The crisis in Iran continues to be characterized by intense airstrikes against Iranian military infrastructure, Iranian retaliation against Gulf energy sites, and fluctuating, contradictory reports regarding potential negotiations and battlefield advantages.

US/Israeli strikes have degraded Iran’s military, with over 10,000 military targets hit. But there are no reliable sources, to my knowledge, that can convincingly assess how far Iran’s capacity for damage to the assets of its adversaries has been reduced or how far its ability to sustain control over the Strait of Hormuz has been impaired. Claims that 92% of Iran’s largest navy vessels have been sunk may be true but still fail to account for the usefulness of Iranian small craft in posing threats to the Strait and to vessels in the Arabian Gulf.

Western claims that two-thirds of missile/drone production facilities have been eliminated have no credibility in the absence of reliable baseline as to the volume of existing stockpiles, Iran’s continuing production capability, the current volume of supplies of missiles and drones from Russia and China, and the potential increase in such volume over time.

Israel has announced that it killed Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, who they claim to be a key figure in the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. While probably true, the significance of this death is ridiculously exaggerated. Iranian control of the Strait in no way depends on a single individual. Decapitation strikes have so far done little or nothing to help the US and Israel to achieve their objectives. What they most likely have done is to solidify the spirit of Iranian resistance and to sharpen Iran’s procedures for the circulation of leadership roles.

Strikes on March 26-27 are reported to have expanded further east, damaging major steel plants in Iran and disrupting weapons manufacturing sites in Esfahan.

President Trump’s announcement of a ten-day “extension” to his previous threat to take out Iranian energy facilities (he claims, almost certainly falsely, that Iran requested this). He continues to cite almost certainly non-existent “very good” ongoing talks, and to allege that Iran is seeking a deal while under military pressure. Clearly what Trump is waiting for is the arrival of more US military assets into the area, perhaps with a view to staging a ground operation.

The uncertainties about the effectiveness of such an operation are extreme. There is very little that Trump can say or do now that will quash the steady rise of energy prices worldwide and the rise in prices of derivatives of energy production such as fertilizer. A battlefield “success” for the US (or even a nuclear attack) will not put an immediate end to the problems of supply, although it would likely restore stock and bond prices at least temporarily. It would certainly not put an end to the threat to US hegemony of Russia, China and other indicators of a multipolar order that will succeed US hegemony. This is not to say that the Russia-China combine is indestructible - it isn’t, and Putin’s continuing tendency to look westward and to the possibility of doing business with Washington even in the face of Washington’s monstrous agreement-incapability, now constitutes a huge threat to the future of this effective alliance - but for the moment, whatever happens in Iran, it remains a major obstacle to the renewal of US hegemony.

A US “success” on the battlefield does not guarantee the political safety of Trump, especially if that “success” is achieved by means of nuclear strike. Trump is deeply unpopular (ICE, extreme Zionist assaults on free speech, stagnant economy, poor job prospects, unnecessary and aggresive wars, Tariff-fueled inflation etc.etc), and for very good reasons. Even a success, but more spectacularly an outright failure or, very likely, an extremely messy string of dangerous consequences following a ground operation, will completely sabotage Trump, possibly forcing him and his followers to manipulate or simply cancel the midterm elections. At that point the US enters a period of civil war. To pre-empt that possibility, elements of the Deep State will finally feel obliged to put an end to the destruction of the Republic by a tiny billionaire-driven and Epsteined minority, but we cannot know how secure, or incorruptible is their base.

In the meantime, despite heavy military damage, Iran has maintained a “shotgun” approach, using remaining mobile launchers and drones to hit oil/gas infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Iran continues to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, forcing vessels to stop or pay fees (Spanish and perhaps other non-hostile vessels are reportedly allowed free passage), creating a bottleneck for regional shipping. As outlined in a recent post, Iran has publicly rejected the “one-sided” 15-point U.S. proposal for a ceasefire delivered via Pakistan, demanding an immediate end to US/Israel attacks and compensation for war damages.