China

China and the US have re-entered trade negotiations in London. The US complained to Xi Jinping, falsely I believe, that China was not honoring the terms of an earlier truce that delayed the onset of the 90-day pause allowed by the US (and which expires on August 14), with the US currently imposing tariffs of 30% on most Chinese exports to the US and China imposing tariffs of 10% on most US exports to China.

The US has additional restrictions on US semiconductor and aviation exports, but is keen to see Chinese relaxation of exports to the US of rare earths. In addition Trump had turned viciously hostile last week to Chinese students seeking visas for study at US universities, especially those who wanted to study “sensitive” subjects and who were associated with the Communist Party.

Now, Trump has turned 180 degrees to revoke this sentiment and is telling the world it is an honor for the US to welcome Chinese students.

Perhaps Trump has belatedly realized that China really doesn’t need much US stuff: China has better and cheaper versions of most of it already, and does not see its economic prosperity as dependent on sales of stuff to the US. China has the capability of providing for itself even in those categories of IT which the US considers itself more advanced. China has just sent two of its aircraft carriers into the Pacific, is now a significant nuclear power whose weapons development is poorly understood by the West but is obviously extremely capable, and China will not be notably less capable for the want of a few chips from Silicon Valley should the US neocon class fulfill their suicidal wet dream of World War Three with China (and its many allies, including Russia).

But the US really does need a lot of Chinese stuff, especially in certain categories of raw earth on which it absolutely depends and which only China can supply. Did someone mention this to Trump? Perhaps somebody also whispered to Trump that foreign students in the US brings in $40 billion annually and represents just about the only real source of fresh intelligence, given that Chinese students must be among the few remaining foreigners who would actually find the idea of study in the USA attractive right now.

Oh, and perhaps somebody has pointed out that should his goon-twins Senators Graham and Blumenfeld get their way in the Senate with a “bone-crushing” package of third party 500% sanctions on countries that do business with Russia, including China and India, China, India and Russia would be sure once more to reciprocate in a manner that will inflict far more pain on the US than on China.

So, once more, Trump’s tariff-war initiative is proving - so predictably - that almost all, if not all Trump’s ideas are half-cocked at best, lethally dangerous at worst, and that there is scarcely a functioning brain in either the White House or Congress that has sufficient spark, courage, integrity, incorruptibility to correct the patently foolish, bizarre, and demented behavior of the Masters of the Universe.

And here is the judgment of the Neocon Bible (the Economist):

“Before April many economists had assumed that if Mr Trump followed through on his tariff threats, China’s exports would collapse and its currency plunge. Sales to America did indeed drop sharply in April and May, falling by 28% in the two months combined, compared with the same period of 2024. But exports have risen by 6% overall, owing to increased shipments to Europe and South-East Asia. China’s currency, meanwhile, is stronger now against the dollar than it was before April 2nd.”

“As well as showing China’s defiance, and Mr Trump’s limited tolerance for pain, recent events have demonstrated one of China’s most potent economic weapons. In April it imposed export restrictions on seven rare earths, such as terbium and dysprosium, which help keep the magnets used in electric-vehicle engines and wind turbines working at high temperatures.

“The interruption has caused alarm. In late May Ford idled a plant in Chicago that makes sport-utility vehicles. The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, a lobby group, has warned of broader disruption. It contributed to a joint letter highlighting that a lack of access to these elements and magnets would hamper production of a multitude of car parts.

“Such complaints show that China has a potent chokehold over America. This was already known within industry circles, but perhaps not fully appreciated in the Oval Office. The past two months amount to a “weapons test”, showing the power of China’s instruments of economic coercion…

“There is not much America can do to ease China’s grip in the short term, since building an alternative supply chain could take at least three years and would still not meet all America’s needs.”

Ukraine-Russia

Russia last night (June 9) carried out an extensive drone and missile attack across Ukraine. Whereas its previous major drone and missile attack on June 6th was conceded by Ukrainian and other sources to have wreaked immense damage, including in Kiev, Ukrainian sources today would have us believe (fallaciously, I am certain), that its air defense shot down practically everything thrown at it (479 of 499 - a frankly laughable claim). But I have never had any respect for Ukrainian sources not least because Western Mainstream Media instantly believe them.

