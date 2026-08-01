Trump’s “Ceasefire” in the Arabian Gulf a Total Disaster

Over the past 12 to 24 hours, the U.S.-Iran conflict saw renewed kinetic exchanges following a brief lull, highlighting asymmetric gains. Iran fired a number of ballistic missiles on US bases in Jordan. The US claims that it shot all of these down but Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed a ballistic missile strike destroyed three US F-35 fighter jets and damaged three others, an assertion rejected by the U.S. military. The IRGC stated that the strike targeted deployment ramps and maintenance hangars housing the stealth jets at Al-Azraq (Muwaffaq Salti Air Base) in retaliation for US strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, adding that several technical personnel were killed.

There are rumors that the US will withdraw its troops from one of its bases in Jordan, even as it increases its forces and assets in Israel. Iran has also hit a US military base in Kuwait

Iran also successfully disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, shooting at two of a convoy of six tankers that were being escorted by US warships - all of which turned around. One wonders who were the owners and insurers of these tankers that allowed their property to participate in such a risky, dangerous venture.

CENTCOM, like President Trump, claims that the Strait of Hormuz is open. But only 1% of normal traffic is currently getting through the Strait. To all intents and purposes, the Strait is most definitely closed, and even were ships carrying Iranian oil getting through the Strait, their passage would still likely be cut off in the Arabian Sea by the US blockade.

Iran’s military claimed it launched drone strikes targeting US facilities at Kuwait’s Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base and Ali Al Salem Air Base, though these claims remain unconfirmed by US and Kuwaiti officials. Iranian state media reported that suicide drones struck fighter jet shelters, satellite communication systems, and equipment warehouses at Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base, alongside reported damage to drone hangars and fuel storage at Ali Al Salem Air Base. Tehran stated the operation was retaliation for a US strike on Qeshm Island that killed a family of three.

I notice that some US commentators have speculated as to whether Iran or, more likely, Iraq might now contemplate the invasion of Kuwait (which was once a part of Iraq until broken off by the British “protectors” in a bid to better ring fence the oil).

The US and Saudi Arabia executed joint strikes against Iran-backed militia and logistics sites in Iraq, expanding cooperative regional defense. USA Central Command continued enforcing its naval blockade, having redirected or managed dozens of commercial vessels and tightening financial/sanctions pressure on IRGC maritime procurement networks.

US plans fresh strikes on Iran as soon as this weekend. And how might Iran react? Expect to see the wholesale destruction of desalination plants throughout the Gulf and a mass population exodus to Europe?

A joint air campaign carried out by CENTCOM and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces explicitly targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) assets in Iraq. The strikes killed at least 20 militia fighters. US and Saudi fighter aircraft conducted precision strikes dismantling multiple weapon supply warehouses and logistics nodes utilized by Iran-aligned militias. These sites were used to orchestrate more than 30 drone attacks against US troops and Saudi infrastructure. The air campaign served as a direct counter-response after Iran launched direct ballistic missile strikes targeting this critical U.S. military hub in Jordan. Separate from the Saudi operations, the US also launched standalone overnight strikes hitting dozens of IRGC targets inside Iran. Confirmed explosions hit Qeshm Island (killing three people in a residential building collapse), Kish Island, and the infrastructure-heavy provinces of Fars, Bushehr, Khuzestan, and Hormozgan.

Over the past few days, Saudi Arabia has faced negative impacts from the wider regional conflict including Houthi naval blockades, direct missile and drone attacks on its vital oil infrastructure and Red Sea shipping, and economic strain.

In response, Riyadh has retaliated by launching direct coalition airstrikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, conducting joint strikes against pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, and forming a new multinational maritime defense coalition.

In response to a years-long Saudi blockade of the Houthis and to a violent Saudi response by attacking SANA airport after an Iranian aircraft attempt to land there in violation of the Saudi blockade after the Khomenei funeral, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement declared a naval blockade against Saudi shipping, targeting multiple Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Missiles and drones hit and did massive damage to Saudi Aramco oil installations and port facilities in locations like Jizan and Yanbu, threatening key export hubs that bypass the blocked Strait of Hormuz.

The kingdom has faced persistent incoming ballistic missiles and drones from Houthi positions as well as pro-Iranian militias operating out of Iraq. The continuous security disruptions and defense spending have caused a major budget deficit for the kingdom, making it much more difficult for Saudi Arabia to work around the Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz by sending its oil to the Red Sea by pipeline.

