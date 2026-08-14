In the past 24 hours, Russia has continued its broad offensive against the oblast of Odessa with a view to isolating and blockading Odessa by air, land and sea, extending its targets to ports like Izmail that are close to Romania and to the Dneister-Danube waterways. In Chornomorsk in Odessa and Ochativ in Mykolaiv oblast, Russia has struck military-related fuel storage units, port infrastructure, a bulk carrier and a patrol boad. In the Razdelnaya and Stanye Shompoly areas it has taken out a train and a locomotive, among many recent strikes on locomotives, and gasoline stations.

This goes some way to addressing the issue that was raised in my post yesterday where I assessed Gilbert Doctorow’s case that Russia is still holding its punches in this war, to the detriment of Russia’s long-term security interests namely and that it has not done enough to defend itself by attacking the routes that carry NATO provisions of weapons and materiel to Ukraine.

But Doctorow’s case is still probably supported by Russia’s failure to attack such supply routes through Poland. If so, then we might expect to see over the next few months and in the process of the roll-out of the new Russian Rassvet satellite system (Russia’s answer to Starlink) that will apparently boost Russia’s ability to navigate advanced Geran drones to targets in western Ukraine, many more and more precise strikes on such transborder trade.

Ukraine last night retaliated against Russia’s campaign on Odessa by striking the Russian port of Novorossiysk a major port city located in Krasnodar Krai in southwestern Russia where it sits on the northeastern coast of the Black Sea along Tsemes Bay. This was said to be a massive drone attack on the naval base and on two major grain terminals. Ukraine’s Zelenskiy claimed that two frigates, a large landing ship, a corvette and other vessels were struck. Russian sources claim that the attack was a failure, that many or all of the Ukrainian drones were shot down - essentially with bullets - and that Ukraine once again expended a huge outlay for very little return.

This in turn begs the question as to how much Ukraine actually spends on its drones and, as one might expect, the range is huge. Tactical FPV Drones for frontline operations cost $400 – $800. Interceptor Drones ($1,000 – $5,000) are built to hunt and ram enemy suicide drones like the Iranian-designed Shahed. Budget options like SkyFall’s 3D-printed P1-SUN cost about $1,000, while fixed-wing air force interceptors hit around $5,000 per unit. Long-range drones, the ones most likely to have been used in the case of the Novorossiysk strike can cost between $2,000 and $200,000. These are used for deep-strike missions behind enemy lines. For example, the specialized long-range FP-1 strike drone costs roughly $55,000. Unmanned surface vessels (USVs) used to strike naval targets or transport FPV drones to littoral combat zones and can cost between $50,000 and $300,000.

As I noted in a recent post, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for a Black Sea “moratorium” on military attacks targeting merchant and civilian shipping. This proposal follows drone strikes (almost certainly Ukrainian) on Turkish-owned cargo vessels near the Russian port of Novorossiysk which disrupted regional trade and led Ankara to briefly delay or scrutinize transit permits through the Turkish Straits.

Ankara urged both Russia and Ukraine to halt strikes on commercial navigation, warning that the war has expanded into a direct threat against civilian shipping and global food security. Türkiye proposed setting up a bilateral or localized implementation framework to guarantee the safety of merchant vessels operating across the Black Sea and Sea of Azov. The push for restraint came after drone attacks hit commercial cargo ships—including vessels with Turkish crew members—near Russian coastal infrastructure, causing injuries and property damage.

Türkiye’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety temporarily delayed or tightened processing times for transit permits through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus for vessels heading toward Black Sea hubs like Novorossiysk. But, standard transit clearances through the Turkish Straits resumed as oil tankers and container ships bound for terminals near Novorossiysk were cleared to move after brief safety evaluations. Novorossiysk remains a critical export artery for Russian oil and grain, but escalating maritime attacks have spiked insurance risk premiums for ships traveling to the port.

What I conclude from this is that Turkiye’s recent intervention is not as anti-Russian as it at first might have seemed and as I assumed in my post.