Targets last night included Kiev, Kharkiv, Rivne, Poltava and Cherkasy regions and Snake Island in the Black Sea. Special attention was paid to Dubno airfield in Western Ukraine, involving 3-5 kinzhals, up to 10 KH-101 and KH-31P missiles. Justification for this attack is unclear; reported damage mentions 5 MiG-29 aircraft, 1 F-16 and 60 personnel. The F-16 may be one that reportedly downed a Russian SU-35 over Kursk.

In response, Ukraine attacked deep inside Russia with 2 UAV hits on Cherboksary on the river Volga, “Lyutyi” drones and a HIMARS strike in Kursk that occasioned heavy Russian losses. From Sumy, west of the buffer zone that Russia is establishing on Ukrainian territory, Ukraine has taken control of most of the territory south of the Russian settlement of Tektino. Whether this can be anything more than a media event to distract attention from the far more extensive Russian acquisitions of Ukrainian territory in Sumy remains to be seen.

Russia otherwise continues to make considerable advances in the Sumy area and along the front lines around Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Yablunivka, Pokrovsk, Komar, Huliapole, Malinovka and elsewhere. A Russian tank division was yesterday reported to have entered the Dnipro region.

Some Russian sources (including retired Lt.Gen. Evgeny Buzhinsky, in an interview with Larry Johnson - currently in Moscow) are hinting that Russia may soon move to destroy the bridges over the Dnieper. There has been some discussion as to why this was not done before. It was clearly inadvisable while there were some Russian forces west of the Dnieper (as in Kherson) earlier in the war. It may also be that Russian weaponry was not as sophisticated then as it is now, and that Russian FAV bombs, hypersonic kinzhal missiles, KH-32 and Iskander missiles are now more than sufficient for the purpose.

What would this achieve? It would gravely impact Ukrainian supply lines to its forces east of the Dnieper and greatly facilitate the acquisition by Russia of all of that territory, regardless of the fact that this would go substantially beyond what have been Russia’s mininimal demands (Crimea plus the four oblasts).

On the issue of the prisoner exchange, currently held up by a Ukrainian refusal to accept 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers (total cost to Ukrainian government of payment to families reported to amount of $2 billion) may be just the tip of the iceberg since Russia claims to be holding the remains of 40,000 altogether (at a total potential cost to the Ukrainian government of $50 billion).

The view that Russia has not been much troubled by the “Ukrainian” (i.e. Western-ideated, supplied, enabled, targeted) attacks a week ago on Russian nuclear facilities - even if the actual extent of the damage appears to be closer to 3 or 4 possibly decommissioned craft than to the USA’s intelligence estimate of around 20 and Ukraine’s claim to over 40 - appears to have been trounced by Russian sources in interview with Larry Johnson - including in statements from foreign minister Sergei Lavrov who also assigns a heavy burden of responsibility to British MI6.

This prompted Judge Napolitano this morning to ask Johnson whether a Russian nuclear attack on London would be morally and legally justified. Johnson replied that it might be, legally, but not morally (as it would be gravely disproportionate to the original provocation). Lavrov’s comments may suggest that Russia believes that it is London policy or at least MI6 policy, to provoke Russia into using tactical nuclear weapons, which is the only measure that MI6 can dream up, at the moment, that it believes would successfully shove the US into re-engaging with Europe in the war with Russia over Western proxy Ukraine.

One would be correct in thinking that such a policy in London, if this is true, is no less than utter and reckless and stupid lunacy - the product of the mini-me fantasy of the dead empire of James Bond that struggles still to be relevant to its Master and to itself, while barely able to afford even the most modest of armies, subject to puerile leadership and mired in economic stagnation or worse.

Paradoxical, therefore, that from Lavrov we also have new evidence confirming the failure of the Biden administration in January 2022 to make any kind of adequate response to Russian attempts to rebuild security protections with the US over the use of intermediate nuclear weapons.

