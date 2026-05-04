Iran

Days away from a planned visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing, China is reassessing its relations with the US, asking whether any agreement with the US, short or long term is viable, possible even. Specific indications of the emerging answers to this question of existential importance for the US-dominated global order are (1) Chinese government instructions to its refineries to ignore US sanctions on oil; and (2) a Chinese threat to Panama-flagged and, possibly, other vessels that would bar them from using China’s ports.

Multiple media reports show that China has retaliated against Panama by detaining Panama-flagged vessels in Chinese ports following a legal dispute over the Panama Canal. While China has not issued a blanket ban on all Panama Canal users, it has implemented significant economic and regulatory pressures that target the region’s shipping and investments. Following a January 2026 Panama Supreme Court ruling that annulled port concessions held by the Hong Kong-based firm CK Hutchison. The United States and five Latin American allies—Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago—issued a joint statement on April 28, 2026, condemning China’s “targeted economic pressure” as a violation of sovereignty. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied these claims, calling the detentions “routine inspections” and accusing the U.S. of “politicizing” maritime trade.China has taken several steps:

In March 2026, Chinese authorities detained nearly 70 Panamanian-flagged ships, accounting for roughly 74% of all regional detentions that month. State-owned shipping giant COSCO abruptly halted operations at the Balboa port on the Pacific side of the canal in March 2026. Beijing directed state-owned enterprises to suspend discussions on new projects in Panama, potentially putting billions of dollars at risk.Chinese customs have increased inspections on Panamanian imports, specifically coffee and bananas.

In short, China is no longer willing to put up with US unilateral war-by-sanction. The West generally, including the EU, will be sitting up. This development will be an encouragement to India, which is already playing very loose with US sanctions in continuing to import large quantities of oil from Russia. Both China and India are major consumers of Iranian and Russian oil. Additionally, other Asian countries, including US allies, such as Japan and the Philippines are becoming increasingly dependent on Russian oil.

In so far as the Strait of Hormuz is concerned, Trump yesterday declared that the US would provide safe escort to commercial ships of neutral countries through the Strait. For a brief time, it was assumed that he was talking about US navy escorts for international shipping. Oil prices dropped significantly. Then it became clearer that he was talking about some form of less kinetic measures that would involve US providing guidance to ships navigating through supposedly mined waters. Oil prices shot up again.

Currently as I write this around 9:00am California time on Monday, May 4, the price of Brent crude is again touching $114.

CNN this morning reports that Iran has threatened to attack any vessel that tries to transit the strait without its permission, and the UAE said Monday that a state-owned energy company’s vessel was targeted by drones in an “Iranian terrorist attack.” It was unclear if the vessel had sought guidance to transit the strait under the U.S. Project Freedom initiative.

Al Jazeera reports this morning that The United Arab Emirates has said its air defences are engaging with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran.

“The UAE Ministry of Defense said late on Monday afternoon that it was intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones across the country.

“The emirate of Fujairah said that an Iranian drone sparked a fire at an oil facility. Civil defence ⁠teams were ⁠deployed immediately to contain the blaze, the Fujairah ⁠Media office ⁠said in ⁠a statement.”

There are reports on Military Summary Channel and on Judge Napolitano’s Judging Freedom show that Iran has fired on a US patrol boat that was attempting or approaching entry to the Strait, and there are further reports of Iran firing on tankers that were also approaching the Strait. Contrary reports on CNN say that two American-flagged merchant ships made it through, “the first indication that the Trump administration was restoring the flow of shipping traffic in the crucial waterway”.

“US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the vessels were “safely headed on their journey” and called the successful transit “a first step” in “restor[ing] transit for commercial shipping.”

Iranian Peace Terms

This is, of course, extremely unlikely. The Iranian regime says it received a US response to its latest 14-point peace proposal, which it says is aimed at ending the war, not extending the current ceasefire. Mr. Trump said over the weekend that he’d likely reject the Iranian proposal, as “they have not paid a big enough price.”

The terms are described today by NPR, citing Iranian media, as demanding withdrawal of US forces from the region, lifting of sanctions, payment of reparations to Iran, and a new security mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz. Key points include:

- A permanent end to the war on all fronts within 30 days, covering actions in Lebanon, Iraq, and the surrounding region.

- Withdrawal of U.S. forces from areas surrounding Iran and its borders.

- Lifting of all U.S. sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian assets worth billions of dollars.

- Creating a new control mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz to replace the current naval blockade.

- Guarantees against future military aggression by the US or Israel, along with payment of compensation (reparations) for war-related damage.

I believe that Iran continues to insist that a peace settlement would also require the withdrawal of Israel’s IDF forces from Lebanon.

