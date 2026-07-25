Latest Crisis Developments in Persian Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea

The Strait of Hormuz

The Persian Gulf and Red Sea remain under severe crisis conditions, with both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb strait closed due to escalating US–Iran and Houthi–Saudi tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz has been closed for over 147 days since February 2026, with only about 3 ships transiting daily (before the crisis it would have been 120-140). Around 250 vessels are stranded, including 85 tankers, 95 bulk carriers, and 70 others. War-risk insurance premiums for the Strait of Hormuz have surged dramatically, jumping from roughly 0.25% of a ship's hull value before the crisis to between 3% and 10% currently, representing a massive multi-thousand percent increase depending on daily conflict volatility.

US strikes on Iranian military infrastructure (including maritime facilities, hangars, and logistics hubs) have continued for 13 consecutive nights, targeting areas near Behbahan, Omidiyeh, Tabriz, Chabahar, Konarak, and western Iran. Iran has retaliated by hitting US military sites across the Gulf.

Many sources attest to a US crisis of weapons availability, with NBC yesterday reporting that the US is instructing air defense operators in the region to refrain from taking down Iranian missiles and drones that are not directly threatening to US military personnel, in a bid to save US interceptor missiles. The full capacity of Iranian stockpiles is not known but I believe most analysts assume that Iran either does benefit now or will benefit in the future from assistance from both Russia and China. Russia has just recently been accused by Macro Rubio of being responsible for the unprecedented accuracy of Iranian strikes, something with Russia denies (but then, it would, wouldn’t it?).

The Red Sea

As for the Red Sea, two tankers turned back in the Red Sea on July 22 after the Iran-backed Houthis announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia. The closure of the Bab al-Mandeb strait adds pressure on global trade routes, as it is a key alternative for Gulf oil exports. A Saudi ship was damaged in the Red Sea after the blockade, prompting a Saudi-led coalition strike on Yemeni military targets. A Greek-operated air-defense system intercepted two ballistic missiles launched from Yemen toward Saudi Arabia.

Crude Oil Prices

On Friday July 24, Brent crude surged above $100 per barrel for the first time since May, reflecting fears of supply disruption. There is continuing controversy, discussed in this space over the past week, over why oil prices are not actually much higher than they are. One of the many factors appears to be the continuing release by the US of oil from its own reserves. The Trump administration appears to have taken the position that, contrary to previous wisdom, it is OK for the US to allow these reserves to fall below the 300-million-barrel mark and to sink as far down as 75 million barrels. If and when the US does indeed reach this latter level, if not long before, we can expect to see real panic.

How long will this take?

The United States consumes approximately 21 million barrels of total petroleum products per day, while its emergency stockpile—the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)—decreased by about 5.05 million barrels in a single recent week down to 311.45 million barrels. If we should expect, say, a rate of decrease of around 10 million a week for the foreseeable future, then US oil reserves would be running dangerously close to exhaustion in approximately, I would say, 20 weeks or four months (around Christmas). I suspect by that time the crisis will be resolved, one way or another.

Oil tankers with over 35 million barrels of crude remain stranded in the Persian Gulf. The combination of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb closures is forcing producers to seek alternative shipping routes, increasing transit risks and costs.

The last 24 hours have seen no pause in the 13-night US strike cycle, continued Iranian retaliation, and the Red Sea blockade tightening on Saudi Arabia. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, with severe shipping and economic consequences. The situation is volatile, with no immediate sign of de-escalation.

The Black Sea

As for the Black Sea, the situation has grown progressively more serious for global trade over the past week. In response to a previous Ukrainian campaign of drone strikes on possibly hundreds of tankers and cargo ships carrying oil and grain in both the Sea of Azov and along Russia’s eastern Black Sea coast, Russia has subjected the entire Odessa oblast and Black Sea coast to intensive attacks on grain ships, port infrastructures (especially at Odessa and Chornomorsk).

Just yesterday, Russia has further intensified its attacks on Chornomorsk and Petrodolyns’ke by deploying FAB glide bombs.

Ukraine’s air defense capabilities in this area are somewhere not far north of zero.

Not irrelevant is Russia’s intensification of attacks on Ukrainian gas stations, a campaign which is likely to grow at speed over the coming weeks, magnifying Ukraine’s own crisis of gasoline prices. This is so even as Russia claims to have stabilized the energy crisis caused by the Ukrainian drone attacks over June and July on most of Russian major oil refineries. Last night a Ukrainian drone strike sparked a fire at ​the Tyumen refinery in western Siberia, ‌but the blaze was later extinguished. Russia is able to steady the domestic price of gasoline by importing what it needs from India and Kazakhstan.