Russia, meantime, has recently completed road and rail links with North Korea that will help augment artillery and drone supplies it receives from North Korea. China supplies many drone parts to Russia (and has closed down its sale of basic drones to Ukraine). Russia, whose main economic problem is really one of labor, is also assisted by Iran.

Lavrov appears to have confirmed to Larry Johnson that one consequence of Ukraine’s terrorist attacks in Bryansk is that Russia will likely widen the scale of the operations it considers permissible in Ukraine to include the possibility of assassinations of Ukrainian leaders and other measures more appropriate to an adversary that Russia may now choose to designate “terrorist” (although has not done so, yet, to the best of my knowledge).

An article by David Ignatius in yesterday’s Washington Post, suggests that Ukraine is ramping up its expansion of terrorist operations, saying thst Operation Spider Web represents only the start of this phase of the war (since Ukraine is clearly losing on the battlefield). Future operations will likely include attacks on Russian ships anywhere in the world, or on ships trading with Russia (perhaps including Chinese ships). The same article claimed that Ukraine had planned n operation to attack Transnistria with the help of “Russian defectors” and other “local” forces (Moldovan?). The most important message from the Ignatius article is the danger that Ukraine is attempting to extend the war to (et) other countries.

Kiev, with particularly energetic support from London, is ravenously hungry for World War Three.

Iran

The sixth round of negotiations between the US and Iran on the fantasy topic of Iran’s nuclear “threat” will take place later this week.

According to a recent report from Al Jazeea ((Al Jazeera), Iran has warned against Western-led “escalation” by the IAEA and any attack by Israel. Behrouz Kamalvandi, the deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, has said the country will have a “proportionate” response to any action against it by Western countries, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He has argued, I believe correctly, that Iran has cooperated with the IAEA even beyond the minimum necessary.

That the IAEA Board of Governors at its five-day meeting in Vienna has accused Iran of “non-compliance” with nuclear non-proliferation obligations almost certainly represents yet another instance of the cooption of a UN regulatory agency by the disproportionate influence in the UN of the US and its neocon vassal states. Never forget the fiasco of the OPCW’s fantasy claims of chemical weapons in Syria.

None other than the ever war-mongering and principal color-revolutionizing countries of Europe, in the form of France, Germany and the UK, backed by the US, are pushing for yet another censure resolution against Iran for “insufficient cooperation”. Never mind that Israel, with 250 nukes, has never even signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and is subject to no invasive and politicized IAEA visits whatsoever.

Al Jazeera considers that the current attempt at neocon sabotage could prove the most serious in two decades. The Europeans aim to push the IAEA into a strongly worded censure in order to provide an artificial pretext that will activate the “snapback” mechanism baked into the 2015 JCPOA deal (long ago sabotaged, you will recall, by Trump in 2019) that would reinstate all United Nations Security Council sanctions on Iran lifted as part of the (no-longer functioning) agreement.

Evidence of traces of nuclear particles found in undeclared Iranian sites is based mainly on - wait for it - intelligence from Israel (!!!) which, of course, the faggot lackeys of France, Germany and the UK - even as they go through the motions of belated sanctions on mass murderers in Israel’s Knesset - immediately believe must be taken ever so seriously.

Iran’s deputy nuclear chief Kamalvandi told state television this week that the country has provided evidence to the IAEA that the cases are a result of “sabotage” and that the nuclear materials were planted. He noted that Iranian officials were surprised when in Turquzabad, one of the sites in question near Tehran, when agency inspectors knew exactly which points to test for suspected materials.

Iran says that it will soon unveil what it describes as a “treasure trove” of thousands of documents about Israel’s clandestine nuclear program.

Al Jazeera reports that

“Iran says the documents could increase deterrence against long-threatened Israeli aggression against Iranian nuclear sites, and reverse the perception that Iran has been weakened amid the regional fallout of the war on Gaza that saw ally Bashar al-Assad fall in Syria and Hezbollah take heavy blows in Lebanon.

“The Supreme National Security Council said the information will allow Iran to “immediately retaliate against any potential Zionist regime [Israeli] aggression on the country’s nuclear facilities by attacking its hidden nuclear sites, and to respond proportionately to any hostile acts against economic and military infrastructure”.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).