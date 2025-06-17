Iran Wilting?

I am not finding many, if any, sources I can trust with respect to the current status of the Israeli-instigated, unprovoked, US-and-European supported-and-celebrated war against Iran.

My overall impression is that Israel and the US are very keen for you to know that they are winning.

There is the usual farcical debate in the western lamestream media as to whether the US will become “involved” in the conflict on the side of Israel, as though arming Israel 100%, keeping quiet about Israel’s vast nuclear stockpile, propagating the ludicrous notion that Iran - not possessing a single nuclear weapon - is somehow a nuclear “threat,” being party to the war plans for many months, having advance knowledge of the day and the hour of Israeli’s attack, and sending aircraft carriers and mid-air fuelling fighters in support of Israeli action againt Iran, etc., etc., is somehow not being “involved.”

That patsy British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said there is nothing to suggest Trump "is about to get involved in this conflict" is almost the final proof one needs that he will indeed get “involved.”

The constant subjection of the people of the West to such a barrage of nonsensical doublespeak, far worse than anything Orwell dreamed up in “1984,” is itself an act of vicious assault on the mental health of those who live under the condition of Barbarism for which the West now stands first and foremost. As I argued over the weekend, it’s way past time to cling on to Western claims of being a “civilization.”

Short of US fighters over Tehran and US troops on the ground, we can certainly expect the delivery of more US bunker-buster bombs (MOABS) to Israel, said to be the largest non-nuclear ordnance in existence - apart, that is, from the Russian Oreshnik. Israel does not have bombers that can carry MOABS and for this it is once again dependent on the US. The US has been stockpiling the necessary B2A bombers at Diego Garcia for several weeks. Efforts are ongoing to hit nuclear facilities at Natanz and Fordow. (A related earthquake has been registered at Qom). Iran has had a batch of 2-50 Russian Su-35s since January.

We should not make the mistake of presuming that an American MOAB strike on nuclear facilities in Iran will end the war or make Israeli any more “secure,” but on the contrary, Iran will be able to continue its missile war against Israel long past that point and, as time goes on, Iranian missiles will become more and more of a threat to Israeli’s nuclear weapons sites.

That longer-term eventuality notwithstanding, and having been encouraged by the strength of Iran’s response to the initial Israeli aggression on Saturday and Sunday, I have now regrettably gained the impression at this early stage of what may become a protracted conflict, that (1) Israel has command over the skies over Tehran, (2) the scope of Israel’s threat potential has consequently increased enormously, as has (3) the suffering of the people of Tehran, many of whose injured peope are overwhelming hospitals, a great many fleeing the city for the villages and towns where they have casitas and family (a process of population dispersal that may not be the worst outcome for the later revolutionary war of what the West will call ”insurrection” and which may be the country’s future, and at least better than becoming a collective target for a nuclear attack). In addition (4) Israel claims that it has killed Iran’s wartime chief of staff. That Iran has only now instructed its commanders not to use cell phones suggests alarming tardiness in learning existentially important lessons from events over the past year. The internet is down in Tehran. Finally (5) Many Iranian F-14s, left over from the days of the Shah, assuming they were not decoys, have already been destroyed over the past few days.

Iran is still firing missiles at Israel, and it is certain that a number of these are hitting targets. Only, Israel’s censorship and Western mainstream media servility is such that we have very little idea as to the extent of the damage that has been inflicted on Israel. I suspect it is a great deal worse than anything they have admitted to. Isrsel’s “iron dome” has been penetrated several dozen times.

But the density of Iranian attacks is apparently diminishing. This is presumably not to do with an insufficient number of missiles. It may be the result of successful hits on Iranian launchers. On the other hand, Iran may be waiting for Israel and the US to exhaust their own supply of missiles and air defense interceptors before then intensifying Iranian attacks when they may also use their stock of Russian Su-35s (300km range, with Russian or Chinese missiles) in the air against the Israeli F-35s and F-16s that would likely escort US MOAB bombers, especially to protect Fordow.

We simply dont know, but the situation does not seem to hold out enormous promise for Iran. There are some reports, one of them from the IAEA - which looks for evidence of radiation leaks - that Israel may by now have penetrated to nuclear facilities buried deep underground at Natanz.

The US President continues to threaten Iran with existential destruction; he has gloated over the murders that Israel committed in its original decapitation strike last Fridsay; he disparages the Supreme Leader as though he is playing to the same playbook of demonization that helped provide the pretext for the downfall of Saddam Hussein in Iraq - even though Khameinei’s style of leadership does not remotely compare with that of Hussein - claiming to know where Khameinei is “hiding,” but will not kill him “for now,” while Israel says that the assassination of the Supreme Leader remains on the table. Trump’s idiocy knows no bounds: he says menacingly that Iran should have taken the deal on the table,when there was never any “deal,” only a process of continuing negotiation.