A Saudi-led military coalition responded with targeted airstrikes against Houthi-controlled military positions, including infrastructure in Hodeidah and Kamaran Island. The Royal Saudi Air Force joined US forces to conduct direct public air raids against logistics and weapons sites of Iran-backed militias in eastern Iraq. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the formation of a Saudi-led, 14-country multinational defense maritime coalition to protect commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea. Intelligence reports indicate Saudi forces are massing troops near the southern border and preparing for potential ground or sea offensives into Houthi-held regions like al-Bayda in central Yemen.

The paper price of actual and future Brent crude is way, way below panic levels. I agree with Douglas Macgregor’s assessment, shared today with Glen Diesen, that this is a dangerous, dangerous mirage and that we very soon, short of rapidly-receding chances of a miracle (like Trump pulling all US assets out of the region), will see evaporate into a scorching, painful, energy-less desert.

Trump “Ceasefires” in Gaza and Lebanon a Total Disasater

Board of Peace

On July 31, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump and the US-invented, UNSC approved and totally useless Gaza Board of Peace (fatefully, Russia and China did not officially approve or join the Board of Peace, but did chose to abstain rather than veto the initial UN Security Council resolution) announced what Trump has (falsely) declared a major breakthrough: a supposed draft roadmap framework under which Hamas is said to have agreed to a phased, complete disarmament in exchange for a gradual, sequential withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. Since there is no credible evidence that Israel will do any such thing, there is no credible reason to believe that Hamas is going to disarm or that anything good would happen even if it did.

According to documents published by the Board of Peace, the framework outlines a structured transitional plan for the territory. Hamas would hand over its heavy weaponry in stages, while underground tunnel networks, weapon caches, and manufacturing facilities would be mapped and destroyed. Israeli troops (who currently occupy 60% of Gaza territory, confining the Palestinian population of 1.5 million into what is tantamount to a large open-air prison, with totally inadequate food, water and medical resources and subject to constant unprovoked murderous attacks and harassment by Israeli forces) would gradually pull back from Gaza.

The withdrawal timeline is tied directly to verified steps of Hamas giving up its arms. No sane entity on earth would trust the US, Israel or any of the non-Palestinian entities that make up the Board of Peace to honor anything it or its constituents say. A technocratic Palestinian body called the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza would manage civil administration, entirely excluding Hamas. An International Stabilization Force (ISF) - backed by international “peacekeepers” (i.e. prison guards) would secure the area alongside a newly trained, locally recruited Palestinian police force.

Unsurprisingly, Hamas has since said giving up its heavy weapons is contingent on Israel ending “all forms of aggression” and withdrawing its forces from Gaza. A senior Israeli political source has countered that IDF troops will not pull back behind agreed lines until Hamas genuinely disarms.

While Trump claimed Israel is “very happy” and that an understanding is in place, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly endorsed the plan. Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir openly slammed the draft as unacceptable. An implementation schedule is supposed to be drafted within 14 days, but critical details regarding how to safely dismantle Hamas’s massive network of tunnels or verify the handovers have not been finalized. An upcoming diplomatic summit is scheduled to be hosted by Egypt alongside mediators from the U., Qatar, and Turkiye to try to cement compliance and resolve these massive logistical hurdles.

In the meantime, Israeli aggressions against Palestinians both in Gaza and the West Bank have escalated considerably.

Recent Israeli Crimes in Gaza

Over the past seven days (leading up to July 31, 2026), Israeli military forces have continued a series of deadly airstrikes, drone strikes, artillery shelling, and restrictions against the population of Gaza, despite an active but fragile ceasefire agreement.

A targeted Israeli drone strike struck a tent sheltering displaced people inside the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least one person and wounding several others. An Israeli airstrike struck a home in the Bureij refugee camp, killing an 18-month-old child and wounding at least eight others. In Khan Younis, an airstrike directly hit a tent encampment, killing a man and an 8-year-old girl. Warplanes targeted the upper floors of the Friends Building in the Ansar area of western Gaza City, while artillery heavily shelled the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood. On July 29, 2026, an Israeli airstrike completely destroyed a mosque in the northern Gaza Strip. While Israel claimed the location was a weapons storage facility, officials from the Gaza Ministry of Awqaf condemned the attack, stating the military uses false pretexts to justify targeting religious sites.

