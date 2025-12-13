Even when asked to base its conclusions on Russian sources, we get Western propaganda garbage from AI.

Drawing on AI summaries (with my comments in parentheses):

Latest Russia Position on Ukraine War:

Based on recent statements from Russian sources in December 2025, Russia’s position on negotiations over the Ukraine war remains hardline and uncompromising towards…

(Oh? And this is a neutral summary supposedly based on Russian sources? What about the Kremlin’s enthusiasm for the Anchorage talks, and Putin’s conversations with Witkoff and Kushner, even extending to what some sources say is Russian preparedness to concede on territorial demands for unoccupied territories in the Donbass and allow Ukrainian troop numbers of up to 600,000 or even 800,000 - although I don’t trust these reports myself).

… significant territorial concessions from Ukraine and opposing its integration with the West.

(Not so: although I think he is wrong to say it, Putin has expressed openness to Ukraine joining the EU).

Russia has engaged in U.S.-led talks but has rejected key elements of proposed peace plans.

(Well of course, Russia has rejected idiotic proposals that run counter to its existential interests)

Key aspects of Russia’s position include:

Recognition of Annexed Territory : The Kremlin insists that Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Russia (including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, and potentially Odesa and Mykolaiv in the future) are now Russian territory. (This is senseless without context: Russia for nearly a decade refused requests to integrate the self declared independent oblasts of Luhansk and Donetsk, negotiating with Europe and Ukraine the Minsk agreements which would have retained the republics within Ukraine but with more autonomy. Europe and Ukraine did not negotiate in good faith but prepared for war, eventually and successfully provoking the Russian SMO, the holding of referenda leading to the integration of the oblasts into the Russian Federation. As for Crimea, Ukraine’s Western backed coup regime in 2014 violated the terms of Ukrainian independence and provoked the strongly pro-Russian population of Crimea to assure their own safety from persecution and cultural annihilation by requesting Russia to be admitted into the RF). Foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov explicitly stated that the Donbas region is Russian territory and rejected a proposal for a referendum on its status. (Because there has already been a referendum you moron!).

Neutrality and Demilitarization : Russia demands Ukraine’s neutrality and demilitarization, seeking to impose restrictions on the size of the Ukrainian military and prevent any Western troop presence or future arms supplies to Kyiv.

Opposition to NATO Membership : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly stressed that Russia will not accept Ukraine joining NATO.

“Root Causes” Resolution : Moscow maintains that a peace deal can only be agreed upon after the “root causes” of the conflict, which it defines as Western actions and alleged discrimination against Russian speakers in Ukraine, are resolved. (Nothing “alleged” about it! We have legislation in Kiev to outlaw the Russian Orthodox Church, delegitimize speaking Russian, expulsion of Russian language media etc)

Rejection of Key Peace Plan Elements : Russian officials have rejected significant parts of the U.S.-proposed peace plan, including proposals for territorial swaps based on the current contact line, credible security guarantees for Ukraine, and provisions for free elections unless a pro-Russian outcome is ensured. (This is absurdly biased. The “credible” security guarantees are European attempts to get their troops into Ukraine - in addition to the ones that are already there covertly - so as to create an incident that will trigger further conflict and rope the us back into the fray that the US started as in the 2019 RAND report Extending Russia. Russia is not only NOT opposed to “free” elections, it wants to be able to deal with a legitimate, elected leader of Ukraine, something which Ukraine does not currently have).