Jeffrey Sachs earlier today uses the word “gangster” in application to this kind of language and behavior.

The whole of the western world, the US and the EU, is now subject, in effect, to gangster rule, the kind of rule, in other words, that ignores international laws prohibiting genocide and attacks on nuclear facilities and unprovoked aggression against sovereign nations. Gangsters dont care about ethics, obviously.

Why? Because they are in it only for the money.

In the meantime, the world’s real problems - the threat to human existence from climate change, the continuing presence and growth in the number of nuclear weapons, and obscene hierarchies of wealth that have sucked away at the legitimacy of the political institutions that remain - are unaddressed, left to fester and eventually to destroy us all.

Deserving of further investigation, however unlikely: that Pakistan can supply a nuclear weapon to Iran. I am skeptical as to the practicality of this.

We have yet to see what happens if Iran decides to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a measure that it has not yet engaged, presumably because it is a two-way sword that may be of value mainly within an attritional war, a point of the conflict at which I dont believe we have yet arrived.

The Russian Factor

We have heard fairly ritualistic protests from Russia, China and Turkey. I am bitterly disappointed with all of them. We are not hearing or seeing anything like the resolve and strength that the world needs to be seeing and hearing right now to know that it has a future beyond the fatuous whims of flatulent billionaires. But, I don’t totally discount the possibility that silence from Russia and China actually conveys something that the US might find curiously menacing.

Russia stands to gain from the pain of its “partner” Iran, in two ways (1) the shift of Western resources from Ukraine to Israel which thus clears Ukraine of meaningful air defense, and speeds up Russian advance; (2) the likely impact on oil and gas prices, although this is not yet as steep as initially feared. (China benefits from getting the US off its back for a while longer as the US gets mired further and further in the Middle East and struggles to get itself out of the mire of Ukraine and Europe).

Russia conducted very heavy drone and missile (cruise, ballistic, hypersonic) strikes on Kiev last night (Ukraine is still making what I consider almost absurd claims about the numbers of these that it is shooting down), probably managing to destory Ukraine’s Patriot air defense system at Zhulyany airfield. Many arms depots were destoyed. Without these, and with diminishing US support, the capability of Ukrainian defense of Sumy and Pokrovsk has been significantly dented. Zelenskiy is talking about purchasing weapons instead of receiving them as gifts (the US says they were never gifts)….but with whose money, and what value does this “money” really have if it is being conjured into existence through bonds and which will merely work to push up arms prices?

Russia has secured complete control over the settlement of Tyotkina at the western end of the Russian border with Sumy and can now proceed unhindered further south to cut the main supply road between Kiev and the city of Sumi.

From North Korea, Russia is receiving 5000 combat engineers to clear mines in the Kursk region and an additional 5,000 soldiers. Would that Iran had comparable allies. However, on the down side and it is a significant one, the Russian advance on Sumy is being held back by Ukrainian drone attacks from Sumy that prevent Russian vehicles from even reaching the front lines. Dima of the Military Summary Channel speculates that Russia will use the North Korean assistance both to clear territory and help build what he calls “nets,” using fibre optic technology to secure Russian supply lines and vehicles against FPV drones.

Elsewhere, Russia continues to move in closer to Siversk, having taken the settlement of Srebrianka to the north; and in the area west of Toretsk, now well under Russian control, there is fierce fighting for Yablunivka and Konstantynivka, and pressure from Russia to push Ukrainian forces back to Oleksandro-Shultyne; while in Dnipropetrovsk, Russian forces have taken Teroitske, Horikhove and the village of Zaporizhzhia.

Lates Iranian Update

For an update I will turn to an AFP article I saw earlier this morning that among other things notes a comment from Trump to the effect that he wants a "real end" to the conflict, not just a ceasefire, which I take to mean that he wants Iran’s capitulation. Trump is apparently convening a meeting of his National Security Council to discuss the hostilities.

Israel's military, according to AFP, said it launched at least two waves of strikes Tuesday targeting missile and drone sites in western Iran. AFP journalists have heard multiple series of loud explosions across Tehran over the course of the day, while Iranian media reported blasts in Isfahan, which hosts nuclear facilities.

Again according to AFP, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they launched on Tuesday an attack targeting Israeli air bases "from which the (Israeli) regime's fighter jets take off towards our beloved country". Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Iranian armed forces chief of staff, warned of imminent "punitive operations", calling in a video statement for residents of major cities in Israel to evacuate "for the sake of their lives

Europe’s Number 4 prize idiot (after Ursula vondermentally Lying, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Marcon), Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed support for the “dirty work that Israel is doing for all of us against Iran's "mullah regime".

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).