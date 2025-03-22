Marginalizing Europe by Empowering Europe

The US appears to be ceding the important NATO position of Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACUR) which overseas military operations and support for Ukraine - a position customarily awarded to an American - to the Europeans.

This is correctly perceived as an intended measure of the US distancing itself from Europe and requiring Europe to take more responsibility for its own security. It doesn’t, yet, show that the US intends to abandon NATO, and Europe, but confirms the fears currently rife throughout Europe that such a future is indeed a possibility, even a likelihood, and that Europe must prepare, as some of its leaders proclaim, to get ready to assume the full burden of what is currently the US contribution to NATO, and to achieve this within the next five to ten years.

The chances that there will still be a conflict over Ukraine by that time seem to me fairly slim, even if my expectation is that there will still be a Ukraine of some sort at that time.

If Russia actually did plan to conquer Europe, as some of the more exteme anti-Russian European leaders like to pretend they believe, then the near future would be a very good time to do that: perhaps just after Ukraine and Europe violate whatever Trump manages to cobble together by way of a ceasefire, even a cessation of hostilities, and Trump walks away in disgust - as I suspect he will when we reach that phase of the inevitable.

Europe will not have had anything like a sufficient time to compensate financially for the loss of a US contribution to NATO. Nor to come up with all the wonderful new armaments that Europe’s leaders think they can conjure just with money. And even after fighting this war for three years, with the US very much in the driver’s seat financially, militarily, technologically, logistically, Russia is winning the war. So how well will a fractious Europe fare without the US? Russia will have continued to augment its forces, and its production of weapons, and its superiority in so many categories of weaponry (as in Iskander, Zircon, Kinzhal and Oreshnik hypersonic, nuclear capable or nuclear-equivalent missiles) will likely be further enhanced.

A More Disunited Europe Here On In

Furthermore, Europe by then will be even less united than it is now. With current dissident members or would-be members including Hungary, and the Czech Republic, and Serbia, and the very lukewarm attitudes from countries like Italy and Spain towards what are mainly, French and German (and querelous former member UK) blabber about NATO “peace-keeping” forces, trillion dollar debts (magicked unconstitutionally from soon-to-be Fuhrer Merz - who promises a 1.7 million euro debt for arms and infrastructure, which is around the same size as its existing national debt, and which is predicted will increase German indebtness to 125% of GNP) and a French nuclear umbrella whose principal components wont be available until 2035, if then, the likelihood of a stronger fissure between north and south Europe will likely grow, and internal tensions in countries like Poland, France, Germany, and Romania will surely intensify the more that commitment to expenditure of shrinking national wealth in defense of a dictatorial regime in Kiev equates to suppression of democracy and dissent at home - as in Romania where free elections have essentially been cancelled from Brussels.

Don’t Steal Russian Money

Note that Belgium’s prime minister, Bart de Wever, has recently expressed his opposition to the otherwise popular idea amongst European leaders that Europe should steal Russia’s frozen assets so that they, or the interest earned on them, should help finance the war against Russia. He observes, correctly, that this could destabilize the global financial system and could provoke Russia to undertake uncomfortable measures of retaliation. Since Belgium’s EuroClear sits on two thirds of the $300 billion of frozen Russian assets, De Wever’s caution may be critical to sinking the whole concept of seizure and thus cool Europe’s fevered delusion that it can win the war against Russia without US participation.

Peace-Keeping for Generating War

Proposals for NATO peace-keeping forces to police the borders of what are optimistically presumed will be a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia have been pushed, principally, by the UK and by France. This is even in the face of clear and resolute objection from Russia to the presence on Ukrainian soil of any forces from what, in reality, have been co-belligerant parties to a proxy Western war against Russia, led by the US, with a view to dividing up Russia and Russian mineral wealth among Western corporations, in much the same way that Trump now plans for Ukraine’s mineral and rare earth resources.

Those proposals always presumed that the US would be persuaded to provide a back-up security guarantee (which it is now clear it will not), never excited NATO countries like Italy, were rejected even by the fiercest of anti-Russians, Poland, and are now beginning to fade. Macron looks as though he may be picking up on Russia’s observation that the only legitimate peace-keeping forces or, as Russia would likely prefer, “monitor” force, is one that is not the proposal of a co-belligerant (one, moreover, that sustains an extremely warlike and anti-Russian rhetoric), would be a force approved and assembled under the authority of the UNSC in which Russia has veto power.

