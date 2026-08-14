Russia-Ukraine

Odessa and the Doctorow Assessment

In the past 24 hours, Russia has continued its broad offensive against the oblast of Odessa with a view to isolating and blockading Odessa by air, land and sea, extending its targets to ports like Izmail that are close to Romania and to the Dneister-Danube waterways. In Chornomorsk in Odessa and Ochativ in Mykolaiv oblast, Russia has struck military-related fuel storage units, port infrastructure, a bulk carrier and a patrol boad. In the Razdelnaya and Stanye Shompoly areas it has taken out a train and a locomotive, among many recent strikes on locomotives, and gasoline stations.

This goes some way to addressing the issue that was raised in my post yesterday where I assessed Gilbert Doctorow’s case that Russia is still holding its punches in this war, to the detriment of Russia’s long-term security interests namely and that it has not done enough to defend itself by attacking the routes that carry NATO provisions of weapons and materiel to Ukraine.

But Doctorow’s case is still probably supported by Russia’s failure to attack such supply routes through Poland. If so, then we might expect to see over the next few months and in the process of the roll-out of the new Russian Rassvet satellite system (Russia’s answer to Starlink) that will apparently boost Russia’s ability to navigate advanced Geran drones to targets in western Ukraine, many more and more precise strikes on such transborder trade.

Ukraine to Novorossiysk and the Clamor for Ceasefire

Ukraine last night retaliated against Russia’s campaign on Odessa by striking the Russian port of Novorossiysk a major port city located in Krasnodar Krai in southwestern Russia where it sits on the northeastern coast of the Black Sea along Tsemes Bay. This was said to be a massive drone attack on the naval base and on two major grain terminals. Ukraine’s Zelenskiy claimed that two frigates, a large landing ship, a corvette and other vessels were struck. Russian sources claim that the attack was a failure, that many or all of the Ukrainian drones were shot down - essentially with bullets - and that Ukraine once again expended a huge outlay for very little return.

This in turn begs the question as to how much Ukraine actually spends on its drones and, as one might expect, the range is huge (see Bidochko 2026 - https://www.justsecurity.org/138164/ukraine-drone-superpower/): Tactical FPV Drones for frontline operations cost $400 – $800. Interceptor Drones ($1,000 – $5,000) are built to hunt and ram enemy suicide drones like the Iranian-designed Shahed. Budget options like SkyFall’s 3D-printed P1-SUN cost about $1,000, while fixed-wing air force interceptors hit around $5,000 per unit. Long-range drones, the ones most likely to have been used in the case of the Novorossiysk strike can cost between $2,000 and $200,000. These are used for deep-strike missions behind enemy lines. For example, the specialized long-range FP-1 strike drone costs roughly $55,000. Unmanned surface vessels (USVs) used to strike naval targets or transport FPV drones to littoral combat zones and can cost between $50,000 and $300,000.

As I noted in a recent post, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for a Black Sea “moratorium” on military attacks targeting merchant and civilian shipping. This proposal follows drone strikes (almost certainly Ukrainian) on Turkish-owned cargo vessels near the Russian port of Novorossiysk which disrupted regional trade and led Ankara to briefly delay or scrutinize transit permits through the Turkish Straits.

Ankara urged both Russia and Ukraine to halt strikes on commercial navigation, warning that the war has expanded into a direct threat against civilian shipping and global food security. Türkiye proposed setting up a bilateral or localized implementation framework to guarantee the safety of merchant vessels operating across the Black Sea and Sea of Azov. The push for restraint came after drone attacks hit commercial cargo ships—including vessels with Turkish crew members—near Russian coastal infrastructure, causing injuries and property damage.

Türkiye’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety temporarily delayed or tightened processing times for transit permits through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus for vessels heading toward Black Sea hubs like Novorossiysk. But, standard transit clearances through the Turkish Straits resumed as oil tankers and container ships bound for terminals near Novorossiysk were cleared to move after brief safety evaluations. Novorossiysk remains a critical export artery for Russian oil and grain, but escalating maritime attacks have spiked insurance risk premiums for ships traveling to the port.

What I conclude from this is that Turkiye’s recent intervention is not as anti-Russian as it at first might have seemed and as I assumed in my post.

