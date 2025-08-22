Reports for Drop News (I will post a “Links” update later today) say that in its response to the latest Egypt-Qatar brokered deal on Gaza, Hamas did make some significant concessions, including allowing for denser Israeli “buffers” around Gaza, and only a partial Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi corridor. The formal Israeli response is expected tomorrow, if there is one at all, but since Israeli is busy mobilizing for the takeover of Gaza City, the conditions for a ceasefire do not look at all hopeful, to put it mildly.

And back to Ukraine, there is a less horrible but yet another indication of the general fecklessness of Trump Administration-style negotiating with, finally (!) some sense-making from Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, who makes it clear that Russia has no time whatsoever for the nonsensical European ideas for boots-on-the-ground NATO “peace-keepers,” to “protect” Ukraine against potential Russian violations of whatever peace agreement or ceasefire may emerge from the current quagmire. Such a force, given European participation in the war on Ukraine’s side, the presence of NATO forces in Ukraine (in effect) throughout the conflict, and Europe’s stubborn resistance to a deal between Russia and the US over Ukraine because Europe desperately wants the US to maintain the war and to pay for as much of it as possible (seems that is not going to happen, guys), would far more likely prove a war-mongering force or a force to back-up Ukrainian violations than anything remotely to do with “peace.”

However, Lavrov does indicate that Russia could live with something like the security guarantees that were once agreed (some analysts say were actually initiated by Ukraine) in the March-April 2022 negotiations which had secured a draft agreement between Russia and Ukraine (only to be scuppered by Washington through the agency of British prime clown Boris Johnson), and in which Russia itself would be a participant in a multilateral peace-keeping mission and with a veto over the triggering of any “Article V” type intervention. One can certainly understand a reluctance to go along with the idea of a Russian veto, but it is perfectly reasonable to demand that any international force on Ukrainian soil should not be a NATO force or a force in which the countries. that make up NATO predominate, and that representatives from countries like China or Indonesia, or Algeria would be perfectectly respectable. In the meantime, it is important to note the mythical status that the notion of Article V has acquired in these discussions, given that Article V does not actually require the military intervention of signatories, only their “consideration” of appropriate options.

On the question of Ukrainian neutrality, Lavrov has pointed out that Ukraine gained its independence on the condition that it would be a neutral country and that it would not be a member of NATO. Ukraine’s volte face came about as a result of an illegal US-instigated coup d’etat in 2014, and the Zelenskiy regime is the direct descendant from, and beneficiary of, this criminal episode that elevated neo-Nazis both to political and military power, and delegitimized the country’s largest political party, while suppressing the entirely reasonable aspirations of the pro-Russian peoples of the Donbass for greater autonomy (though not, at the time, independence - that aspiration was the result of Kiev intransigence, not the cause). Ukraine’s continuing abandonment of the principle of neutrality, Lavrov argues, undermines the terms on which it was granted the status of an independent state in the first place, and therefore pulls the rug from under its international legitimacy.

(Looks like Ukraine and Israel both could be going down)

In this connection, Lavrov also resurrects the useful concept of federalization of Ukraine which, although seemingly impractical in the present period, was an objective of the Minsk agreements, at least for the Donbass. I believe Lavrov is reintroducting the concept because of its utility in dealing with how a continuing Ukraine state will deal with Russian-speaking peoples in oblasts other than the ones that have now been integrated into the Russian Federation, along with questions of Russian language, culture and religion. He is proposing that different oblasts should make their own determinations of such matters so as to reduce the possibility of domestic conflicts in the future. This issue of federalization might become very relevant in the event that Putin goes for a settlement that confines itself strictly to the territories identified in his terms of June 2024 (bascially, Crimea and the four oblasts) while still needing special arrangements for pro-Russian populations in Odessa and Mykolaivka, as well as security sensitive areas such as Kharkiv and Sumy.

In addition to Europe’s garbage talk about security guarantees, was the equally preposterous Trumpian idea for a meeting, even within the next few days (!) between Putin and Zelenskiy, to be followed by a trilateral between Trump, Putin, and Zelenskiy. Lavrov makes it clear, first of all, that any such meeting or meetings would need to be the result of successful negotiations towards a peaceful settlement, so that therefore there is considerable work to be done (and in my view may probably never ever be done). Far more productive, possibly, as Lavrov indicates, would be a continuation of the Istanbul talks, possibly with some elevation in the status of the representatives on the delegration, and where Russia has already proposed that three committees should be formed (political, military and humanitarian) to address the many problems and issues within each of these domains. This entirely workmanlike approach has so far simply been ignored by Ukraine.

Secondly there are still significant Russian concerns - quite reasonable in my view - over Zelenskiy’s legitimacy. Frankly, he is illegitimate, even in terms of Ukraine’s own constitution, and his signature on any peace document would itself undermine the legitimacy of that document, not just in the eyes of the Russians, but also in the eyes of Ukrainians among whom there are many factions who would not accept such a signature as definitive. Nor, of course, would the Europeans accept a Zelenskiy signature on any document with whose terms they disagreed, and they are likely to disagree about everything.

I dont believe that Lavrov has specifically addressed the question of whether there could be a ceasefire following Ukraine’s withdrawal of forces from the Donbass, but this idea seems at total odds to Russian insistence that a ceasefire can occur only after a peace has been agreed and is at total odds with Trump’s declaration that a ceasefire prior to an agreement is not necesssary. Besides, Ukraine doesn’t want one anyway. The notion of a ceasefire linked to a Ukrainian withdrawal from the Donbass most likely originated from US sources.

On the battlefields, there have been a number of Ukrainian counteroffensives in the past few weeks, largely motivated by a desire to demonstrate to the US and to Europe that Ukraine is still a fighting force to be reckoned with (and deserving of more cash and weapons). Rather more relevant for Western consideration perhaps would be determination of the genesis of reports of a sampling of Russian and Ukrainian casualties which indicate that 8 out of 10 Russians who have fought in the war since 2022 and 2023 have survived without major injury, wheas in the case of Ukraine not more than 20% have survivied.

In one or two area of the battelfields the counteroffensives have gained notable successes such as in Western Donetsk around the settlement of Tolstoi and perhaps down to Komar which, if they were continued, could undermine Russian strategy to take Zapporizhzhia.

But elsewhere the story is principally of Russian advances - especially in and around Pokrovsk, where Russian forces have largely recovered from setbacks over the past few days, and in the cities of Kupyansk and Kostiantynivka (where Russia temporarily entered the southeast of the city, and is also occupying the areas between Predtechino and Oleksandra Shultyne). Russia has resumed heavy nighttime missile and drone attacks across the entirety of Ukraine, demonstrating its increasing superiority in both drone and missile technology - in the case of drones, for example, fielding less vulnerable fibre optic manufacture, jet-propelled drones, and even autonomous (AI) high-flying drones against which Ukrainian competition, scattershot, decentralized, lacking the advantages of scale, has been inadequate.