I further note that the Black Sea drone and missile confrontations have demonstrated that the Ukrainian decision to strike Russian tankers and grain cargo ships in the Sea of Azov and the eastern Black Sea ports has proven disastrously counter-productive and that while the economies of both countries are negatively impacted, the consequences for Ukraine are more disastrous than they are for Russia which, in general has a far healthier, larger, and more diversified economy.

These setbacks likely explain Zelenskiy’s latest call for a Black Sea ceasefire, alongside yet more pleas for what he claims would be 5-10% of the US stockpile of Pac-3 Patriot air defense missiles to enable Ukraine to survive for the coming winter (he seems less concerned about diminishing energy supplies sufficient to keep his people minimally warm), at least, and to secure it from Russian ballistic missiles, at best (although Patriots do not have a good record against ballistic missiles and are virtually useless against Russia’s hypersonic missiles).

As reported by Reuters, Ukraine offered Russia a mutual truce via a third party to halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea. Weeks of intensified strikes on ports and commercial vessels have severely disrupted regional agriculture shipping. The Russian blockade of Odesa region ports has sent Ukrainian grain exports tumbling 76% year-on-year in August. Compared to last year, Ukraine’s exports of wheat have fallen 4.3-fold, barley 5.6-fold, and corn 2.7-fold.

Latest reports suggest that retail shops in Ukraine show empty shelves and missing products including dairy products, meats, fish, baby food and cigarrettes. This is not just because of the Black Sea war but also because Russia has been retaliating against Ukraine for Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian Wildberries (e-commerce) warehouses so that in the past few days over one million square meters of Ukrainian warehouse space have been destroyed and three-quarters of this is located in Kiev. Entities impacted include Fozzy, Novus, Silpo, Fora and Thrash.

A World Bank report concludes that almost 42% of Ukraine’s remaining population (which stands between a half and two-thirds of what it once was) lives below the poverty line and double the poverty rate of 2021, in which time food prices have surged by 80% and utility costs by 70%.

The Ukrainian offer aims to safeguard global food supplies and ease pressure on vital civilian trade routes. Russian officials stated they had received no formal proposal yet, noting that while various truce ideas circulate through backchannels, nothing official has been presented to Moscow.

Precisely because the ceasefire would be of greater assistance to Ukraine than to Russia it is unlikely that Russia will accept the proposal. At best, it might counter by requiring that Ukraine, in addition to a ceasefire in the matter of ships and ports would also agree to stop striking targets in Crimea.

The request for a Black Sea ceasefire also coincides with a claim by Zalenskiy that Ukraine has made important gains in northeast Zapporizhzhia and is executing successful counteroffensives elsewhere. Northeast of Orekhiv, which has been the single most important Russian objective in recent months, Ukraine claims it has recovered the Komar front represented by a pocket of territory stretching from Ivanivka in the north to Zelenyi Hai in the east, to Andriivka-Klevtove in the west and down to Voskresenko in the south, and that Ukraine is extending this victory from Piddybne in the east to Myrne in the southeast and on towards Komar.

Additionally, Ukraine has been mounting a counteroffensive closer to Orekhiv countering Russian forces at Mala Tokmachka and Bilohirya. If all these claims are true or substantial then Ukraine may have deferred Russia’s seizure of Orekhiv from two to several months. But Ukraine does have a poor record in comparable claims in the past that have either turned out to be false or misleading or, at least, ephemeral, and there is a very good chance that this is the case now.

The same conclusion might attach to Ukrainian claims to be stalling Russian advances in the direction of Slavyansk, in Lyman. Here, there has been a pocket of Ukrainian resistance to Russian advances over most of the territory of Lyman on land that separates Lyman from Chasiv Yar (a major battlefield for much of the war earlier on), but as much as the Ukrainians may claim this represents an active counteroffensive, Russia can claim that these forces are a holdover from the Russian Lyman campaign and that the Ukrainians are effectively surrounded.

