages, not targeting Hezbollah infrastructure as claimed.

Palestine

Here (British Owes Palestine) is a link to the legal petition of the Britain Owes Palesatine campaign - REGARDING BRITAIN’S RESPONSIBILITY FOR WRONGS AND REPARATIONS IN PALESTINE. It begins:

“Between 1917 and 1948, Britain occupied and exercised unlawful control over Palestine through its self-granted Mandate, committing multiple breaches of international law. It reneged on its promises to support Arab independence and made contradictory ones—especially in the Balfour Declaration. The 1936–39 Arab Rebellion was met with systematic repression—arbitrary detention, collective punishment, torture, and killings—amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Britain then abandoned Palestine in 1948, having fostered the violent conflict…Britain has never acknowledged that all this was wrong.”

Drop Site News (DSN) reports: Israel carried out 377 ceasefire violations in Gaza during April, killing 111 Palestinians and wounding 376 others, Gaza’s Government Information Office said Thursday. Humanitarian commitments went largely unmet. At least four Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Thursday, according to Al Jazeera. In the West Bank, Palestinian authorities reported Thursday that 57 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since the start of 2026, driven by near-daily Israeli military incursions, live fire, and settler attacks across multiple areas.

Upwards of 170 participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), who were detained by Israeli forces in international waters were taken to the Greek island of Crete late Thursday, while two activists remain in Israeli custody. On the flotilla and Israeli crimes on international waters see: (Abducting Civilians) and (700 miles to Attack).

Russia-Ukraine

Even as some sources in the alternative media insist that Ukraine has “lost the war,” Ukraine has intensified its strategy of targeting Russia’s core war economy. By late April, long-range drone strikes on Russian oil refineries and infrastructure—some as far as 1,100 miles away—have caused billions in lost revenue and created massive bottlenecks in Russian energy exports. Russia’s rate of advance, say sources favorable to Ukraine, has fallen by 80%. Despite increased intensity in their “spring offensive,” Russian forces have failed to generate rapid breakthroughs, with Ukraine even reclaiming small tracts of land in recent counterattacks. Ukraine’s position is being bolstered by a multi-billion-euro loan from the EU to replenish air defenses and ammunition.

On the other hand, Russia has emerged as a “quiet winner” of the 2026 U.S.-Iran war. The resulting spike in global energy prices and the temporary lifting of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil provided a significant boost to the Kremlin’s state coffers to off-set losses incurred as a result of increasingly relentless Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries. On the battlefield, the Russian military has adapted by integrating “infiltration tactics” and using long-range glide bombs with improved resilience to electronic warfare. Russia is also constantly updating and modernizing its pattern of drone warfare. The diversion of Western attention and air-defense resources toward the Middle East has provided Moscow with strategic relief and a chance to deepen alliances with China and North Korea.

Russian infiltration tactics Russia’s “infiltration tactics” involve using small, dismounted, and agile infantry groups to covertly bypass strong Ukrainian defensive points. These teams move through restrictive terrain or via concealed routes—including pipelines—to penetrate deep behind front lines (up to 10 miles) to disrupt logistics, gather intelligence, and secure small areas of ground. Abandoning large-scale, armored assaults for small groups of infantry (5-10 people) designed to evade detection, Russian forces often moving on foot or use light vehicles like ATVs and motorcycles. Utilizing covered approaches such as sewage systems, abandoned gas pipelines, and wooded areas forces crawl toward Ukrainian positions. Forces also use small teams to infiltrate urban environments (e.g., Pokrovsk, Bakhmut), move from building to building, creating localized chaos, and forcing the defense to overstretch. Constantly attacking at multiple points such forces identify weaknesses and test defenses, acting as spotters for artillery and drone strikes. Reconnaissance drones enable them monitor movements and guide teams behind the Forward Line of Troops (FLOT) and to identify supply lines (GLOCs) in the near rear to impede Ukrainian logistics, rather than relying solely on heavy firepower.

These tactics are designed to be low-cost for Russia in terms of heavy equipment but high-strain for Ukrainian defenders, often leading to slow, incremental territorial gains. Russia has developed overlapping asymmetric advantages—such as glide bomb superiority and systemic command-and-control improvements—that present a major concern for Ukraine’s long-term defense.

Endorsing my sense that there is something peculiar going on in Russia’s Ukraine strategy is this assessment from Simplicius the Thinker; essentially, he is proposing that Russia is engaging in a different kind of attritional warefare. And it is still attritional (Natylie's Place).

Mali

The Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), in coordination with JNIM (Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin), have forced Malian troops and Russian Africa Corps (formerly Wagner) to withdraw from the northern city of Kidal. The two groups have cooperated to attack government and Russian positions, enabling them to retake strategic territory in the north, successfully take back areas lost in late 2023, and effectively bringing the conflict back to its 2012 starting point. They have announced a blockade on Bamako following attacks, demonstrating an ability to project power far from their northern base.

