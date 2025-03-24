JFK Papers: CIA+Jewish Mafia=Israeli Nukes and JFK Assassination

My title is based on what I am hearing in an interview today on Judge Napolitano’s Judging Freedom podcast with Larry Johnson. In amongst the recently released JFK papers, Johnson claims, that there is now proof that CIA Director James Angleton worked with Israel to sabotage the JFK Administration’s attempt to prevent Israel from acquiring the nuclear bomb (which, of course, it did acquire, by stealing nuclear secrets from the US, as outlined in a television documentary series - see below, and see this report from 21st Century News - The NUMEC Affair)

Johnson cites James Piper’s book, Final Judgment, in support of the argument that the evidence strongly suggests that Kennedy was killed in an assassination not just by the Deep State (as brilliantly detailed by James Douglas in JFK - The Unspeakable), but in league with the CIA, Israel and the Jewish mafia.

On the Non-Mediator Status of Steve Witkoff, the Great US Mediator (GUSM).

In his most recent two broadcasts with Napolitano, Johnson has dissected the principal problems with GUSM. Above all, there is the problem of how a co-belligerant can exercise a truly mediating role between his co-belligerant(s) and the opposition.

This applies both to attempts to mediate between Israel and Hamas (an attempt that has not merely failed but is prelude to a continuation of what is already one of the most outstanding and tragic war crimes in the post World War 2 era), and to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

In the case of Israel and Hamas, Johnson argues that Witkoff is pro-Zionist, incapable of empathy with the suffering of the Palestinians, and a hatchet man for what is surely the most profoundly Zionist administration the US has ever known (including, sadly, the DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, who is not only a Zionist but also supports the US attacks on Yemen).

The case of Ukraine and Russia is more complicated, I would argue, not just because all major parties are White and Christian but because Russia has clearly seen some possibility of advantage in a situation in which there is a chance that it may normalize relations between the US and Russia at a time when the US may be serious about distancing itself from Europe and NATO.

Talks are taking place today in Riyadh towards a normalization of relations between US and Russia leading, just possibly (I am not hugely hopeful) towards a more robust and even an extended arrangement - it started out as a partial 30-day ceasefire - that may provide clarity as to which assets the warring parties agree not to target, and extend the agreement to cover Black Sea shipping.

Yet even as this is happening, Trump has given numerous indications of aggressive intent towards Iran, now even insisting (through his Secretary of Defense, Mike Walz) that Iran has to give up its peaceful, civilian nuclear energy program and threatening dire things will happen if the US does not get its way in two months.

On Antiwar.com, Kyle Anzalone reports that Russia has issued a statement on Friday which appears to reject the basis of the US demands, saying Iran has every right to have a peaceful nuclear program for civilian purposes.

“Western European nations have previously given lip-service to past US demands to restrict Iran, but it is unclear if even they will go along with the idea that Iran isn’t allowed to enrich uranium to civilian levels”



Iran’s Long Suffering Non-Existing Nuclear Weapon

Any US politician with brains and integrity (yes, that last condition certainly raises the bar) will know that for almost two decades now, US intelligence has consistently agreed the following (see below). By the way, I know that I am simplifying the history a little here (and don’t forget that it was the US that introduced nuclear energy to Iran when it was still under the Shah), but I believe all my main points still stand:

*Iran does not have a nuclear weapon;

*Iran is not developing a nuclear weapon;

*Iran does not want a nuclear weapon. During the Iran-Iraq war when Iran was being pulverized by Iraqi chemical weapons, Iran’s Supreme Leader passed a Fatwa that prohibited develolpment or use of an Iranian nuclear weapon;

*Even were Iran to enrich its supplies of Uranium to 90%+ (I believe they now stand at 60% but could, in some cases reach 90%), it would still need several months to a year, at best, to actually manufacture a deliverable nuclear warhead;

*Initiation of any such process would be detectable by US intelligence within days, as Ray McGovern today confirms in interview with Judge Napolitano, was an assurance given by former CIA director Bill Burns on his exiting the agency;

*Iran long ago signed up to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty which gives the IAEA access to its nuclear facilities; Israel by contrast, has never signed this treaty.