Britain’s Prime Minister Starmer, meanwhile, advised by his own military that an Anglo-French “peace-keeping” (i.e. trip-wire) force would unlikely exceed 30,000 soldiers (extremely vulnerable therefore in the inevitable event of a resumption of hostilities) and, possibly taking a hint from a senior Russian defense source that Russia would oppose any such force “with all available means,” now seems to be falling back to the slighter but equally silly idea of a British-led no fly zone over Ukraine, to which, needless to say, there is absolutely no hope that Russia would accede or that the British air force would survive for more than a few days.

The Dampness of Ceasefires

Meantime, what some sources continue to tout as evidence of the “brilliance” of Donald Trump (whose amazing 360 degree vision excuses all atrocities, on account of the fact that he wants to return the world to a 19th Century “balance of power” global order that is the root cause of imperialism within each great power’s “sphere of influence”), Trump’s two ceasefires are looking somewhere between sickly and dead.

I will return to the Gaza ceasefire shortly. In the matter of Ukraine, it is not absolutely clear, even, that the partial 30-day ceasfire supposedly limited to refraining from attacks on energy and infrastructure, an agreement that appeared to be the only, barely-substantial outcome of the meeting between US and Ukraine delegations in Saudi Arabia on March 10, was every actually agreed, or a starting date appointed, or that was even understood by all parties, still less one for which a monitoring structure had been devised. These ambivalences were confirmed by recent Ukrainian drone attacks since March 10 by Ukraine on Russia (in the context also of a failed Ukrainian attempt, yet again, to invade Russian territory in Belgorod), including an attack on Engels air base, and on energy facilities and a pipeline meter station near Sudzha, and Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian positions and facilities, especially in and around Odessa, in which it would be hard to say had no impact on energy.

Saudi Talks and Black Sea Futures

On Monday, March 24, it is anticipated that there will be further talks in Saudi Arabia between the US and Russia, on the one hand, and the US and Ukraine on the other, with the US shuttling between hotel rooms, doubtless pretending to be a mediator when it has, in fact, been the principal co-belligerant against Russia. The purpose is to try and accelerate the peace process towards a complete ceasefire. The delegations comprise mid-level functionaries who are expected to wrestle with some of the technical issues, such as a structure for monitoring and verification that Russia raised following the meeting of March 10th.

Since March 10th there has been a number of rumors and chatter concerning the possibility of a ceasefire in the Black Sea. The demise of the Black Sea grain initiative in July 2023 came about when Russia withdrew from the agreement on the grounds that it was being abused by Ukraine to allow incoming ships to carry arms and to export grain. most of which went not to the needy Global South but to already well-stocked nations of the collective West. Nonetheless, Russian respect for the interests of the Global South in continuing provision of grain appears to have dampened Russian coercive force against commercial shipping in the Black Sea, with no blockades nor much if any mining of ports, even though Ukraine did achieve a number of successful hits against Russian naval assets.

The upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia may revisit the case of the Zapporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) that was taken from Ukraine by Russia early on in the conflict and which Ukraine has several times attacked, while trying to convince the world that Russia was really attacking itself (just as, for a while, the Western powers pretended to buy the story that Russia was a principal suspect behind the destruction of three of four of its own Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022).

Return of the ZNPP

With the destruction of many of Ukraine’s conventional power plants, and the temporary shut-down of ZNPP, Ukraine’s future capability for post-war reconstruction depends considerably on the nuclear power plants, so far largely untouched, and regaining ZNPP would constitute a major contribution to that objective.

However, the plant is under Russian control, Russia has integrated all of Zapporizhzhia within the Russian Federation and its troops are moving gradually but surely to enforce that integration. Rumors have it that Zelenskiy, having raised the issue with Trump, was told by Trump that the US should own the power plants so that, by so doing, this would amount to almost the same thing as the security guarantee that Zelenskiy has so persistently but fruitlessly demanded.

