Readers may find this conversation of interest, featuring yours truly along with Col. Grant Newsham and Greg Simmons, hosted byt Mike Ryan.

In the meantime, today I have so far picked up on the news that although President Trump said two weeks ago that the US will not be sending Tomahawks to Ukraine, not least because there were not enough of them to go around, his Secretary of War Peter Hegseth, whose authority has so far murdered over 60 people on small boats off the coast of Venezuela (an operation that will soon, if it has not already been, be extended to the coast of Colombia), has said there are plenty of Tomahawks, indicating that they may after all be sent to Ukraine. CNN reported on Saturday that the Pentagon has approved providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles after determining it would not harm U.S. stockpiles, leaving the final decision to President Donald Trump. Hegseth has previously urged countries to increase investment in weapons purchases under the new Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

In addition to certainty of continuing conflict and likely escalation in Ukraine, and the possibility of a US invasion of Venezuela, and of Colombia, Peter Hegseth is also threatening a US invasion of Nigeria (!) in retaliation, apparently, for the deaths of Christians at the hands ISIS or ISIS-style terrorists. No embarrassment, therefore, that Trump has shaken hands with former ISIS leader Al Jolani (now Al Shahaar, self-declared President of Syria) and that there are strong reasons to suppose that ISIS itself, if not a CIA creation, has been backed by the CIA and other sponsors and that Jolani, even since taking power in Syria is responsible for massacres of Christians among Alawites and other Syrian minorities.