* If, by magic, Iran continued to make one, two or six such warheads these would be vastly outnumbered by the Israeli stocks of warheads;

*If Israel has the right to a nuclear deterrent there is no logical reason on earth that says that Iran should not also enjoy such a deterrent; and if the US is worried that Iranian acquisition of a nuclear weapon might start a regional nuclear arms race, why does it not insist that Israel - and the US, for that matter - eliminate their own stocks of such weapons?

On Trump The Brilliant (TTB)

Why does Trump insist on making an issue of Iran’s non-existing nuclear weapon?

Could it be that he is merely a puppet of the Israeli lobby and of his major pro-Israeli benefactors including Miriam Adelson who contributed many millions to Trump’s presidential campaign? I would have thought this is quite likely.

Could it be that in common with all members of his cabinet and with most Americans he has been brainwashed his entire life by Israeli propaganda, parrotted by a wholly-complicit corporate and billionaire controlled and advertising-dependent Western mainstream media, one that attempts to marginalize the human rights of Palestinians and the rights they would enjoy had not a Western-bamboozled UN decided to recognize only Israeli nationhood but not Palestinian? I would have thought that this is quite likely.

Could it be that Trump, blessed with magnificent, outsized brainpower far superceding that of average folk, has a wonderful vision for global harmony that makes all this little stuff about Ukraine and Gaza just so much whitewashing fairy dust? I would have thought this is profoundly unlikely.

But, then again, I am just average folk.

I think there should be a real concern that Putin, the supreme rationalist and one whose history does regrettably reveal a propensity to being taken in by Western tricks and Western oversized self-confidence in its purity, righteousness and good looks, may yet be suckered by the US over Ukraine, settling for far too little of what Russia needs for its security interests to be respected and safeguarded.

Nonetheless the question of Iran may indeed now constitute a redline beyond which Russia will not go on its quest for multipolarity of a BRICS sort - not the multipolarity of a Great Powers’ Spheres of Interest sort which is the basis for imperialism. Russia has signed a treaty with Iran that does reference UN Article 51, I believe, as the legal sanction for Russia to go to the aid of Iran in the event that Iran is attacked by a third party.

A US-Israeli attack on Iran, therefore will probably be the end of any agreement on Ukraine. Either Ukraine would use the opportunity of what, in effect, would be the start of World War Three, to renege on anything it had agreed to with the US, so entitling Russia to continue its invasion of Ukraine. Or, Russia would decide that the USA’s customary revelation of total bad faith not only entitled Russia but actually required it to come back heavily on Ukraine and to help Iran respond to US and Israeli forces in the Middle East, perhaps even building on its emerging new relationship with Syria’s HTS (that would be some turnaround!), and before Turkey’s new Erdogan autocracy (now accomplished with the imprisonment of his Republican Opposition) can muster the strength to join with the collective West were it so minded.

Somewhere in this unfolding narrative China would have to disclose its hand militarily in protection of its dependency on Iranian oil and thus bringing forward (to its advantage, given the attrition of Western weapons stockpiles as a result of the proxy war with Russia) the long-anticipated Armageddon of China-Russia-BRICS vs. the US and collective West.

Iran’s Supreme Leader said on Thursday that the “US and others must know that if they commit any malicious act against the Iranian nation, they will receive a severe blow.” Ray McGovern noted earlier today in interview with Napolitano that the US Administration’s founding “given” in its assessment of Iran is that its air defenses were destroyed last year in a US-Israeli coordinated action.

