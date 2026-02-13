Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has recently articulated his new found conviction that the US is not a trustworthy interlocuter on the matter of peace talks over Ukraine, and has dismissed claims that US foreign policy is now directed to establishing hemispheric spheres of interest, in favor of the view - which I have consistently argued over recent months - that the only objective of US foreign policy is global hegemony, by whatever means are necessary. So we see that as I write, the world is confronted with the potential for nuclear war in two totally different parts of the world.

Iran

Trump appears to have held back from ordering an attack on Iran, for now, his meeting yesterday with Israeli prime minister Netanyahu seemingly inconclusive. But given his behavior in June 2025 when he pursued negotiations even as he is assumed by many to have green-lighted a brutal, unprovoked decapitation strike on Iran and then attacked Iranian nuclear energy facilities, Trump’s word on this matter is totally untrustworthy.

The conditions for peace that are being pressed on Trump by Netanyahu are clearly unworkable for Iran which will maintain its sovereign right under international law to enrich uranium, and its equal right to defend itself against a self-evident aggressor with ballistic missiles. Trump is sending a second carrier group to the region, but bear in mind that the invasion of Iraq in 2003 required six carriers, and Iraq is a much smaller country.

Arguments that favor the interpretation that the US may, in effect, be staging a retreat include (1) US ships are staying well clear of coastal waters for fear of drone and missile attack; (2) Iran can effectively close the straits of Hormuz and inflict significant damage to the global economy; (3) Iranian missile stocks are more than sufficient to inflict significant new damage to Israeli military assets; (4) there is mounting evidence of Russian and Chinese participation in the strengthening of Iran’s preparations for war. Chinese interests are deeply implicated given that Iran is an important source of oil for China, that passage for another important source of oil for China - Venezuela - is being blockaded by the US, and that Iran is a very important transit for Chinese Belt and Road Initiative trade and supplies.

Europe, which is still burnishing its genius for vocalizing the wrong concern about the wrong things at the wrong time, and in place of worrying about the threat of another US assault on national sovereignty (following, in the mere space of weeks, Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, Canada, Greenland, Palestine) would rather concern itself with what it regards as the victims of CIA and Mossad instigated violence in the wake of an economic warfare attempt at regime change in Terhan that has been openly admitted to and boasted about by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who, at an earlier point in his career made a good stab at crippling the British economy for George Soros. Working for Soros's fund in 1992, Bessent helped execute a $10 billion bet against the British pound, forcing its withdrawal from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM). So the European Parliament adopted a resolution on February 12 condemning the “Islamic Republic’s killing of protesters” and demanded the release of detainees.

Cuba

The crisis in Cuba is widely reported to have reached a critical humanitarian and economic breaking point due to a severe energy shortage and tightening U.S. sanctions. China and Russia have promised support but at this time the nature of the support is unclear. Russia has stepped in as a primary energy supplier following the collapse of Cuban fuel imports. On February 12, 2026, the Russian Embassy in Havana announced plans to deliver a batch of energy products as “humanitarian aid” in the near future. it is unclear how these can penetrate the US blockade. Russia had previously supplied 80,000 tons of diesel fuel valued at $60 million and provided equipment to repair Cuba’s degraded energy infrastructure. Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to political and financial support, previously forgiving approximately $30 billion of Cuba’s debt. Due to the “extraordinary situation” with jet fuel, Russia is organizing evacuation flights to return approximately 5,000 Russian tourists currently on the island.

China is providing direct financial injections and essential food supplies to stabilize the island’s basic needs. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently approved $80 million in financial assistance intended for purchasing electrical equipment and addressing urgent infrastructure needs. China has donated 60,000 tones of rice, a critical staple that has become increasingly scarce in Cuba. China has supported the installation of solar panels that now provide approximately 38% of Cuba’s daytime electricity generation. In a long-term strategic move, China invested $100 million in Cuban cybersecurity following a bilateral agreement to prevent political subversion.

Both nations have publicly condemned U.S. “interference” and “inhumane actions,” with China vowing to help “to the best of its ability” while Russia dismisses U.S. tariff threats, citing its limited trade ties with Washington

Two Mexican Navy ships, including the Papaloapan and Isla Holbox, docked in Havana on Thursday with over 800 tons of aid. The cargo includes 536 tons of food (milk, rice, meat) and hygiene products, plus 277 tons of powdered milk. But Mexico is no longer supplying oil. Venezuelan deliveries of oil to Cuba have been blockaded for several weeks. Seven containers of humanitarian food and hygiene kits from the United States reached the port of Santiago de Cuba on February 10. This aid was coordinated directly between the Trump administration and the Catholic Church, bypassing the Cuban government. Chile’s Foreign Minister announced on February 12 that the country would provide monetary assistance through multilateral organizations to combat hunger and power outages. Cuban aviation authorities confirmed that jet fuel is unavailable at all major international airports, forcing many airlines to cancel flights. Canadian airlines (Air Canada, WestJet) and Russian carriers have suspended most services, operating only one-way flights to evacuate remaining tourists. The government has implemented extreme austerity measures, including limiting hospital stays to urgent care, reducing school and bank hours, and restricting fuel sales to just over five gallons per user. On February 11, the Cuban peso hit an all-time low of 500 to the dollar in informal markets, a 25% drop since last summer.

Venezuela

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez continues to struggle to sustain a functioning government that is subject to extreme bullying and the robbery of Venezuelan assets. U.S. Energy Secretary toured major oil facilities in Anzoátegui State alongside acting President Rodriguez. It is reported that the US administration has prepared a complex legal and diplomatic stance towards Rodríguez who remains subject to significant U.S. legal and financial restrictions. Delcy Rodríguez remains on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals list. She was sanctioned for her role in “undermining democratic processes and institutions in Venezuela” (i.e. defending her country against an invasion by an alliance between the US and Venezuela’s bourgeois class). Rodríguez has been found by the Associated Press to be a priority target for U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) since 2022.

Despite high-level meetings, including the February 2026 visit by U.S. Energy Secretary, the White House has not officially recognized her government as legitimate.

Legal and economic leverage to compel Rodríguez’s cooperation includes oil revenue control. The U.S. has taken control of Venezuelan oil sales, depositing proceeds (estimated at $500 million to $2 billion) in US-run accounts in Qatar to prevent direct funds from reaching sanctioned entities. Under U.S. pressure, as we have seen, Rodríguez has proposed an amnesty bill to the National Assembly to release political prisoners. As of February 2026, over 400 prisoners have reportedly been released, though hundreds more remain detained. Under US pressure the government passed has passed legislation dismantling the state monopoly of hydrocarbons, allowing private and foreign oil companies to invest in and operate Venezuelan oil reserves.

There has been a 53% increase in peaceful protests compared to last year, with 622 demonstrations recorded in January alone. Anti-imperialist groups continue to mobilize, denouncing the US kidnapping of Maduro and US murders of hundreds of security forces during that event itself, and in US attacks on boats that the US, without showing evidence to justify the killings, claims were engaged in drug-trafficking, and calling for the restoration of national sovereignty.

The U.S. military presence in the Caribbean remains at a generation-high with 12 ships. On February 11, the destroyer USS Truxtun and the USNS Supply collided during a refueling maneuver, resulting in minor injuries to two sailors. The U.S. has proposed a system where all Venezuelan oil proceeds are deposited into a blocked Treasury account requiring the acting government to submit budget requests to Washington for approval.