Sharing this podcast (above) from yesterday, from The Protagonists. A good discussion, I felt, about the Board of Peace. Among the many astonishingly audacious and insulting aspects of this embryonic monster - perhaps particularly for generations born close to World War Two, but certainly not only for them, is its dismaying disdain for democratic principles.

It was approved, sadly, with criminally inadequate concern for the details (there were hardly any) by the UNSC in November, when Russia and China clearly didn’t have the nerve to veto this ridiculous and preposterous US initiative.

The UNSC just thought it was perfectly normal to hand over peace-making (surely the UNSC’s job?) to an institution that was going to be a vehicle for Trump autocracy and the US - the prime instigator and enabler of Zionist settler colonialism and the most culpable party beyond Jerusalem for the recent genocide of Palestinians.

No regard shown, therefore, for the reality on the ground namely, that since the “ceasefire” there have been hundreds if not thousands of Israeli violations, and that over 500 people, including many women and children, have been murdered by the IDF, and that at least half of the territory of Gaza has been illegally occupied and annexed by the IDF perhaps never to be returned, and that conditions for ordinary Palestinians remain unimaginably painful, dangerous, with grossly insufficient food and water.

There was no known or publically validated attempt to establish Palestinian opinion.

One could plausibly argue that the very vote of UN 2803 is primary evidence of why the UN no longer works, if it ever did, and that its primary failure was committed within a year or so of its birth in 1945, namely permitting the establishment of the State of Israel without exercising even the least measure of political imagination that one could expect in not at the same time, establishing a formal State of Palestine most of whose potential territory has now been sucked into the apartheid state. This is the original sin of the UN, and the one that has most disgraced it ever since.

Into the collapse of the UN (helped along, of course, by a gross insufficiency of funding, especially of funding from its progenitor, the US, and by the repeated evidence of the lack of sufficient enforcement machinery), has walked the Epstein Class, establishing a new era in which the world is indistinguishable from cheaply produced and poorly acted Hollywood B gangster movies with their lurid, luxuriating mixture of violence, criminality, wealth, power and sex.

The catastrophe of UN 2803, everything that preceded it, and everything that follows it, warns us that we are now into an Epstein era in which everything is for sale, there is no morality beyond transactionalism, for which there is no accountability, and the most important deeds of a relatively tiny plutocracy, no matter how scabrous, how murderous, no matter how significant for humanity as a whole, are conducted in the shadows.

UN 2803 has opened the door to a monstrous horrow show that is both farcical and frightening, that has suddenly morphed from being an embarrassing little manouver about governing Gaza for the benefit of real estate development, to a bid to replace the UN in the image of Donald Trump.

If there was one element of the UN that was truly impressive (other than the UN Charter itself) it has been the coming together of all the world’s nations in continuing dialog. Now, in place of that inclusivity, the world has been thrown a noxious, maloderous rag - a gang that is headed by one man, a chairperson (Donald Trump), whose self-assigned power, among other things allows him to control the agenda, approve resolutions, withhold approval of resolutions, and nominate his own successor. And who has, as I noted above, failed egregiously to halt the genocide and, along with all his recent predecessors among US presidents, to put an end to Zionist colonialism simply by refusing to feed it.

Through procedures unknown, invitations to join this body were sent only to some 60 nations. These had a week - a week - to indicate whether they were going to accept the invitations, and, if they wanted to stay around for longer than three years and establish themselves as permanent members, to fork out a $billion into some piggy bank somewhere (how about Qatar, that obliging little autocracy so helpful for US “peasce” initiatives) that Trump will doubtless control.

Even the US Congress has not had the opportunity to discuss this disgraceful manouver; nor have the legislatures of those 40 (?) countries that have accepted the invitations so far.

And where is Gaza and where are the Palestinians in all this?

Spain exercised a semblance of integrity in refusing to join the BOP on the grounds that the Palestinian Authority was not involved, although the Palestinian Authority is itself such a compromised body that it is unlikely that its presence would offer any real hope of meaningful change genuinely helpful to Palestine.