I further note that the Black Sea drone and missile confrontations have demonstrated that the Ukrainian decision to strike Russian tankers and grain cargo ships in the Sea of Azov and the eastern Black Sea ports has proven disastrously counter-productive and that while the economies of both countries are negatively impacted, the consequences for Ukraine are more disastrous than they are for Russia which, in general has a far healthier, larger, and more diversified economy. An assessment in IntelliNews (IntelliNews) today comes to the same conclusion:

“They are both hurting, but on balance Ukraine’s economy is worse off. Both economies are spending too much on defence, but Russia still has several options to find extra funding, and its economy is starting to recover a little thanks to CBR governor Elvia Nabiullina’s 600bp of rate cuts. Ukraine’s economy is short $20bn this year and it is entirely dependent on external funding, which is running out fast.”

This morning’s IntelliNews editorial (IntelliNews) observes that the attacks on Novorossiysk are self defeating. I have already referred to Turkey and, alongside that there is the problem of Kazakh oil almost all of which leaves via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) route to the Russian port. Additionally, as already mentioned, there is the problem of wheat. The third of Russia’s three big grain terminals was closed down yesterday and this will stop a lot of Russian grain being exported, adding to the problem of weakening supply of grain to global markets, including European. The Odessa ports carry 90% of Ukraine’s grain exports. The Russian blockade of Odesa region ports has sent Ukrainian grain exports tumbling 76% year-on-year in August. Compared to last year, Ukraine’s exports of wheat have fallen 4.3-fold, barley 5.6-fold, and corn 2.7-fold.The price of wheat on the Chicago commodities exchange has already jumped, merely adding to the straina of the Iran war which has closed down fertilizer exports from the Persian Gulf - about a fifth of the world’s total that mostly goes to Asia normally passes via the Gulf. In Europe, heatwaves have burnt crops in European fields to a crisp so that will also reduce supplies.

These setbacks likely explain Zelenskiy’s latest call for a Black Sea ceasefire, alongside yet more pleas for what he claims would be 5-10% of the US stockpile of Pac-3 Patriot air defense missiles to enable Ukraine to survive for the coming winter (he seems less concerned about diminishing energy supplies sufficient to keep his people minimally warm), at least, and to secure it from Russian ballistic missiles, at best (although Patriots do not have a good record against ballistic missiles and are virtually useless against Russia’s hypersonic missiles).

Declining Value of Life in Ukraine

As reported by Reuters, Ukraine offered Russia a mutual truce via a third party to halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea. Weeks of intensified strikes on ports and commercial vessels have severely disrupted regional agriculture shipping.

(The Ukrainian proposal has today been rejected by Russia).

Latest reports suggest that retail shops in Ukraine show empty shelves and missing products including dairy products, meats, fish, baby food and cigarrettes. This is not just because of the Black Sea war but also because Russia has been retaliating against Ukraine for Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian Wildberries (e-commerce) warehouses so that in the past few days over one million square meters of Ukrainian warehouse space have been destroyed and three-quarters of this is located in Kiev. Entities impacted include Fozzy, Novus, Silpo, Fora and Thrash.

A World Bank report concludes that almost 42% of Ukraine’s remaining population (which stands between a half and two-thirds of what it once was) lives below the poverty line and double the poverty rate of 2021, in which time food prices have surged by 80% and utility costs by 70%. Ian Proud this morning comments that Zelenskiy and his crew have grown richer while the lives of most Ukrainians have been rendered worthless, subject to a war-profiteering machine that depends mainly on the extremely unwise transfer of Western wealth to the corrupt aparatchiks of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian offer aimed to safeguard global food supplies and ease pressure on vital civilian trade routes. Russian officials at first stated they had received no formal proposal yet, noting that while various truce ideas circulate through backchannels, nothing official had been presented to Moscow. But statements by Sergei Lavrov today make clear that the offer has been rejected.

Precisely because the ceasefire would be of greater assistance to Ukraine than to Russia it is unlikely that Russia will accept the proposal. At best, it might counter by requiring that Ukraine, in addition to a ceasefire in the matter of ships and ports would also agree to stop striking targets in Crimea.

