It may yet turn out that there is staggeringly important reveal from Trump’s demolition of USAID (and the CIA).

I speak, of course, with reference to evidence of payments by government agencies to media.

For the moment, I don’t want to prejudge this. We have to wait for the evidence. But I consider the rush of mainstream media to minimize the damage very suspicious and, frankly, totally lacking in candor.

Don’t for one moment be fooled into thinking that a government “subscription” to a media outlet is innocent. Anyone who has researched the history of news agencies, as I have, knows very well that is an ancient tactic to cover up evidence of media collusion with government.

Not, by the way, that governments are the only source of poison in our information space. Corporate-generated ideological practices are far worse.

Nor is the idea of government finance of media in itself evil: as we well know from the history of media in Europe there are many examples, many ways, by which governments can helpfully sustain a rich and diverse informational infrastructure through the distribution of funds, always provided that these systems of subvention are utterly transparent, working to socially agreed formula, subject to accountability, and kept a million miles away from politicians.

But of course we dont have that in the collective West. What we have are enormously powerful and rich corporate media conglomerates, oftentimes affiliated to even larger non-media commericial empires, heavily dependent in most cases on commercial and other forms of advertising revenue, who buy their continuing freedom to make money by performing vital ideological and propaganda work for other interests, especially and above all the interests of what we might call the “Deep State.”

This situation pertains to the world of online media every bit as much as to the world of legacy media. It penetrates deep into our culture, into the everyday presumptions of almost all citizens, that the consequences of the knavery of the manipulators who set up this system, and the naïveté of the innocents whom they scam, are the same.

Furthermore, I would remind everyone that for some years now the black box that had for many decades enshrouded the evidence of CIA manipulation of film and television “entertainment” (propaganda) has now been well and truly smashed to smithereens. Look for example at the MEF documentary, Theaters of War (Theaters of War). Also, check out Operation Mockingbird.

If you ever wondered about just how bizarre our mainstream media are in so many ways, then you need to understand this fundamental truth: mainstream media are tolerated to do what they do provided their primary loyalty is to the survival of the social system of which they are a part, with all its social hierarchies, and dark interests. If they don’t comply they will be destroyed.

Their primary purpose is to construct the narratives that bind a society around the core interests of the society’s elites.

On and off, and for the past two or three decades mostly on, this has been a major preoccupation of my professional life as a scholar and author.

It is helpful to bear in mind that we have been here before. It was once upon the time the ambition of the CIA to construct a world of understanding in which everything that people believed was wrong. In the 1950s and 1960s the CIA bought out a generation of intellectuals, student leaders, philsophers, scientists, artists, journalists, and they bought out entire media, both domestically and internationally with an express view of constructing a prevailing ideology, if you will, of mildy pink, non-communist progressivism.

In the light of some resulting scandals - remember Ramparts and Encounter magazine - the CIA handed over much but not all its soft power work to institutions like the Ford Foundtion, USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy.

There is some truth to the argument that in doing what they did they were responding in kind to the ideological work of the Soviet Union. They were able to be more successful than the Soviet Union because an important foundation component of the resulting narrative had to do with how “free” are Western mainstream media, not bothering overmuch to distinguish between the freedom of media proprietors to make money and media creative workers.

In that period, intellectuals, or many of them, lacked the critical tools that later became available for the dissection of textual ideologies. Today, it is immeditely apparent to anyone who knows how to apply these tools to media languages that the system we have fails at almost every truth-claim.

Once upon a time we had a political system that, when pushed, could bring itself to find the sunlight and direct it into dark corners. Many times I have written about the importance of a number of Congressional committees of inquiry in the 1970s into the workings of the CIA that, among other things, disclosed that hundreds of US journalists were on the CIA payroll, implicating some of the nation’s most prestigious media titles and agencies, some of them very senior, as well as many academics, while CIA contamination of the global informational infrastructure was totally out of control.

And, what do you know, for some not-so-strange reason, mainsteam media and mainstream academe afterwards forgot about all that, and put their faith in CIA assurances that, hand on heart, they wouldn’t ever do such a thing again - in the US, that is.

If you believe those assurances then I’d like to sell you some incredible real estate in Greenland.

So the world went on. Mainstream media reporting continued - through the assassinations of Kennedy, King, MLK, Malcolm X, John Lennon - and then through the wars in Vietnam, Grenada, Nicaragua, Panama, Iraq, Yugoslavia, Iraq2, Libya, Syria and Ukraine - as though this history of corruption had never been disclosed. Academics went on their dreamy way with similar somnambulent forgetfullness.

Which helps explain the depths of ignorance and misrepresentation of the world and how the world actually works that pervades our entire knowledge-space in the collective West.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies ; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism ; Interfax: Breaking into Global New s; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis ; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media ; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles ; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). In preparation for 2025 is Afghanistan: Occupation and its Aftermath (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors) and, for 2026, The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).