It is highly unlikely that Trump could accept such terms without severe loss to his own domestic authority. Furthermore, it seems impossible that although US weapons are absolutely fundamental to Israeli aggression in the region, Trump has sufficient will or sufficient authority to coerce Israel into accepting a deal. Of great interest, according to Alastair Crooke today on Judging Freedom, are discussions in the Hebrew press in Israel as to whether it is possible for Israel to continue along its current trajectory of forging a greater Israel - requiring, as this does, a victory over Iran - or whether the time has come for it to retract and retrench. Victory over Iran, even with US assistance, is beginning to seem doubtful; victory over Iran without US assistance - and even the State Department says that this war is being fought for Israel’s benefit - seems totally impossible. Israel, in effect, is dangerously extended at a time when the US and US weapons stockpiles are exhausted and depleted.

Russia-Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine remains very complicated and I shall come back to this later today. While Russia is making territorial gains in some areas, especially in the northern regions of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv, Ukrainian counterattacks in Zapporizhzhia and elsewhere are recovering some recently occupied lands.

There continues to be a damaging drone war between the two sides, with Ukraine lately launching even more drones against Russia - including, by the way, on central Moscow - than Russia is launching against Ukraine. I am not sure anyone is properly digesting the significance of the recent escalation of the drone war. There has been discussion on the Military Summary Channel about a new Russian tactic which essentially involves the use of Belarussian positions to help guide Russian drones into the far West of Ukraine.

For both sides there seems to be increasing reliance on drones than on missiles; indeed, one only occasionally hears of Ukrainian missiles these days. Drones, of course, are far cheaper. The ferocity and scale of Ukrainian drone swarms may be a ploy to camouflage difficulties on the battlefield (although even here we frequently see significant resilience) while Ukraine continues to press for some form of negotiation that will bring an end to the war on terms closer to Ukrainian terms than is otherwise going to happen if the war is allowed to continue. The positions of the two sides still seem far apart. The US is not currently responding to Zelenskiy’s badgering of Washington to initiate a new round of talks and it is doubtful to me that Russia will want to go along with any such development at this time.

Russian “Coup d’Etat”

I was alerted to this story by Alexander Mercouris’ daily broadcast this Monday, a story which is doing the rounds in the Financial Times and the CNN and which represents Russia as it might seem in the wet-dreams of MI6 officers. That is, a Russia whose dictatorial President hunkers down in fear in his basement, talking only to panic-stricken minions while an angry, rebellious public batter down the doors of the Kremlin, Ukraine’s fearless warriors race their tanks towards Moscow, and the economy plunges towards the red-hot center of the earth.

I think Mercouris’ analysis is perfectly fair. Namely, that there are certainly elements of this picture that have a foundation in reality and that have been apparent for quite some time. Notably, that since towards the beginning of the war Putin has spent most of his time in the Kremlin, where he has an apartment, and that given numerous but unsuccessful Ukrainian assassination attempts on his life and in the light of both Israeli and US decapitation strikes on governments these countries dislike, he has had to take precautions. Further, in the wake of a string of Ukrainian assassinations of Russian generals and the corresponding anguish for Russian security services, Russia, directed by Putin, has had to enhance its security protections for senior military personnel.

Where the Western wet-dream fantasy mostly departs from reality is (1) in its customary ignorance of how Russian politics actually works (and the important role of the Russian Security Council therein); (2) its exaggerated assessment of the likelihood of Ukrainian military success in the war and wildly inflated estimates of losses (although I think Mercouris tends to be far too tranquil in his presumption that all is well with the war, from Russia’s standpoint); (3) its equally exaggerated assertions and predictions of Russian economic turbulence (far less turbulent, I suspect, than is true of the US itself and of most countries of Europe); and (4) in the poor likelihood that in the event of a brewing chance of a coup d’etat in Russia western media would rush to expose the details so as to warn the Russian leadership well in advance.

I endorse Mercouris’ view that the most interesting question about such wet-dream stories is why are they being circulated now, and find his answer persuasive namely, that in view of (1) the continuing lack of progress towards a resolution of the conflict in the West’s favor; (2) the relative “abandonment” of Europe by the US, leaving Ukraine for Europe to sort out at its own expense; (3) and Europe’s own economic challenges largely inflicted upon itself by its voluntary cutting Europe off from cheap Russian oil and gas, European intelligence agencies are retreating back to Hail Mary’s that Russia will implode of its own accord. This also subtly gives European leaders the green light to concentrate on covert measures of the James Bond variety to help in what they allege is the destabilization of the Russian Federation.

The EU itself is putting on a show of strength in Armenia today as 40 heads of state gather to give new force and credibility to a narrative about eventual, successful incorporation of both Armenia and of Ukraine into the EU. Unlikely though this outcome actually is (see my post of Saturday) the message that Europe is actually sending to Russia is this: the EU sees itself as an aggrandizing crusader against Russia and Russia must accept that there will be a continuing escalation of tensions between Russia and the EU, perhaps leading to outright war, a war in which the US will not necessarily be the EU’s friend.

Energy is one joker in the pack. If European dependence on US LNG imports becomes too self-evidently costly (especially in the event that the US would restrict supply in favor of the US domestic market), if not suicidal, Europe may find that it has no alternative other than to do that which it has been so desperately avoiding doing for the past four to fourteen years namely, talk to Russia.