But retail gasoline prices in Ukraine, which had stabilized around 75 UAH per liter earlier in 2026, are trending upward. Market analysts project a near-term return toward 90 UAH per liter if regional pressures persist. Because Ukraine sources its fuel from Europe, it is deeply vulnerable to European market shifts. Precisely because sustained Ukrainian drone campaigns have knocked out massive chunks of Russian refining capacity, forcing Moscow to enact diesel and gasoline export bans, this has forced European markets to tighten their own regional supplies, indirectly driving up import costs for Ukraine. Renewed hostilities in the Middle East have compounded global oil volatility, directly compounding the price hikes observed at Ukrainian fueling stations.

The Odessa Crisis and the Grain Deal

While Russian strikes on Odessa may or may not have been comparable to the damage inflicted by Ukraine on Russian interests in the Sea of Azov, they have had the consequence of closing down the Black Sea for Ukrainian commerce and, perhaps, for Russian and other (e.g. Kazakh) commerce as well.

Maersk and Allseeds are among the major companies that have just ceased using Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Ukraine had previously been protected by a fragile 2022 “grain deal.” Russia considered that Ukraine was abusing the grain deal by having ships from NATO countries arrive at Odessa carrying weaponry, while leaving with grain. But Russia observed the deal anyway, on account of its sensitivity to concerns from the Global South, especially Egypt and India, which were significantly dependent on grain from both Ukraine and Russia. As it turned out, most of the grain was going not to the Global South, but to Europe which will be similarly impact this time round by rising good and fertilizer prices, adding to the pressure on prices that has already been felt as a result of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ukrainian strikes on the Sea of Azov have provided Russia with the pretext that it needed to stop fussing about the grain deal. Russia can still be expected to do what it can to mitigate the consequences for Egypt and India. Russia has pursued major food supply and agricultural partnerships with Egypt and India, highlighted by proposals for a strategic grain hub with Egypt and increased trade discussions with India, though formal absolute “guarantees” are shaped by ongoing trade talks and market logistics. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed creating a joint grain and logistics hub in Egypt to store and distribute essential supplies.

Egypt remains the world’s largest wheat importer and relies heavily on Russian shipments for its national subsidized bread program. Agricultural trade between the two nations expanded further, with ongoing talks focused on long-term supply contracts and joint storage infrastructure. India has looked to private imports from Russia to help manage domestic supply and cool local food prices when necessary. Alongside direct grain considerations, India has coordinated closely with Moscow regarding vital agricultural fertilizer shipments.

New Crisis at the CPC

On July 7 this year, Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s east Black Sea coastline hit 4 tankers using the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal, with major crude oil export facilities located near Novorossiysk, that handles about 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports (representing about 2% of global supply), via a 1,510-kilometer pipeline from major fields like Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak. Kazakhstan has subsequently implemented controlled reductions in daily oil output to prevent storage tank congestion at production sites while the marine terminal remains restricted. Ship loading and crude intake have been halted to protect vessel crews, marine environments, and shore infrastructure.

This has badly impacted Romania, a NATO country, which is heavily dependent on Kazakh oil shipped from CPC by Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan’s largest oil-producing joint venture, operating the supergiant Tengiz and Korolev oil fields in the western part of the country. Established in April 1993, the company accounts for nearly 10% of Kazakhstan's total GDP. Chevron holds a 50% stake.

Further, the CPC route has long been considered by Europe as an alternative source of supply to European markets and now, at a time of severe crisis in global oil markets and at a time when Europe itself (already afflicted by record low gas reserves) is making things many times worse by doing everything it can to make life difficult for Russian oil exports (the latest, as I noted in my post yesterday, involving threats to confiscate Russian oil from tankers sailing the Indian ocean and Red Sea) is no longer available. Alternative corridors (alternative, that is, to the CPC route near Novorossiysk) can absorb only a fraction of its 1.7 million barrels-a-day flow.

Trump Reaction

Chevron reacted to the Ukrainian strikes of Juy 7 by complaining to President Trump who has of yesterday reprimanded Ukraine’s “President,” Zelenskyi, demanding that Ukraine cease damaging non-Russian ships. Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev has begged Putin for negotiations to end the conflict over Ukraine. This has sparked expectations of some kind of Black Sea deal between the US, Ukraine and Russia.

I am not at all convinced there will be such a deal. First off, we have no idea what such a deal would comprise. Secondly, the US, Ukraine and its European sponsors have shown themselves deal-incompetent. Recall that the original grain deal required that Europe lift its sanctions on Russia’s fertilizer trade, but that Europe never fulfilled this part of the deal. Thirdly, it is beginning to look as though, despite everything, Russia is gaining more leverage in the Black Sea than the other players, so why would Russia want to give up its advantage at a time when the prospects of a settlement to the conflict appear to be as far away as ever?