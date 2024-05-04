If you have not done so already or if you have not recently listened to, or read, the JFK American University Commencement Speech of 1963, I strongly recommend that you make the time now to do so. Here is the beginning of our redemption.

Each semester I have at least one class carefully listen to and to parse this magnificent speech. Very rarely indeed, and even more rarely since 1963, has an American president spoken with such wisdom. Its relevance to today’s crises of the US Counterrevolution Against the World, could not be sharper.

Kennedy Commencement `1963

When you have done, please also consider making time for this excellent interview by Christopher Hedges with Jeffrey Sachs about Sachs’s book about Kennedy, available in paperback, To Move the World:

Sachs on Kennedy

And whatever you do now, it should include this extraordinary accomplishment, the very best of studies of the JFK assassination that I know of to date, JFK and the Unspeakable, by James Douglas.

Douglas

Ukraine

Much the same as before. So far as we know, Russia is encircling Chasiv Yar (it looks like Russian forces may have crossed the Donetsk Kanal from the north). They have encircled the eastern micro district and have probably entered it. There are numerous Russian helicopters now involved in the operation, likely ferrying in infanty.

Russia will surely soon take Chasiv Yar, before embarking on a project of perhaps a month or so, which will be to move on and take over Vuhledar, now that its supply lines are being cut (Russian forces are advancing on Kostyantynivka from three directions, from which they will move on the main supply route to Vuhledar), at which point, barring some major unforeseen event, Ukraine’s management of the war will likely unravel very quickly.

As Russian defense minister Shoigu has recently noted, the Russian “offensive” has already begun; one of the most discussed questions (see my post of yesterday) is whether the offensive will continue in its present form or whether it will take the form of a “big arrow,” perhaps on Kharkiv, perhaps on Odessa, perhaps through the Bakhmut-Avdiivka corridor. Great Britain, whose foreign secrecary David Cameron is today in Kiev to sign a 100 years-of-partnership deal with Ukraine (optimistic!) is warning its citizens to steer clear of Ukraine, particularly from the border with Belarus, which also could signal a British expectation of a big arrow push on Kharkiv.

Russia appears to have taken control over the industrial zone of Krasnohorivka which will likely give it a much greater purchase on the Ukrainian held half of the settlement. Most recent reports confirm Russian control not only of Ocheretyne, Keramik, and Novokylonovo, but also Russian control of Akhanhelske and a Russian move into part of Novooleksandrivka.

Russia could decide to more directly north to Kalynove, but is restricted by water barriers on both sides; it could decide, alternatively, to approach Kalynove from the southwest, but this would be subject Russian forces to Ukrainian counterattack from Zelene Pole, even though Russia is already bombing the town of Tarasikva which is north of Zelene Pole.

Russia is not yet progressing westwards from newly captured Novobakhmutivka and Soloviove because of Ukrainian artillery fire, but Ukraine seems to be losing a lot of Abrams and Bradleys (even though it was recently claimed that Abrams were being moved away from the front line). A little further south, west of Perovmaiske, Russia is moving into the center of the settlement of Natailove.

Along the southern line of combat, Russian forces are clearing the territory south of Urozhaine and have taken the southernmost part of the settlement. Further north, in the Kupyansk area, Russian control is now established over Kyslivka and over half of Kotliarivka, giving Russia access to the P-07 highway which is 23 kilometers from Kupyansk. Some Ukrainian troops are being redeployed from this area to reinforce Chasiv Yar.

Along the northern borderlands there is an increasing concentration of Russian troops and Russia continues to target attempts by Ukraine to establish new fortifications in this area.

JFK and the West’s Failure in Ukraine

I will pick up on a couple of themes which are addressed by Alexander Mercouris in his broadcast earlier today. The first has to do with the responsibility of the collective West for this war. Sachs - above - clearly traces it back not simply to US arrogance following the collapse of the Soviet Union, its determination to humiliate Putin’s Russia - something which Kennedy, in his most important conclusion to the immediate aftermath of the world’s most singular flirtation with nuclear annihilation, said a nuclear power should never seek to do to a nuclear peer - but even as far back as the assassination of JFK, by which the US deep state put an end to talk about any Washington trajectory other than global dominance.

This trajectory was totally enmeshed in a history of illegal, covert operations by an unaccountable entity, the CIA, and the lies of power. These lies included the lie that the CIA told Kennedy about the invulnerability of U2 spy pilot Garry Powers who was sent out to photograph Soviet nuclear installations, in a move that, once detected, might well have signalled to the Kremlin that the US harbored thoughts of a first strike against the USA. They also included the lie that the US fed Khrushev to the effect that the U2 was a weather craft blown accidentally into Soviet air space from Turkey. These lies led directly to Khruschev’s decision to place missiles on Cuba.

Responsibility for this current war is not only to be unwrapped through its origins in the multiple assurances given to Gorbachev in 1990, designed to coax Soviet consent for the reunification of Germany (a major mistake, by the way, that is going to lead us to a great deal more trouble), but through the collective West’s delusions of battlefield superiority.

These were brutally exposed by the West’s military insistence in 2023 that Ukraine focus its counteroffensive on punching a hole through Russian fortifications so as to break through the new Russian landbridge between the mainland and Crimea. At a critical point in the conflict, therefore, Ukraine’s energy was diverted from securing Bakhmut to trying, in vain, and on behalf of the Western obsessions with Crimea, to punch a hole through Robotyne, Verrbove, Novoprokopivka and Tokmak to Mariupol. Western money would have been far more wisely spent in constructing much more robust Ukrainian fortifications in the Donetsk area, in place of what are now increasingly fragile, hurriedly-built fortifications that are badly marred by corrupt practices.

Exposed, also, were the limitations of each new ‘wonder weapon” with which the collective West has continually seduced Ukraine’s leadership into sacrificing hundreds of thousands of its men and converting its always very limited democracy into a ruthless autocracy (to which even now the Council of Europe continues to make concessions in the form of human rights waivers that essentually reduce Ukrainians to cogs of a deeply corrupt and neofascist regime).

The latest weapons package looks like a scam: most of the money has already been spent; what weapons are being cobbled together are being (1) scraped up through devious means (including pleas to countries like Italy, Spain and Turkey to give up their scarce Patriot missiles), (2)m are defunct (like the ATACMS, which apparently were last being produced in 2007) but may now be being restored to life in a process that is long, arduous and very expensive, or (3) are essentially obsolete for emergent new battle conditions in which cheap drone technology and electronic warfare, coupled with surveillance technologies, reign supreme.