The Russia-backed Malian forces confirmed their withdrawal from Kidal and other northern towns (Aguelhok, Tessalit) as part of what they termed a peaceful exit. Russia’s Africa Corps and the Malian army have claimed that the attacks were a “foreign-backed” coup attempt they had “thwarted.” The Kremlin has said that it would maintain its presence in Mali and continue to assist the military government, including in the fighting around the capital, Bamako. The US Embassy in Bamako reported continued security alerts regarding militant blockades on routes leading to the capital, warning of potential military confrontations.

Europe

In Germany, Merz (WSWS) continues to prepare for what he says will be a conflict with Russia, even without the Americans (whom Merz has said have been humiliated by Iran) and despite the fact that PMI data for Germany is down to 2008 levels. Given that Trump is exhibiting extremely anti-European behavior right now, the “even without Americans” is beginning to seem quite plausible. In going to war with Russia, of course, Europe would simply be carrying out the role that the US has assigned to them namely, to take care of Russia while the US seeks to contain and dominate China.

This servile Europe posture notwithstanding (abjectly endorsed by Trump’s threats to seize Greenland from Denmark and likely support to Argentina’s Zionist president Milei’s threats to take the Malvinas back from Britian), Trump has announced that he is increasing tariffs on the EU, accusing the bloc of not complying with its trade deal with the U.S. Starting next week, he says he will increase the tariffs on cars and trucks coming into the U.S. from the EU to 25 percent, but that if Europe produces cars and trucks in the US there will be no tariff.

By far a better ally to Europe than the US in these circumstances would be Russia. Yet Europe’s equivalent to a foreign minister, High Representative Kaja Kallas, has once again rebuffed the idea of direct talks between the EU and Russia, warning that Moscow is “gearing up its military for a long-term confrontation with the West” (see EuroNews). Kallas believes the EU should not “humiliate” itself by seeking direct talks with Russia to end the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kallas’ statement is more interesting than it might seem since it indicates that there are voices within the EU that actually ARE interested in talking with Russia (including, for example, Belgium’s Bart De Wever).

South America

Venezuela

Final (?) evidence of the end of the Bolivarian revolution, to whose defense I hope and expect that many others will come once we have had time to properly make sense of what has happened as Delcy Rodríguez became one of the first world leaders to publicly condemn the events that occurred at the Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton. WSWS (WSWS)comments:

In a post on X, she declared: “We reject the attempt of aggression against President Trump and his wife, Melania, to whom we extend our good wishes, as well as to the attendees of the Correspondents’ Dinner. Violence will never be an option for those of us who defend the banners of peace.”…This statement was one of the most grotesque from any leader. Associating Trump with “peace,” Rodriguez whitewashes the ongoing avalanche of war crimes unleashed by Washington across the globe and directly against Venezuela itself.”

Cuba

Cuba is currently experiencing its worst economic and energy crisis in 67 years, marked by severe fuel shortages, prolonged daily blackouts, and escalating tensions with the U.S. The entire electrical grid has faced massive instability, with power outages lasting over 12 hours daily. This has disrupted hospitals, water access, and caused food shortages. The country is facing a U.S.-imposed oil blockade, resulting in $40-a-gallon gas, stalled transport, and mounting humanitarian concerns, forcing the government to release over 2,000 prisoners.

Trump has imposed new, broader sanctions targeting Cuba’s security apparatus and those assisting the regime. His oil blockade has crippled the economy, with reports indicating that some areas have had no fuel for over three months. Residents are protesting the lack of food, fuel, and electricity, with garbage accumulating in streets and healthcare services severely impacted.

Despite fuel shortages limiting transportation, massive May Day rallies took place. Raul Castro was present, with protesters demonstrating against U.S. pressure.

The European Commission announced a €2 million aid package to address worsening humanitarian conditions. Two aid ships from Mexico went missing in late April while bringing supplies.

More significant is Russian aid. Russia is providing critical humanitarian aid to Cuba in the form of oil shipments to alleviate a severe energy crisis. These shipments, such as the 700,000+ barrels of crude delivered in late March 2026, are designed to support hospitals and schools while strengthening Russia’s geopolitical presence in the Caribbean. Russia has delivered crucial oil tankers, such as the Anatoly Kolodkin, to the port of Matanzas, providing short-term relief to a nearly paralyzed energy grid. A second ship is being arranged to follow.

Russia frames this assistance as humanitarian aid to support essential infrastructure and the Cuban population, but would also serve as a strategic move to solidify influence near the U.S. border, particularly after a period of limited fuel supplies.

Despite its oil blockade, the US has permitted specific Russian shipments to reach Cuba on a “case-by-case” basis for humanitarian reasons. Beyond emergency fuel, Russia has focused on broader support, including investment in energy projects (such as the Boca de Jaruco oil field) and economic cooperation following agreements between Presidents Putin and Diaz-Canel. While this assistance provides a temporary lifeline, Cuban officials indicate that significant, long-term support is required to solve the nation’s systemic power shortages.

Propaganda

Once again, Caitlin to the rescue: - Protest Laws Should Be Viewed As Efforts To Ban Criticism Of Israel (Johnson). See also: UK Judge Gags Palestine Action Defendants To Secure ‘Terror’ Stitch-Up (Popular Resistance)