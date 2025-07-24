Jolani’s Syria was set up as a Turkish proxy and, no less, as a proxy of all those powers who collaborated with the US regime change Timber Sycamore color revolution in Syria from 2010-2011 onwards, as the CIA established routes for the transfer of Libyan arms, in the wake of NATO’s criminal destruction of Gadaffi’s regime in 2010, from Tripoli to Syria by way of southeast Turkey.

These other powers included Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the European powers (esp. the UK, France, Belgium and the Netherlands). And also, we can say, the Arab League generally - that cluster of undemocratic, authoritarian Middle Eastern powers dependent for their oxygen on the West - all now so energetically motivated by what they called a movement for democracy in Syria but which from the beginning was actually an insurgency of extremist theocratic Sunni militia whose armies were paid for principally from Doha and Riyadh.

The principal takeaway from my own research into and publications about Syria (see in particular Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Competing Narratives, 2023) is that Syria was incomparably better off under Assad before 2010 than it was during the foreign-instigated “civil war” or after Assad’s short-lived victory in that war -with assistance from Hezbollah and Russia - soon to cave under pressure of devastating US sanctions that deprived Assad of the resources needed to rebuild the country. And the country now? Hell.

Before 2010 Syria stood for and demonstrated secularism in government, religious tolerance, gender equality, tolerance and protection of minorities, shaky tolerance for Kurdish aspirations for limited autonomy, Arab unity, pro-socialist ideology and growing prosperity. It had a democratic structure that was coupled with intolerance for political opposition to the Assads and a disproportionate Allawite influence, especially in the army, reflecting Assad’s provenance from this minority Shia sect. But this Allawite influence underwrote the security of non-Sunni minorities, and constituted the glue that held the nation together.

It is precisely these characteristics that had provoked the US from as early as the 1940s and especially from the 1960s through the 1980s and then again in the 2000s to try to destabilize Syria.

This was a joy to Israel which, it is often claimed, likes to surround itself with weak states that it can manipulate and divide. In the longer term, it may be argued, the security of Israel and containment of its Zionist fanatics is best served precisely by being surrounded by strong states. Israel’s Zionism is the greatest enemy of Israeli security.

This dynamic is considerably sharpened in the new era of a country forcibly subjected to an invading army of a terrorist organization, HTS, that had been nurtured by Al Qaeda and ISIS under the overall control of the Turkish army in north west Syria, centered on the terrorist paradise of Idlib.

The principal patron here is Turkey, a member of NATO, with the complicity of the US - which was quick to recognize Jolani and lift sanctions on Syria - and Israel, which used the opportunity to establish complete control over the Golan Heights and move further into southern Syria, positioning its army close to the city of Damascus.

This gives Israel considerable leverage over Jolani, and also helps to contain Turkish aspirations, given that Erdogan is wary of directly confronting Israel on the battlefield. Erdogan is also wary of Israel’s positive relations with at least some Kurdish factions, while being mindful of his balancing act between being a member of NATO and being an aspiring member of the BRICS. And he has to be alive to red lines that could be fatal in his relations with the US and with Russia as well as needing to show respectful regard for how Israeli movements are likely to impact Iran.

For just as Israel is moving north towards Damascus, leveraging its role as “protector” of the Druze while Jolani’s so-called Bedouin warriors alongside government forces fight Druze (who no longer consider Syria is a real country) in Suweida…just as it is doing this, as I say, I note an alarming comment this morning from Kevork Amassian to the effect that Israel is moving east towards the US base at Al Tanf from which it can continue north to link up with friendly Kurdish forces and establish access to southwest Iraq.

Just as Israel’s effective defeat of Hezbollah in Syria (alongside suppression of Hezbollah in Lebanon by Israel, the US and the Lebanese government) has proven helpful for Israeli attacks on Iran, the same will prove the case for both air and ground maneuvers by Israel (and by US forces stationed there) in Iraq.

In short the splitting apart of Syria is indeed creating new pressure on Iran, certainly enough to make Iran wonder if there is any possibility of patching up its relations with the US enough to forestall another Israeli attack, or, more sensibly in my view, for Iran to persuade Russia and China that they must have Iran’s back if Iran decides on a devastating preemptive strike.

Israel, already over-extended, at the same time as US weapons stockpiles are low and unable even to suppress the Houthi attacks on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea and with the Houthis flinging hypersonic missiles towards Ben Gurion, will be forced to pull in its horns, withdraw from Lebanon and Syria and cave in to UN demands for the flow of adequate food to the starving two million in Gaza and allowing relief to the three to four million Palestinians in the West Bank.

Such a development would likely save Israel from itself, but would also require very tough, coercive measures under UN control to reign in the fascist settler Judean insurgency that has helped convert Israel from a conventional settler colony to a rabid vision of hell. This is a rogue power if ever there was one and the world must save itself by confronting the monster it has let loose.

This would have implications for the behavior of Israeli allies in the region including Azerbaijan lying between Iran and Russia, which has territorial designs on the Azeri regions of Iran, is predisposed to take over neighboring Armenia - whose leader seems increasingly a patsy of western intelligence agencies, and is acting contrary to Armenian national interest, national religion and culture in favor of EU membership - not dissimilar to Zelenskiy of Ukraine with whom Azerbaijan is also cordial.