The argument was the same for the mineral deal, and the idea of the US taking ownership of Ukraine’s nuclear plants may even be intended as a replacement to or an addition to the mineral deal, which has yet to be signed. Because Russia would not need the electricity generated by the ZNPP, some rumors have it that the US and Russia are moving towards a trade of the ZNPP for Odessa which, I believe, Russia definitely does want.

Sanctions Imperialism

Putin has told a gathering of Russian business leaders that the collective West seeks domination through economic warfare, of which the imposition of sanctions is an important component and these sanctions often remain wholly or partly in place no matter how much relations with the collective West may improve.

He says that Russia and the West, because of Western sanctions are, in effect, enemies in a perpetual war. So much for the wishful thinking behind those who try to argue that Trump is trying to reshape the global order in a multipolar direction. This objective is absolutely incompatible with the reality of sanctions warfare that has intensified considerably since China signed on to the World Trade Organization in 2001 and which make a mockery of the ideology of “free trade” that the neocons and all the other cons in the collective West preach but do not practice.

Here is a report from TASS (TASS):

Russian business has learned to work under sanctions imposed by the collective West and has managed to launch alternative mechanisms for cooperation with those foreign partners who want to work with their country, President Vladimir Putin said at the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The head of state noted that in recent years, domestic business has faced serious challenges.

"These include powerful sanctions pressure, first of all, restrictions on international settlements and operations in foreign markets. These and other actions generally undermine freedom of trade and investment in the global economy," Putin noted.

"It is important that during this time, domestic entrepreneurs have learned to work under sanctions. They have adapted to them, thought out and launched alternative mechanisms for cooperation with foreign partners, with those who want to work with us," Putin said.

"In addition, sanctions have become a kind of additional catalyst for positive structural changes in our economy including in the financial and technological spheres, and in many other key areas," the Russian leader stressed.

He recalled that business expert circles are currently discussing what will happen next to the illegitimate sanctions against Russia, its citizens and companies. In this respect, Putin called for proceeding from considerations that are evident - sanctions are not temporary measures, but a mechanism for systemic pressure on Russia and its competitors will always have the desire to "weaken its economic and technological capabilities.".

The Question of Odessa and Transnistria

The real sticking point, I would suggest, is that however far talks in Saudi Arabia may seem to go, there is absolutely no reason to believe at this stage that either Ukraine or Europe (which is not so far involved in any of these negotiations) have any dependable interest in a durable peace. Given the high likelihood of a breakdown of any ceasefire or cessation of hostilities at the hands of Ukrainian and European manouvers or by any of Ukraine’s many roguish Banderite militia, then it would be very premature for Russia to give up on either Zaporizhzhia or Odessa.

Russia is winning on the battlefield, Trump is refusing to bolster what remains of Ukrainian air defense with any more Patriot missiles, and Russia has perhaps to wait only a few more months before, as Budanov has said, Ukraine collapses (in the event of a diminution or cessation of Western arms and aid which, in effect, is occurring), or Russia’s possibly decisive Oreshnik missiles start rolling off the assembly line.

Russia does not need to do anything in the cause of a flimsy ceasefire that is not in its best interests so to do. It is not in Russia’s best interest to expedite a speedy return to operation of the ZPNN under Ukrainian or US control, and it is not in Russia’s best interest to give up on the possibility of taking Odessa and all of Ukraine’s Black Sea shoreline - which would keep Ukraine and Europe even quieter, from a Russian point of view, than it would be under Trump’s effective ownership of Ukraine’s economy, and in the meantime would extend greater security to Transnistria.

Resumption of Genocide in Gaza, Annihilation of Yemen, and the Start of War against Iran

It has been argued that the speed with which Trump is trying to resolve the West’s conflict with Russia over Ukraine, while so unconvincingly pretending that the US is a mediator, not the principal belligerant, is explicable because Trump needs to settle Ukraine in order to pursue his conquest of the Middle East - annihilating what he sees merely as Iranian proxies (but which in fact have operated as essential, independent, civic institutions for Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen) namely, Hamas and Hezbollah and the Houthis prior to wreaking havoc on Iran.