On July 26, 2026, an Israeli airstrike targeted a civilian vehicle moving through the city of Deir al-Balah. The strike killed two Hamas internal security officials—including Colonel Wael Musa al-Ladawi—leaving the vehicle entirely charred in the middle of a busy roadway. Ground troops and military vehicles routinely fired live ammunition and artillery into northern Bureij, northwestern Nuseirat, and central/northern Rafah. Ground forces have advanced what the military terms the “Yellow Line”—a line of physical control marked by concrete blocks cutting across Salah al-Din Street east of Gaza City—further encroaching on local space and restricting civilian movement. Deliberate restrictions on the entry of crucial humanitarian relief, food, and medical aid into the enclave have continued, exacerbating severe shortages.

Recent Israeli Crimes in West Bank

Over the past seven days (following a deadly escalation on July 24, 2026, near Nablus), Israeli forces and settlers have intensified military operations, mass arrests, and town incursions across the occupied West Bank. Key developments include wide-scale military raids, mass detentions, and restrictive checkpoints. Troops and accompanying settlers repeatedly raided the village of Tell and areas west of Nablus, detaining dozens of residents, raiding homes, and setting up field interrogation centers. The military operation - backed by the deployment of over 25 army battalions - extended to at least 20 towns and villages across Jenin, Tubas, Ramallah, Hebron, Bethlehem, and Tulkarem. Israeli soldiers stormed a UN vocational training center in the Qalandia refugee camp, firing tear gas and detaining staff. Over 70 to 100+ Palestinians were detained in initial overnight sweeps following the July 24 clashes, with hundreds more questioned or taken into custody in subsequent days across multiple districts. Raids targeted local medical facilities, including a hospital in Nablus, and involved pulling wounded individuals directly from ambulances. Backed or preceded by military movements, groups of settlers attacked Palestinian farmers (such as in Turmus Ayya), set fire to properties, and vandalized buildings with graffiti. Major roadways and checkpoints (such as Awarta) experienced extreme hours-long closures, severely restricting Palestinian movement between West Bank cities and delaying emergency medical transit.

Recent Israeli Crimes in Lebanon

Over the past seven days (leading up to July 31, 2026), the Israeli military has continued to carry out aerial bombardments, ground incursions, infrastructure demolitions, and airspace violations in occupied southern Lebanon. These operations have persisted despite a recently signed U.S.-mediated framework agreement meant to phase out the 2026 war, an agreement to which the US, Israel and the so-called confessional government of Lebanon in Beirut have signed, but to which Hezbollah, the primary site of governance for southern Lebanon is not a party.

An Israeli military patrol crossed the de facto border (Blue Line) and entered the town of Beit Lif in southern Lebanon for the first time since the initial November 2024 ceasefire framework, adding to hundreds of documented regional violations. In the border zone, Israeli ground troops continue to hold territory and enforce a unilateral buffer zone covering roughly 6% of the country, barring residents from returning to their homes. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk warned this may amount to international crimes.

The Israeli military used 700 tons of explosives to detonate and demolish a large, multi-level subterranean tunnel network beneath the Beaufort Ridge area. Ground forces launched machine-gun fire and heavy artillery shelling directed toward the Wadi al-Hujair and Wadi al-Saluki valleys. Israeli warplanes targeted several medium-range rocket launch platforms and military installations inside the Nabatieh region and other sectors of southern Lebanon. Low-altitude Israeli reconnaissance drones routinely flew over the capital city of Beirut and its densely populated southern suburbs, causing panic among local residents.

UN relief agencies reported that the ongoing hostilities brought the total death toll since the renewed phase of fighting in March 2026 to over 4,300 dead and more than 12,200 injured, including hundreds of fatalities recorded even after ceasefire frameworks were announced.

Recent Israeli Crimes in Syria

Over the past seven days (leading up to July 31, 2026), the Israeli military has executed multiple ground incursions, artillery shelling campaigns, and physical boundary expansions inside southwestern Syria. These aggressive maneuvers occurred even as Syrian authorities and Israel engaged in diplomatic talks, prompting sharp UN condemnation for violating Syria’s sovereign territory.

On July 26, 2026, Israeli occupation forces launched coordinated ground incursions into the villages of Maariya and Al-Aarda in the western countryside of the Daraa province. Advancing armored vehicles and infantry moved directly toward southwestern villages to establish an unauthorized military checkpoint at Al-Ardah. During the incursions, the Israeli military dropped physical flyers and leaflets warning local Syrian residents against attempting to obstruct the advance of their military vehicles. Accompanying the ground advances, heavy Israeli artillery shelling was directed at the perimeter of towns in southern Syria, creating widespread panic. The proximity of the live artillery fire forced several families to temporarily flee their homes to escape the bombardment.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani both formally denounced the actions, pointing out that Israel’s continued military operations push deep past the established 1974 disengagement line.