Cognitive Warfare : Analysts suggest the Kremlin is using the negotiations process as a cognitive warfare effort to project an image of inevitable victory, hoping to pressure Ukraine and the West into concessions. (This is absurdly biased; there is no evidence to support these claims, but is rather the product of delusional Ukrainian claims that Ukraine is winning the war)

Future Presence in Donbas: A senior Kremlin official indicated that Russian police and National Guard forces would be deployed to the Donbas even after a peace agreement, a stance Ukraine is likely to reject. (This is an absurdly selective comment; one official’s opinion is not government policy; the statement is made in the context of a US proposal to convert the unoccupied areas of the Donbass into some kind of independent identity - a concept that in my view Russia is bound to reject, is unworkable, and sure to lead to a renewal of the conflict)

Overall, while Russia participates in talks, its core demands remain unchanged, and it has shown no intention of compromising on territorial or security issues. Lavrov stated that all misunderstandings with the U.S. have been resolved (This is an idiotic statement), and Moscow is now seeking a package of documents with long-term, collective security guarantees for all parties involved, including Russia.

(I will comment more briefly on what follows):

Latest US Position on Ukraine War

The latest U.S. position, under the Trump administration, centers on achieving a “sustainable resolution” through intense diplomacy, pushing for an immediate ceasefire (like a 30-day interim one), and leveraging military aid to create negotiating strength, while navigating Russian demands for territorial concessions and Ukraine’s need for strong security guarantees, with a recent focus on a leaked 28-point framework involving frozen Russian assets for reconstruction, though frustrations are high over stalled progress and disagreements on key terms.

Key Aspects of the U.S. Stance:

Goal: End the unsustainable conflict with a sustainable peace, stopping the killing and promoting stability.

Method: Vigorous diplomacy, leveraging military and economic influence to pressure both sides for tough decisions.

Recent Proposals: A framework, reportedly developed with Russian input, was put forward, requiring significant concessions from Kyiv, including potential territorial ones.

Key Demands: Ukraine insists on robust security guarantees (NATO-related or otherwise) before agreeing to peace, while Russia demands territorial concessions. (What Russia demands above all else is Ukrainian neutrality; Ukraine’s ideas about security are about being utterly dependent for everything on the NATO powers and, with Europe, continuing the war against Russia on NATO’s behalf)

Sticking Points: U.S. officials, including Secretary Blinken, have stated NATO membership for Ukraine isn’t on the table, but Russia insists on it. (I assume this means that Russia continues to insist that NATO does NOT admit Ukraine)

Financial Angle: The proposed framework includes (the totally illegal, indefensible and counter productive plan of) using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction, with profits potentially benefiting the U.S..

Current Frustration: President Trump is reportedly frustrated with the lack of progress and wants faster action, with some fearing the U.S. might push a Russian-favorable solution.

Recent Developments:

Ukrainian negotiators expressed readiness for a 30-day ceasefire in March 2025 talks (so what? With what meaningful result? AI falsely prefers to give an impression of Russian obduracy and Ukrainian flexibility)

Talks in late 2025 (e.g., Geneva) have produced an “updated” framework, but significant obstacles remain, with European allies proposing counter-offers (which are best understood as attempts to sabotage US peace efforts).

A December 2025 meeting involved discussions on security guarantees and reconstruction funding.

Latest Ukrainian Position on Ukraine War

Ukraine’s latest position, as of mid-December 2025, emphasizes a peace plan centered on its territorial integrity (including Crimea and occupied East), security guarantees (like NATO membership prospects), and accountability for Russia, pushing back on U.S.-backed proposals that suggested ceding territory or renouncing NATO, while engaging in intense diplomacy with allies to present a united front against Russian demands for control over more Ukrainian land. Kyiv is presenting its own detailed framework, focusing on a comprehensive post-war settlement, but acknowledges difficult negotiations, especially concerning territorial control, with allies urging strong security commitments before any final deal.

Key Ukrainian Stances:

Territorial Integrity: Ukraine insists on the restoration of its 1991 borders, rejecting any forced cession of Ukrainian territory, including the Donbas and Crimea, to Russia.

Security Guarantees: Kyiv demands robust, legally binding security assurances from allies (like NATO/EU) to prevent future Russian aggression, viewing these as critical before any settlement.

No NATO Renunciation: Ukraine is resisting pressure to formally renounce its NATO aspirations, preserving the principle of the alliance’s open-door policy.