However the notion that Iran is defenseless as a result is highly unlikely to be true, first, because of extensive Russian aid and assistance with sophisticated weapons, including air defense; second because of Iran’s possession of hypersonic missiles; and, not least, third, because, as a result of an advance leak of the attack plans last year by a CIA officer in Afghanistan, the attack plan was partially aborted.

Constant Mass Murder for West Asia

Gaza

For Antiwar.com, Kyle Anzalone cites the Washington Post for his report that the Israeli military is gearing up for a major ground operation in Gaza that would include direct military control of humanitarian aid, targeting more of Hamas’s civilian leadership, and evacuating women, children and vetted noncombatants from neighborhoods to ‘humanitarian bubbles,’ and a complete evacuation of all Palestinian civilians south of the Netzarim Corridor. If civilians don’t leave, they are to be treated as combatants and killed, either by military action or starvation.

The IDF are confident that Trump will supply all the equipment they need. With Hamas gone, the IDF will rule.

We should expect that the IDF will live up to the enthusiasm for mass murder that Netanyahu demonstrated back in 2023 when he banged on the table, rejected the need for intelligence as a sanction for murder, saying “I’m not interested in targets. Take down houses, bomb with everything you have.”

On Saturday night, the Israeli Security Council set up a new office that will coordinate the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza.

The office will work to “prepare for and enable safe and controlled passage of Gaza residents for their voluntary departure to third countries, including securing their movement…As well as coordinating the provision of infrastructure that will enable passage by land, sea and air to the destination countries.”

The Security Council is confident that Tel Aviv’s cleansing of Gaza is in line with Trump’s vision.

Syria

For Antiwar.com, Jason Ditz reports on Israel’s latest attacks on Syria. Israel this past weekend sent more troops into the Quneitra Governorate near the occupied Golan Heights and launched multiple airstrikes against military sites in central Syria, including a military airport in Tadmur. The Tadmur strikes came early Saturday morning, targeting the Palmyra air base and a nearby military airfield.

“Later Saturday evening, Israel attacked military installations and officers’ residences just south of Damascus, in the suburb of Nadzha. Damage was reported, but so far no official casualty figures are reported.

This flurry of airstrikes is going on concurrently with the Israeli ground invasion into southern Syria, likely coming from a military outpost inside the occupied Golan Heights.

Meantime, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on 21 March that it had documented the killing of 72 people across Syria over the past 24 hours in a series of bloody assassinations targeting both civilians and military personnel.

Yemen

For Antiwar.com Will Porter reports that the Houthis fired another missile at Israel on Sunday, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claiming it intercepted at least one projectile. The Houthi missile would likely have been its fourth or fifth targeted attack on Ben Gurion airport in the last few days and it reportedly shut down air traffic briefly.

“Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Sunday’s attack was successful, and noted that US warships in the Red Sea were also targeted with missiles and drones. The attempted Houthi attack on Sunday came just one day after the group accused Washington of targeting the airport in the major coastal city of al-Hodeida, and days after the United States said it would deploy a second carrier strike group to the Red Sea, led by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. The Houthis said US strikes had killed at least 79 people and wounded more than 100, among them women and children. US Central Command (CENTCOM) recently confirmed that it was carrying out “continuous operations” against the Houthis, who President Donald Trump has declared would be “annihilated.”

Egypt

The New Arab reports that Egypt has strongly denied media reports that it will temporarily relocate half a million Gazans to the Sinai, saying that such false allegations are “fundamentally and completely inconsistent with Egypt's firm and principled position of absolute rejection of any attempt to forcibly or voluntarily displace our Palestinian brothers".

“This followed a report in the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper, widely carried in Israeli media, that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had signaled his willingness to absorb Gazans in recent meetings held by Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia and Qatar”.

At an Arab League summit held in Cairo in early March, Egypt proposed the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in a manner that would not involve the displacement of Gaza's residents and would be executed under the authority of an independent committee of technocrats who would administer Gaza for six months, after which control would be transferred to the Palestinian Authority. This plan has been rejected by both Israel and the US.