Under the cover of prolonged military occupation in the border area, civilian Israeli settler groups (such as the far-right group “Pioneers of Bashan”) have repeatedly breached the border. They have staged unauthorized incursions into Syrian lands over the past several days with the explicit goal of attempting to claim land for a Jewish outpost.

Trump’s Efforts Regarding Ukraine, another Total Disaster

It is now clear that the recent upsurge of US/NATO aided and abetted “Ukrainian” drone swarm attacks on Russia (notably oil refineries, of which at least 10 appear still not to have been adequately repaired; other energy assets; bridges, roads and railways connecting Crimea to the mainland; grain cargo ships and oil tankers in the Sea of Azov and the eastern Black Sea; and WildBerries warehouses) appear to have been counterproductive.

In the first place, they have prompted the Russian people and politicians to push back against Putin’s so-rational, so-cautious, so-slow “Special Military Operation,” forcing him to “take the gloves off” - not sufficiently for everyone, yet, and not sufficiently for this commentator either, but significantly, firmly and with many signs that the SMO, even without a formal declaration to this effect, is transitioning to an all-out war against Ukraine, if not yet an all-out war against the NATO entities that ensure Ukraine keeps fighting. These include the CIA and those numerous European countries (notably Germany, France, the UK) who provide the cash for Ukrainian weapons, and who directly participate in assisting with the production and use of those weapons and who talk loudly and publicly about their preparations to go to war with Russia.

The most immediate evidence of the Russian change of military posture has been the Russian hammering of Ukrainian vessels, port infrastructure and other Ukrainian military, energy and logistics hubs across the oblast of Odessa; the Russian annihilation of civilian access to gasoline supplies across much of the still-unoccupied areas of eastern Ukraine; Russian attacks on Ukraine’s drone and other weapons-production facilities in Kiev, Lvov and elsewhere. Some sources claim that these measures show that Russia will win the war even without having to extend it to NATO. That would be nice. But I don’t think it will be enough.

Not only is there empirical evidence of a significant Russian escalation in its campaign against Ukraine but there is evidence that some voices in Western alternative media that were skeptical of Putin’s SMO approach, including myself and, notably, the voice of Gilbert Doctorow, have now declared themselves convinced that there has been a turning point, although for Doctorow, quite reasonably, the question remains as to why it took Putin so incredibly long to get there. One might also ask why it took so long for voices in alternative Western media to begin to ask this question, too, since much of the sector seems to have been wedded, doubtless unconsciously, to a propaganda campaign favoring Putin SMO ideology, one that may also have favored Western military strategies.

Doctorow’s answer to the question as to why it took Russians so long, is that it suited the oligarchs in control of the burgeoning Russian weapons sector to have a long war that was making them rich. (We should acknowledge, by the way, Karaganov’s long-standing, grating objection to SMO ideology - a major exception to the rule).

I do not find Doctorow’s speculation convincing, although oligarchic selfishness was possibly an element. I think at root of the problem was the continuing, lingering fascination of a significant part of Russia’s globalized/westernized elite (and it is the same with China, by the way) with the Peter-the-Great curse in thinking that just because Western technology (or, today, its technology of monopoly capitalism) can look flashy, or did once look flashy, everything Western is just great, and wouldn’t it be so lovely for Russia (and Chinsa) to be accepted into the Big (Western) Boys’ club of Civilization.

In pursuit of this foolish, foolish self-delusion, running against all the historical evidence of Western infamy, Russia’s elite saw themselves as inferior to the West, but different from and superior to the mass of their own people and of the Slavic cilivzation that they comprise.

I am not sure Russia’s elite have entirely shaken off this folly. But they are getting there.

On the issue of Zelenskyi and Iran, by the way, the latest information (shared by Scott Ritter and confirmed by John Kiriakou on Napolitano’s show today) suggests that Ukraine’s strike against an Iranian tanker in the Caspian and the killing of an Iranian sailor was a mistake, one which Zelenskyi at first sought to exploit by pretending to be able to show Washington that he, the Big Man, was able to help out Trump over Iran. But Washington has no interest in seeing these two wars, neither of which it has the weapons to fight, more integrated than they are, and told Zelenskyi to apologize, which apparently he has.