Accountability & Justice: The Ukrainian peace formula includes prosecuting war crimes (which always assume that what Ukraine calls war crimes are indeed such and that Ukrainian war crimes don’t count) releasing prisoners, and addressing the fate of deported children (of children removed from harm by Russian forces and returned to their Ukrainian parents upon verification and request).

Reconstruction: A key part of their proposal involves plans for Ukraine’s massive post-war reconstruction and economic recovery, with allied support.

Current Diplomatic Efforts:

U.S. Engagement: Ukraine is negotiating with the U.S. on a revised peace plan, submitting a 20-point framework that modified earlier U.S.-backed proposals that Ukraine found unacceptable.

Allied Coordination: President Zelenskyy is meeting with European leaders (UK, France, Germany, etc.) to coordinate positions and build a strong “Coalition of the Willing” to back Ukraine’s terms and provide aid.

“Tightrope” Diplomacy: Zelenskyy is balancing the need to show willingness to compromise with firm defense of core Ukrainian interests, under pressure for a swift resolution.

Challenges:

Russian Demands: Russia continues to demand control over more Ukrainian territory and aims to prevent Ukraine’s NATO integration, creating major roadblocks.

U.S. Pressure: The U.S. is pushing for a quick deal, which can limit Ukraine’s maneuvering room, according to officials

Latest European Position on Ukraine War

The latest European position on Ukraine war negotiations, led by the EU and key nations (UK, France, Germany), emphasizes a just, lasting peace upholding Ukraine’s sovereignty, rejecting imposed terms, and demanding Russia’s full withdrawal, while working with the U.S. on revised peace plans, securing Ukraine’s future with strong security guarantees (NATO-like clauses being discussed), and increasing pressure on Russia (e.g., frozen assets) to strengthen Kyiv’s hand. There’s a focus on Ukraine defining its own future, removing anti-Ukrainian points from initial U.S. proposals, and ensuring long-term support, even as the war intensifies.

Key Principles & Actions:

Sovereignty First: No negotiations affecting Ukraine without Ukraine’s consent; peace must respect territorial integrity.

Strengthening Ukraine: Providing military aid (jets, ammo), financial support, and robust security guarantees to enable Ukraine to negotiate from strength.

Pressure on Russia: Indefinite freezing and use of Russian assets, increased sanctions, and condemnation of attacks.

Refining Peace Plans: Working with the U.S. to adjust proposals, removing aspects like territorial concessions or limits on military size, and focusing on credible security pacts.

Long-Term Commitment: Ensuring financial stability for Ukraine and exploring paths for EU accession, seeing Ukraine’s security as integral to Europe’s.

Latest Developments (Early December 2025):

High-Level Meetings: UK, France, Germany met with President Zelenskyy in London to discuss revised peace plans and security guarantees.

U.S. Pressure & Ukrainian Response: The U.S. is pushing for a swift deal, but Ukraine insists on removing unacceptable terms, with progress made but territory issues unresolved.

Asset Freeze: The EU finalized plans to use immobilized Russian assets to fund Ukraine.

Security Guarantees Focus: Renewed emphasis on “hard-edged” security guarantees, potentially NATO-style, for post-agreement security.

In essence, Europe is united in supporting Ukraine’s long-term defense and path to peace, balancing U.S. urgency with Ukraine’s core demands for justice and security, and ramping up actions to weaken Russia while building Ukraine’s capacity.

(Europe has all along been an active agency in pushing NATO eastwards in violation of Western terms with the Soviet Union for Soviet/Russian agreement to reunification of Germany. Europe for over 70 years allowed the US to cover the bulk of European defense expenses, while benefitting from European active contribution to covert and overt US interference with countries around the world in measures designed to prop up US hegemony - first in the context of the so-called Cold War against the Soviets, then as partners with the sole SuperPower, and now as declining vassals of a struggling Hegemon in a multi-polar world)