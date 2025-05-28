Trump can’t bring himself, perhaps doesn’t want to, stop the US-financed and equipped genocide of the Palestinian people. Even as the Europeans, too late as always to be a teeny bit critical of the Zionist movement so inanely enabled by the British empire under Balfour, line up to promise a Palestinian state and blame Israel. Israeli military plans to crush 2 million Palestinians into 4 feeding stations. Judge Napolitano tells us today that a local stadium near him, holds 75,000 and has three times as many feeding stations.

Difficult to know what words best describe Trump. Mass murderer somehow seems insufficient as it doesn’t capture that strange mixture of ignorance, insouciance, cruelty, inhumanity, that he represents - a wild spendthrift who has thrown all remaining US credibility and decency into the cesspool of history and will soon throw himself into it.

Ever subservient to Miriam Adelson, even as Cindy McCain gives in to basic compassion, Trump diverts attention from his cowardice over Zionism to take time out from golf to threaten Putin with something bad for Russia and maintains the presence that the West had nothing to do with the recent attempted assassination of Putin or the continuing Western directed barrage of “Ukrainian” drones on Russian cities, which surely lie behind Russia’s calibrated response to Western provocations.

No sane leader on this planet - not including therefore the insane ones that Europe calls it’s “leaders,” and one has to be doubtful even about them - can be possibly be foolish enough to take anything that Trump says seriously or depend on the validity of a single word he says. Like on Iran - yesterday some enrichment was OK, today it’s no enrichment; behind such disregard for constancy there is only incompetence and lack of conscience, lack of respect for reason even at the precipice of a new and nuclear world war. But who care? Trump does not. Somewhere he has a Bunker. For the crime of putting this gormless little yellow goblin into power blame the Dementia for the Presidency party that controls both wings of US aristocracy.