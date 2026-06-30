As I predicted, Iran won’t be picking up its $6bn hitherto frozen Qatari assets today or any day soon. Turns out this is contingent on Iranian progress on the MOU. So here we have yet one more reason why the MOU is the least promising negotiation on the planet.

This is because the Western cabal is not and is never a good faith negotiator in dealings with the South except when the South is capitulating. The South is capitulating like lemmings in South America, where leadership from Brazil is stunning by its total absence. But not so much in Asia and Africa.

The Ghouls are apparently in Qatar for talks. But Iran says there are no talks! Still, while W&K are sipping their Starbucks they can be meeting with Qatari mediator functionaries about what a final deal may look like in some Christopher Nolan fantasyland.

Adding to the pathos of it all, along comes Macron with an offer to help clear mines. No request, mind you, to Iran to be allowed to do this. The offer has been rejected by Iran which is standing by its claim to be the only party responsible for regulating passage through the Strait. Even as ships are still reported by Western sources to be slipping down the Omani side without Iranian permission, the Omanis appear to be moving back into alignment with Iran’s original proposal for a joint Iranian-Omani authority. That this Omani route has been tested by Oman and the IMO presumably under US pressure this week is utterly stupid: it exposes another UN agency as a neocon capture; it is unnecessary, because if the proper channels had been used the ships could have travelled through regardless, as Iran was already committed to free passage for 60 days; and it underlines the total lack of Western seriousness.

The result will be collapse of the MOU - which is already a dead letter in view of Israel’s continuing invasion of Lebanon and its aggressions there, alongside a continuing slew of Israeli murders and land grabs in Gaza and a broadening of Israel’s invasion of southern Syria.

Lebanon’s Parliamentary speaker has courageously rejected the surrender of Lebanese sovereignty that would have been entailed by the so-called trilateral agreement between Israel, the government in Beirut and the US that allows Israel to conquer southern Lebanon for as long as it says it has enemies there.

So the likelihood of a resumption of the path to global depression is as high as the likelihood of the generation of nuclear war in Europe as Germany has taken over from the UK as NATO’s leading loud-mouthed pretender. Putin continues to demonstrate remarkable - in my book a shade too remarkable - constraint. Not since the night of June 14-15 have we seen a massive Russian drone and missile strike on Ukraine. Ukraine these days is launching hundreds more drones on Russia each day (over 600 yesterday) than Russia launches on Ukraine (around 130). BUT: Russia is shooting down all or nearly all Ukraine’s drones because by hitting gas stations and parking facilities it has forced Ukraine’s launchers far back from the frontlines and given Russia more time to coordinate its defense effectively. AND Russian drones, though fewer are being used, have much greater impact.

Putin has acknowledged the inconvenience of previous Ukrainian swarms, but puts down gasoline shortages to panic buying. Perhaps that is a little too neat but, for sure, the idea that Ukraine and the West are engaged primarily in a war over public perception, endorses the typical but flailing Western modus operandus which always prizes looks over substance.

So for now, Putin acts as though he is the only sane inhabitant of the asylum. Mainly, he is.