The person who has been put in charge of Palestinian matters is a Bulgarian politician and diplomat, Mladenov, who, sure, has exercised relevant positions of responsibility in the Middle East and in the UN but, here he is, on the basis of no public discussion, no popular remit, no election, no legitimacy, put in charge of one of the knottiest problems on earth.

And. of course, there is no end to the critical discussion that we can have about the existential, stomach-churning unsuitability of the main unelected names identified for the BOP’s executive committee - including Trump’s ghoulish-faced son-in-law Jared Kushner, his go-to real estate lackey “peace envoy” Steve Witkoff (whose negotiation with Iran in June 2025 seems designed to soften Iran’s guard in preparation for Israel’s unprovoked, murderous decapitation strike), and the perpetually grinning Tony Blair whose kow-towing to George Bush Junior instigated the dreadful moral travesty of the Western invasion, on false pretext, of Iraq in 2003.

(How curious, by the way, that most of the hyperbolic attention to the culprits of the Epstein saga seems to have fallen on Brits - particularly Mandelson, and former Prince Andrew - while a British newspaper, with no evidence whatsoever, would like us to think that Epstein was set- up - not by Israel, perish the thought - but by Moscow. Where are the Americans?).

The monstrous BOP held its first meeting - was formed - in the equally monstrous club for the rich in Davos and is possibly to be sited as far away from the Global South as one could get in Washington D.C. (comparable perhaps to the decision to site the UN in New York, but worse) in the U.S. Institute of Peace (although - what do you know - it turns out there are legal difficulties about this and possible lawsuits to follow). Trump in February 2025 was going to dismantle this Congressionally funded Reagan initiative but in December 2025 we learnt that it was to be renamed.

The State Department announced that the institute had been renamed the "Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace," and Trump’s name was attached to the facade of the building.

Democratic this initiative definitely is not. Worse still, it drives a dagger through the heart of one of our best hopes for a more truly, authentically, democratic world by exposing the weaknesses of and dividing the BRICS. China, I would say, is contemptuous of the project; India, I would venture to guess, feels similarly (but Modi is walking a very, very narrow tightrope right now between flattering and appeasing Trump while struggling not to look like a complete walkover and defiantly continuing, if only in the background, some purchases of Russian oil so as to benefit from a reduction of Trump Terror Tariffs (TTT) from 25% to 18%).

Does one say pathetic? I think so.

Brazil’s Lula has defiantly rejected the BOP, but the sum of his contribution to a new world order was capped last month in a feckless inability to meaningfully counter the US seizure of his neighbor to the north, Venezuela.

We dont yet know the direction of Russia’s response which so far is ambiguous - somewhere between treating the whole thing as a murderous farce, which it is, or lusting for another opportunity to show the US that Russia too is a big boy that can get on with other big boys and engage in dirty unaccountable, plutocratic, climate damaging but money-making deals on the Arctic (though at least Russia has said it will retaliate if the US begins to weaponize Greenland against Russia).

So one could make the argument that the collective head of the BRICS is sort-of healthy but the body is feeble and sick. The body is represented by all those unthinking national entities, many of them autocracies, many of them culpable for assisting in the destruction of Palestine by normalizing relations with Israel, for the destruction of Syria and for many decades’ of deceitful harrassment of Iran on behalf of US and Israel, and that have rushed to join a club that spells the end of the UN, the end of the BRICS, kow-towing embarrasingly to Trump as they might once have performed prostrate before a tribute collecting emperor.

Further, we can say that BOP drives a dagger through what little remains of Islamic solidarity, although some kudos is due to Indonesia - also a recent member of the BRICS - for saying that it might exit the BOP unless its actions benefit Palestine.

Can we take comfort from the relative absence of Europe in the lemming-like rush to the cliff? Well, possibly, as this posture seems to align with a very recently rediscovered European interest in China as a trading partner as protection from TTT. Not just that, but it even aligns with the almost-audible, shifty, interest of some European leaders in - golly, gee, gosh! - talking (doubtless from a position of great, self-deceiving, posturing and pompous moral superiority) to Russia, whose economy (its decline so long and anxiously anticipated by Europe) is doing so much better than theirs.