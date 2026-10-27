Europe, Ukraine, Russia and the USA

Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel last week launched a fierce parliamentary attack against German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, calling for an immediate end to Berlin’s financial and military aid to Ukraine while backing a newly announced US-Russia energy agreement.

Weidel asserted that 90 percent of German voters oppose continued expenditure on the war effort, citing mounting domestic economic distress, rising corporate insolvencies, and high energy costs. Her remarks coincided with Trump’s announcement of a deal with Moscow to release hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Russian diesel into global markets. Weidel demanded that Germany resume direct imports of Russian crude oil and natural gas to shield its manufacturing base from further decline.

It is former President Biden’s decision to destroy Nord Stream, with the full connivance of then German Chancellor Schulz, that is totally responsible for Germany’s and Europe’s subsequent economic decline and stagnation. This is the root cause of the riots that swept Europe over the past few days (exacerbated in Albania by gross business meddling by Trump’s son-in-law Kushner) and to which Trump’s freewheeling, nonelected and nonaccountable business minion, Steve Witkoff, has responded with a plan to repair the pipelines, reopen the spigots and send Russian energy back across Ukraine for the profits to be shared between Russia, Ukraine and the US.

Why Trump thinks that Russian can be persuaded to be content with one third of its energy profits from Europe in place of its previous near-100% (there was profit sharing with Germany’s shared ownership of Nord Stream) is anyone’s guess. But that is how extreme capitalism, sometimes described as gangsterism, sometimes works.

This and other existentially disturbing geopolitical crises of the past few years have not been troubled, however, with any sign of real leadership from the United Nations, the rightful heart of global decision-making but abandoned by the latest in a succession of brainwashed libdems and neocons who seem content to allow big powers, especially one Big Power, to determine everything that the United Nations should be determining. No matter, perhaps that might change under the latest nominee - by Donald Trump, no less - for the role of direct general namely Viktor Orban. As I have said previously, Orban, as Hungarian prime minister has stood out as the one main voice in Europe that has withstood the WEF-style libdems working for EU enlargement and the suppression of national interests, one of the few who has worked up to the reality that through the mask of libdem ideology, the EU has hollowed out the national institutions of its members, those that allow them the practice of sovereignty. And he may prove far less amenable to Atlanticist demands than Trump may imagine.

All this becomes extremely relevant as Russia and the United States move towards their “technical” summit in Abu Dhabi on November 10. This is a meeting that began with nonsensical European ideas for a solution to the Ukraine conflict that involved Russia agreeing either to take just the Donbass and have Ukraine join NATO (never going to happen anyway), or simply call a ceasefire along current front lines, without Ukraine joining NATO. Putin trashed these ideas when delivered to him in Saint Petersburg by Steve Witkoff, but did agree to a meeting with - as first reported - the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, although some Europeans worry that this will turn out to be a bilateral discussion between the US and Russian, focusing on Putin’s principal concern, a new European security architecture and the rolling back of NATO borders to where they were in 1998, before its illegal expansion eastwards, the very idea of which (and unlikely ever to be accomplished) is making Europe very nervous as its citizens pick up cobblestones to hurl at this generation of the WEF’s European leaders who have given away the farm to a neo-nazi regime in Kiev.

The involvement of Washington’s Deep State in this sad history is splitting up between the embedding of Silicon Valley into the Extreme Capitalist Oligopolistic Militarized National Security Surveillance-of-Everything State under CIA leadership, Elon Musk’s Space X-owned Starlink, and pro Ukraine War fanatics on the other. Musk is angry that Ukraine has been breaking the terms of its contract with Starlink by using the service for offensive operations in Russia, something which is also much cheaper to do through the commercial service than the facilities available through StarShield which Starlink operates according to Pentagon demands and at much greater expense (but which is not available to Ukraine at any price). Musk’s worry, very plausibly - as discussed on The Duran by the two Alexanders - is that Russia will eventually retaliate by attacking and bringing down Starlink satellites, something which former Russian President Medvedev has explicitly threatened to do, and which could cause havoc among Starlink’s rich customers who might then consider Starlink legally liable.

