In interview with Judge Napolitano yesterday, Max Blumenthal of the Grayzone notes that the Hamas leader assassinated, almost certainly by Israel, a day ago was the chief negotiator speaking to Israelis about the release of hostages that Hamas had captured on October 7. By striking him and other Hamas officials in southern Beirut on territory that is protected by Hezbollah, together with the attack against mourners at Sulemani’s tomb in Tehran which Blumenthal assesses was the work of Israeli-Saudi proxy MEK, Israel is attempting to force the US into direct war with Iran - a neocon wet dream -that would provide cover for an Israeli invasion of Iran. Greater Israel indeed. MEK may also be considered a CIA proxy. They also demonstrate their callous disregard for the Hamas hostages. Israeli relatives of the hostages who protest against the Netanyahu administration’s fecklessness on the hostage issue are harassed and abused.

(To Be Developed)