Ukraine’s “Counteroffensives”

The request for a Black Sea ceasefire also coincides with a claim by Zalenskiy that Ukraine has made important gains in northeast Zapporizhzhia and is executing successful counteroffensives elsewhere. Northeast of Orekhiv, which has been the single most important Russian objective in recent months, Ukraine claims it has recovered the Komar front represented by a pocket of territory stretching from Ivanivka in the north to Zelenyi Hai in the east, to Andriivka-Klevtove in the west and down to Voskresenko in the south, and that Ukraine is extending this victory from Piddybne in the east to Myrne in the southeast and on towards Komar.

Additionally, Ukraine has been mounting a counteroffensive closer to Orekhiv countering Russian forces at Mala Tokmachka and Bilohirya. If all these claims are true or substantial then Ukraine may have deferred Russia’s seizure of Orekhiv from two to several months. But Ukraine does have a poor record in comparable claims in the past that have either turned out to be false or misleading or, at least, ephemeral, and there is a very good chance that this is the case now.

The same conclusion might attach to Ukrainian claims to be stalling Russian advances in the direction of Slavyansk, in Lyman. Here, there has been a pocket of Ukrainian resistance to Russian advances over most of the territory of Lyman on land that separates Lyman from Chasiv Yar (a major battlefield for much of the war earlier on), but as much as the Ukrainians may claim this represents an active counteroffensive, Russia can claim that these forces are a holdover from the Russian Lyman campaign and that the Ukrainians are effectively surrounded.

Russia’s Continuing Advances

Elsewhere, the Russians continue to register advances. Military Summary Channel documents how in the northern oblast of Sumy, close to Kiev, Russian forces are gradually closing in on the city of Sumy itself from four directions: from the north where Russian forces are descending south to Stetskivka and Radkivka; from the northwest, where Russian forces are moving further south from Mohrytsia, Zepsillia and Myropillia towards Hrvnivka and Barlivka, and have entered the forest of Sumy; from the south east, from Pokrovka through to Novodmytrivka, Jardutyne and Riasne; and from the northwest from Zarya via Bezsalivka and Ryzhivka towards Stari Vryky, the P44 highway, and Voozhba and Bilopillia.

In Kharkiv, as I have previously posted, Russia continues to clear the far northeast pocket that includes Varvarivka (north), Mala Vovcha (northwest), Chorne (southeast) and Rublene (east). Russian forces have entered the village of Vaslivka that lies between Ivanivka to the west and Chorne to the east, heading for the villages of Blahodatne and Nefedivka that separate them from Chorne.

In Donetsk, Russians are reportedly (see above) facing a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the area near Lyman made up of the villages of Novoselivka, Karpivka and Nove. South of Kramatorsk near Druzhivka, Russian forces have reached Raise (southwest), Oskove (east) and are entering Oleksiivevo-Druzhkivka. Russia is making progress in splitting off eastern Slavyansk from supply support.

IntelliNews today (IntelliNews) reports that Russia just leapt ahead of Ukraine in the drone arms race. The Geran-5 drone, in production but in low volumes, is an entirely new class of drone that can travel a lot further and faster than the 1-4 versions. There is also the S8000 Banderol, a jet-powered cruise-missile hybrid that flies above 500 km/h and now accounts for the bulk of strikes on Odesa’s food infrastructure.

“Russia has embraced the cost-to-kill ratio philosophy of modern asymmetrical warfare: keeping the production costs of increasingly powerful weapons down so you can mass produce them and simply outshoot your opponent.”

In addition, Military Summary Channel this morning notes that Russia is intensifying its missile and drone attacks on targets in Western Ukraine.

The Coming Piracy Wars

Of greater concern to Russia, perhaps, than Zelenskiy’s bid for a ceasefire, Ukraine’s attacks on Novorossiysk, Turkish threats about the Dardanelles, or Ukrainian counteroffensive claims is the EU’s recent transition to open piracy (I covered this in a post a few days ago) - already practiced to relatively little effect by Britain, France and Sweden - and legitimizing the seizure and impounding of ships involved in trade with Russia, even approving EU sale of their contents.

