A quick commentry to close this week on Iran and Ukraine.

The first question to bear in mind on Iran is: is the US serious about the MOU? Readers will predict my response: no way!

Why?

(1) The US is only serious about maintaining or, at the very least, recovering global supremacy. Everything else is subservient to that main goal.

(2) So, if the US seems to proceed with an agreement that would run against its long-term interests you can assume it is only play-acting and, in the case of this administration at least, is quite capable at any time, even or perhaps especially in the midst of “negotiations,” of turning around, violating the agreement, assassinating negotiators or their leaders, and exhibiting equally atrocious and vomit-inducing behavior.

(3) If the US had been serious about the MOU, it would not have allowed inclusion of the paragraph about Israel’s invasion of Lebanon, as it clearly had no intention whatsoever in applying the necessary pressure on Israel to stop firing and withdraw.

(4) If the US had been serious about the MOU, it would not have allowed inclusion of the paragraph that acknowledges Iranian authority over the Strait as the US or its proxies (including the UN’s IMO) immediately began to explore routes through the Strait that they thought could bypass Iranian authority (the tankers involved shut down their transponders).

(5) If the US was serious about the MOU, it would not be spouting nonsense such as “Iran has to open up the Strait before nuclear negotiations.” Iran had already opened up the Strait, simply requiring tankers to keep to Iranian-approved routes. The US or its proxies violated that. As I shall never tire of repeating: all mentions, ever, about Iran and “nukes” in the mouths of US officials and their European minnows are ludicrous deceptions intended to confuse the world with the idea that Iran - with no actual nuclear weapon - poses a “nuclear threat” to Israel (with over 200 nuclear warheads) or to the US (with well over 10,000 means of destroying the globe).

(6) The unprovoked, murderous US-Israeli attacks on Iran have, as a major part of their rationale, not simply the Zionist agenda of a pro-US “greater Israel” in control of West Asia as their purpose, but to strike against China by reducing the flow of oil and other commodities to China from Iran (in addition to the cessation, already achieved, of the flow of oil from Venezuela to China), and to interrupt trade, energy and other links between China, Central Asia and Russia, most particularly across Turkic areas of influence south of the Caucasus, and in as many nations of southern and southeastern Asia that the US can destabilize and/or suborn.

(7) A joker in the pack is whether there is any truth in claims that Western oil reserves, including US oil reserves, are dangerously low, as Trump has claimed. Yes, there may be, but oil price rises are still very manageable ($75 a barrel right now for Brent crude).

Just forget about the MOU, forget about “negotiations” (yet again, we are told that Vance is going to be talking this weekend to Araghchi who, of course, should not be talking with anyone from Washington; no ceasefire but still talk and more talk): the only game of real importance here is US imperialism, whether it will be stopped by the Global South or by internal warfare between the US and its proxies (not happening any time soon, Greenland to one side), or within the US, or whether this wretched, heart-wrenching travesty of the once truly noble, if stained, legacy of people like Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Lincoln and Grant, will shut down this species and its planet.

Now, quickly, what is there to say about Ukraine? The main question for this weekend in my view is whether the Western assault on Russia through its Ukraine proxy, by crippling Crimea and striking Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers in the Azov, is existential for Russia, amidst gathering problems of destroyed oil refineries and shortages of gasoline - whose impacts are still foolishly downplayed by many pro-Russian commentators.

My answer is: probably not.

Because Russia, while it knows a fuse has been lit that makes this current situation very dangerous for us all, also can see it now has such leverage on the ground and in the air from Odessa, around Kherson and Zapporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk via Kostantynivka and the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation, up to Kharkiv and around through Sumy to Chernihiv, that very soon it can utterly destroy Ziev’s command and control centers and do pretty much the same to those of Ukraine’s Western sponsors in Odessa and Lvov and will, if necessary, turn its attention to the forever squawking minnows, like Finland and Lithuania, now clamoring to host NATO nukes, or the military assets of their warmongering chums in Berlin, Brussels, London, and Paris.