I am not convinced by this. Yes, sure, if Trump had to fight on two fronts that would be more taxing than having to fight on just one front. But he doesn’t have to fight on two fronts. He can quite easily walk away from Ukraine, if he wishes, simply to concentrate on the Middle East. If having a better relationship with Russia is truly important to him, then it does not make much sense that he would want to upset Russia in the wake of Russia’s recently completed strategic partnership with Iran (approved in the Duma, soon to be approved in the Majlis).



He may perhaps hope to persuade Russia to twist Iran’s arm into giving up any possible hope that it might one day develop a nuclear weapons’s capability. It does not have this capability, as I have frequently said, and even if it did move in this direction the information would be instantly recognizable by the IAEA and other agencies of surveillance, in plenty of time for Israel to react. Iran has absolutely no reason to trust Trump, of all people, to honor anything that he has to say on this matter, and Russia would lose credibility were it to seem to be taking Trump seriously on this.

Why would Trump think that Russia will hold to any agreement with the US on Ukraine if the US immediately assaults Russian interests in West Asia? How does it serve Russian national security interests to see the US take command of the entire Middle East, especially at a time that quondom or partial Russian ally Turkey is moving closer to Washington and, having seemingly pacified the Kurds and secured control, through its proxy HTS, of the parts of Syria that Israel doesn’t seem to want, would like to renew its interest in joining the EU (which wont now happen, of course, given that Erdogan, by today imprisoning Republican opposition leader Imamoglu, is establishing an outright autocratic, Islamist state).

Trump needs to resolve Ukraine quickly because he wants to be seen to have accomplished something substantial that he said he would accomplish quickly, because, frankly, everyting else he is trying to do, assuming he really knows what that is, seems to be collapsing in a God-almighty mess. And he needs to do it before Ukraine itself collapses, Russia takes the whole of it and parcels out Western Ukraine with Poland, Romania and Germany.

Israel, as has been widely predicted, has deliberately sabotaged phase 1 of the ceasefire with Hamas that a few weeks ago was being held up as a prime exampe of the brilliance of what a “businessman’s mind” in the shape of Steve Witcoff, can magically achieve when supposedly no other mere mortal possibly can. Leading therefore to the massacre within the past few days of up towards another one thousand Palestinians in Gaza.

Such “brilliant” diplomacy!

So far, therefore at least 50,000 Palestinians murdered, and the real number of course, is much, much higher. All because Israeli Zionists will never, ever negotiate a two-state solution and because they have always, from long before the formation of the Israeli state (unwisely allowed by the UN, which should have implemented a two state solution at the time), wanted the land on which Palestinians live or have lived, because God told them it was OK to do that and the collective West pretends to take that God very seriously.

One of the poorest nations of earth has stood up against this grizzly farce, in defense of the Palestinians. For that, Trump has threatened to “annihilate” their nation - something which apparently “brilliant” people like Trump, people who have the clear-eyed vision of businessmen, a vision that is so superior and so much more effective than any other kind of mere mortal, typically do. Was it not Mussolini, indeed, who promised he would make the trains run on time? Mussolini was not a businnessman, he was a “journalist,” and perhaps that explains a lot, but he certainly did like to work with businessmen and for them.

The Houthis are not without resources. They do possess Palestine-2 hypersonic missiles (reportedly developed by Ansar Allah with a lot of help from Iran) and these can pose a real threat to their targets - Israeli ships or ships allied in some way with Isael, in the Red Sea. Houthis claim to have had at least two successful hits on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport. But I am not not hopeful they can sustsain their nuisance value for very long against a constant barrage of US and Israeli missiles and bombs even if the US air carrier fleets such as the Harry S. Truman, currently in the Red Sea, is not as powerful as the US would like the world to think - missiles for its Mk41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) cannot be reloaded at sea, and its inventory of 96 missiles is quickly depleted.

Meanwhile the Grayzone reports that Google in doing a favor for Netanyahu by buying at an inflated price of $32 billion the cybersecurity firm Wiz and, with it, a nest of Isrseli spies - former members of the Unit 8200 which was responsible for automating the war in Gaza and for the notoriously evil pager attack in Lebanon - has accentuated the representation of Zionists in its senior ranks.