Whether these factors enter into conversations in Abu Dhabi, and whether Ukraine and Europe have a seat at this table remains to be seen. In the meantime, Russia, which so far has made no concessions whatsoever - expressing an obduracy no less invincible than Zelenskiy’s - can make a show of being willing and open to talks, in the full knowledge that these will never go anywhere and, as a side benefit, reassuring its BRICS partners, notably Modi in India, and Lula in Brazil, that it is trying really, really hard to be reasonable.

In the meantime, Russia continues to lay waste to Ukraine, its latest escalations involving the gradual destruction of bridges over the Dnieper or its tributaries in Kiev, Dnipro, Zapporizhzhia and Kherson (where in nearby Oreshkyi, the latest Kievan PR operation involving an unnecessary evacuation, with the agreement of none other than Trump’s wife, Melania, is playing out for the exploitation of European sensitivities). Russisan troops are five kilometers from Zapporizhzhia city, they encircle the oblast’s second major city, Orekhiv, to the south east. In Donetsk they are encircling the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation. To the north they are consolidating and expanding from positions in Lyman, Kupyansk and Zharkiv.

West Asia

The world waits with bated breath to see whether in Israel elections will bring about the continuance of a monstrous regime or its replacement with a super-monstrous regime. Either road looks set to escalate the genocides in Gaza and the West Bank but the ousting of the odious Netanyahu, a Halloween demon if ever there was one, perhaps sending him to jail for his many crimes whose continuing investigation requires that he be dumped from office and his culpability exposed for knowing in advance (and perhaps even contributing to or instigating) about the Hamas attack, on October 7, 2023, together with his responsibility for the Hannibal directive that accounts for the Israeli army’s murder of half of the victims of that day, including those young people fleeing from the Supernova music rave festival near Kibbutz Re'im on Gaza’s border.

Will he launch an attack on Iran now? This seems unlikely given the lateness of the hour and despite his use of a Goldwater-style image of a nuclear explosion above Telk Aviv in his latest campaign propaganda. He must understand too well the consequences for Israel of Iranian retaliation or a preemptive strike, and for the Gulf region as a whole. Saudi, Pakistani and Turkiye representatives are reported to have flown to Tehran earlier today, perhaps to plead with Tehran to bring pressure to bear on Ansar Allah to cease their attacks on Saudi oil, air and transport facilities - in return for what, we don’t know. I cannot imagine that Tehran will be in a particularly forgiving mood with respect to these gentlemen who have essentially stood by in the face of egregious Israeli crimes against humanity and who have even cooperated in the ridiculous 34-year Netanyahu charade intended to persuade the gullible West that Iran is somehow a nuclear threat, even though it does not have a single nuclear weapon, whereas Israel, in illegal possession of hundreds, somehow is not a nuclear threat.

European Free-Speech Hypocrisy

But why should we worry when we know that TRUTH reigns supreme under the guardianship of those besuited elegant, mostly rich and comfortable gentlemen and gentlewomen of the European Council, whose responsibility for this precious item was handed down to it from its ancient Greek heritage?

What a load of BS, of course, its nauseating odor emanating nowhere better today than from the saga of Jacques Baud. On December 15, 2025, the Council of the European Union placed Jacques Baud, a 71-year-old retired Swiss army colonel, former strategic intelligence analyst, and veteran UN and NATO official - on its official sanctions list. The EU has since extended these sanctions through October 9, 2027.

He has never been accused of an actual crime and he has never committed a crime. Instead, the EU targeted Baud under its framework against Russian “destabilizing activities,” a charge, incidentally, they have now withdrawn - because it could not be substantiated - but without withdrawing the sanctions. These are so severe, depriving him of basic banking services and income, and making it illegal for people even to give him food, that in effect, he has been sentenced to slow death. He was labeled a “mouthpiece for pro-Russian propaganda” due to frequent appearances on alternative media channels and YouTube, even though most of his utterances had very solid support in actual evidence. The EU Council specifically cited his geopolitical analyses of the Russia-Ukraine war, including claims that Ukraine provoked the 2022 invasion to accelerate NATO membership. Critics and legal experts point out that Baud is a private citizen who was never accused of being a paid Russian agent or breaking any local laws. The decision was purely bureaucratic and political rather than judicial, meaning he received no prior hearing, trial, or day in court to defend himself.