Elsewhere, the Russians continue to register advances. Military Summary Channel documents how in the northern oblast of Sumy, close to Kiev, Russian forces are gradually closing in on the city of Sumy itself from four directions: from the north where Russian forces are descending south to Stetskivka and Radkivka; from the northwest, where Russian forces are moving further south from Mohrytsia, Zepsillia and Myropillia towards Hrvnivka and Barlivka, and have entered the forest of Sumy; from the south east, from Pokrovka through to Novodmytrivka, Jardutyne and Riasne; and from the northwest from Zarya via Bezsalivka and Ryzhivka towards Stari Vryky, the P44 highway, and Voozhba and Bilopillia.

In Kharkiv, as I have previously posted, Russia continues to clear the far northeast pocket that includes Varvarivka (north), Mala Vovcha (northwest), Chorne (southeast) and Rublene (east). Russian forces have entered the village of Vaslivka that lies between Ivanivka to the west and Chorne to the east, heading for the villages of Blahodatne and Nefedivka that separate them from Chorne.

In Donetsk, Russians are reportedly (see above) facing a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the area near Lyman made up of the villages of Novoselivka, Karpivka and Nove. South of Kramatorsk near Druzhivka, Russian forces have reached Raise (southwest), Oskove (east) and are entering Oleksiivevo-Druzhkivka.

Of greater concern to Russia, perhaps, than Zelenskiy’s bid for a ceasefire, Ukraine’s attacks on Novorossiysk, Turkish threats about the Dardanelles, or Ukrainian counteroffensive claims is the EU’s recent transition to open piracy (I covered this in a post a few days ago) - already practiced to relatively little effect by Britain, France and Sweden - and legitimizing the seizure and impounding of ships involved in trade with Russia, even approving EU sale of their contents.

In his recent speech to his Pacific Commanders, Russian President Vladimir Putin, entirely predictably, has ordered his navy to retaliate with the seizure of ships engaged in EU trade - anywhere.

Branding the EU policies as “piracy and banditry,” Putin stated during naval exercises that Russia would retaliate against European commercial interests anywhere it deems appropriate, not strictly in the waters where a seizure occurs. The Russian Foreign Minister echoed these points on state television, accusing Brussels of inventing the “shadow fleet” concept to override international law. The head of Russia’s Maritime Board called the EU approach a “deliberate escalation” and proposed a permanent naval presence to deter Western actions. Pacific Fleet Commander Viktor Liina reported that Russian forces are prepared to inspect and detain vessels from unfriendly nations.

European and UK officials maintain that boardings and detentions are executed in strict accordance with international maritime law to enforce lawful sanctions. Governments argue that interdictions target aging, uninsured, or falsely flagged shadow tankers that present severe environmental risks and finance the conflict in Ukraine.

All this, of course, is absurd and patently deceitful nonsense. Everybody understands that this is an escalation of the war, in a further European bid - almost all its bids have so far proven to be counterproductive - to cripple the flow of tax revenue to the Kremlin from trade in Russian oil, and at a time when the whole world, Europe more than many, is experiencing a major crisis in the supply and pricing of oil!

There are already indications in some European capitals that some leaders are aware of the damaging consequences that will rebound on European interests. One of these is the sharp increase in insurance rates that Lloyds of London and other EU insurers will be forced to apply to ships that are now at risk of being detained and impounded, perhaps indefinitely, by the Russian navy.

It is unlikely that the US Navy is in a position to offer much succour to European vessesl: it is way over-stretched as it is - in the Asia-Pacific, West Asian and Latin American zones - busily pretending to maintain a blockade, a “wall of steel,” as Trump would have us believe, against Iran in the Arabian sea, to blockade the island of Cuba in the Caribbean, and to sustain its proxy, Taiwan, in preparation for instigating war with China, even as US sailors commit or attempt to commit suicide on its ships as a result of exceptionally long periods at sea, poor and inadequate food, insanitary conditons and manifestly pathetic leadership.