In his recent speech to his Pacific Commanders, Russian President Vladimir Putin, entirely predictably, has ordered his navy to retaliate with the seizure of ships engaged in EU trade - anywhere.

Branding the EU policies as “piracy and banditry,” Putin stated during naval exercises that Russia would retaliate against European commercial interests anywhere it deems appropriate, not strictly in the waters where a seizure occurs. The Russian Foreign Minister echoed these points on state television, accusing Brussels of inventing the “shadow fleet” concept to override international law. The head of Russia’s Maritime Board called the EU approach a “deliberate escalation” and proposed a permanent naval presence to deter Western actions. Pacific Fleet Commander Viktor Liina reported that Russian forces are prepared to inspect and detain vessels from unfriendly nations.

The Duran (The Duran) notes:

“Russia’s Pacific Fleet has already mapped significant volumes of maritime traffic through its region, according to the draft, identifying hundreds of vessels sailing under flags Moscow regards as unfriendly. This is important because European governments possess considerable regulatory and financial leverage over shipping, but they do not possess uncontested naval dominance everywhere Russian forces operate.”

European and UK officials maintain that boardings and detentions are executed in strict accordance with international maritime law to enforce lawful sanctions. Governments argue that interdictions target aging, uninsured, or falsely flagged shadow tankers that present severe environmental risks and finance the conflict in Ukraine.

All this, of course, is absurd and patently deceitful nonsense. Everybody understands that this is an escalation of the war, in a further European bid - almost all its bids have so far proven to be counterproductive - to cripple the flow of tax revenue to the Kremlin from trade in Russian oil, and at a time when the whole world, Europe more than many, is experiencing a major crisis in the supply and pricing of oil!

There are already indications in some European capitals that some leaders are aware of the damaging consequences that will rebound on European interests. One of these is the sharp increase in insurance rates that Lloyds of London and other EU insurers will be forced to apply to ships that are now at risk of being detained and impounded, perhaps indefinitely, by the Russian navy.

It is unlikely that the US Navy is in a position to offer much succour to European vessesl: it is way over-stretched as it is - in the Asia-Pacific, West Asian and Latin American zones - busily pretending to maintain a blockade, a “wall of steel,” as Trump would have us believe, against Iran in the Arabian sea, to blockade the island of Cuba in the Caribbean, and to sustain its proxy, Taiwan, in preparation for instigating war with China, even as US sailors commit or attempt to commit suicide on its ships as a result of exceptionally long periods at sea, poor and inadequate food, insanitary conditons and manifestly pathetic leadership.

The Persian Gulf Crisis

Mainstream media accounts over the past 24 hours, indicate that the US-Iran conflict continues at a high state of tension. Iran maintained the waterway’s effective closure by striking two UAE-affiliated oil tankers, while the U.S. sustained its ongoing naval blockade, with traffic through the strait dropping to a trickle of roughly 13 ships a day. High-ranking Iranian officials publicly rejected U.S. claims of “total control” over the Gulf, maintaining “maximalist” demands (to which the US agreed when it signed the MOU) including financial compensation and sanctions relief - before any full reopening of the trade route. Iranian-aligned regional dynamics continued to strain shipping lanes, keeping economic pressure high on Western markets.

The U.S. military maintained its active naval choke point, which has successfully redirected dozens of commercial vessels attempting to trade with Iranian ports. In the wake of the scandal involving conditions for sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln, the US has moved forward with strategic force rotations in the region, deploying the USS George Washington to replace the Lincoln, and to sustain naval presence and pressure. Washington has signaled upcoming Treasury Department measures aimed at compounding fiscal strain on the Iranian state.

Addressing the conundrum of why oil prices are not considerably higher than they are, Paul Krugman (Krugman) yesterday concludes:

“A large part of the answer is that oil prices actually are higher — if you look at the right numbers.

Today’s post will be short and wonkish, because I’ve been overwhelmed with real-life responsibilities. I have had enough time, however, to put together a few charts.

So, what do I mean by looking at the right numbers? Nobody burns crude oil directly. Instead, they burn products refined from crude, mainly gasoline and diesel. And these prices, after falling for a while on fake news of peace, are back most of the way to their recent peaks.”