Because Baud resides in Brussels, Belgium, the execution of these state-level sanctions inside EU borders has created severe personal restrictions. His bank accounts and pension are completely immobilized. For months at a time, red tape has delayed or blocked temporary humanitarian exceptions, leaving him periods without direct access to funds for food, gas, or daily necessities. He is barred from entering or transiting EU territory. Because he is physically within Brussels, he is essentially stranded, unable to cross EU borders to return to his home country of Switzerland (which notably declined to adopt these specific EU sanctions). Under the regulations, third parties are legally prohibited from providing him with economic support.

Baud has contested the restrictions, taking his case to the General Court of the European Union to seek the annulment of his listing, while relying heavily on the civil solidarity of neighbors and supporters for basic daily survival.

The escalation of the European Union’s actions against Baud represents a deeply controversial intersection of state power, geopolitical narrative enforcement, and individual human rights. Baud’s legal team, led by international human rights firms WJ Avocats and LGP Law Firm, filed a formal action for annulment before the General Court of the European Union. Their defense hinges on three fundamental arguments:

(1) Violation of the Rule of Law: Sanctions are traditionally designed to cripple the logistics of aggressive state actors, war oligarchs, or violent regimes. His lawyers argue that using these mechanisms against a private citizen for publishing independent analysis is an unprecedented overreach of administrative power.

(2) Absence of Due Process: Baud was placed on the list completely behind closed doors by the Council of the EU. He was never indicted by a prosecutor, never saw a judge, and was given no opportunity to review the “evidence” or defend himself prior to the freeze.

(3) Proportionality and Freedom of Expression: Under Article 11 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, freedom of speech is protected. His defense argues that even if his geopolitical conclusions contradict official Western narratives, holding an unpopular or dissentient opinion on global conflicts cannot legally warrant total economic and physical destruction.

While his core legal challenge slowly winds through the European courts, Baud’s day-to-day survival in Brussels has turned into a brutal bureaucratic battle over humanitarian exceptions. In early 2026, the Belgian Ministry of Finance granted him a temporary humanitarian exemption to allow limited access to his bank account so he could access his pension for basic food and medical needs. However, that waiver expired at the end of June 2026, plunging him right back into total financial immobilization. While a new waiver was authorized by Belgian authorities in October 2026, systemic red tape and banking delays have routinely left him frozen out of his own funds for months at a time, forcing him to rely entirely on local neighbors and civilian solidarity just to get groceries.

As a Swiss national and former intelligence officer, Baud naturally looked to Bern for support - but the response from the Swiss government highlights a complicated diplomatic tightrope. Switzerland officially refused to adopt the EU’s specific hybrid-threat sanctions against Baud. Swiss authorities noted that they do not automatically mirror EU mandates, particularly when they penalize the expression of opinion rather than criminal acts. Because Baud is physically trapped inside EU territory (Belgium) where EU law strictly applies, Swiss sovereign power is severely limited. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has provided minimal assistance, merely passing along information on how he can legally appeal the EU’s decision. Observers note that Bern has remained publicly silent, avoiding a direct diplomatic clash with Brussels while a Swiss citizen remains financially choked and stranded abroad.

Constitutional experts warn that the Baud case marks a dangerous evolution in Western governance. By weaponizing war-time economic sanctions against domestic or European-based analysts and publicists, the state bypasses the rigorous legal protections of standard criminal law. Instead of proving a crime in an open courtroom, the state can simply declare an analyst’s speech to be “disinformation” or a “hybrid threat” and instantly strip them of their livelihood, movement, and human rights by bureaucratic decree.

See the following discussion in the second half of the interview with Scott Ritter by Judge Napolitano earlier today: