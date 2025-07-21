Tulsi Gabbard’s legal threat to those involved in the RussiaGate hoax, at a time when the Trump administration is looking a little wobbly on Jeffrey Epstein, may be a distraction first and foremost, but also a warning to senior Democrats and their substantial neocon base in the military-industrial-surveillance complex not to weigh in to what is principally a Republican fracas.

Democrats might be tempted to do so if, everywhere they look, they are staring at gathering storm clouds over the neocon pipe dream of eternal US hegemony.

Israel’s genocide of Palestinians, egregious new war crimes reported every single day, has pulled Israel down to dangerous depths of universal contempt and loathing for the Zionist state, and is pulling the US down with it (not that the US needs much help in that regard).

Without the US and US weapons Israel will fall apart: overextended in Syria and Lebanon, its prime minister clinging to office to keep out of prison on corruption charges, dependent on a coalition with Zionist fascists, and an economy likely to collapse as a result of military mobilization, Iranian and Houthi missile attacks, unprecedented external migration.

In its confrontation with Iran the US is facing a surliness not encountered for some time, with Iranian offers to resume negotiations increasingly conditional on guarantees against further unprovoked and deceitful attacks, punishment for Israel and reparations.

In the meantime, not only can Iran look to Russia for more military support but China is becoming increasingly important as a supplier of weapons; unlike Russia, China is becoming increasingly vocal and forceful in its condemnation of Israeli and US attacks on Iran.

This should be sounding off alarm bells throughout Washington and in the capitals of the E3, all of whom want to slow down the USA’s lunatic road to Armageddon in favor of better trading relations with China.

Israel may not survive its own next aggression. In Ukraine meanwhile Russia’s continuing steady advance on the battlefield - a long ways short on Hollywood style instant gratification as it may be - has already succeeded dramatically by attritioning Western weapons stockpiles. Zelenskiy may even be ready to make some authentic concessions when talks with Russia resume this week, but I am doubtful.

Trump says he will get European powers to take over from the US in Ukraine by having them buy weapons from the US to send to Ukraine. The coalition of the brain dead pretends to be ready and able to do this: but everybody understands that it is quite impossible. Some NATO/EU members (Italy, Spain, Hungary, Slovakia, Malta) already saying so openly.

Germany’s Chancellor Merz is the most enthusiastic, and Germany may end up shouldering this burden alone as Merz borrows a trillion dollars for weapons that Germany can no longer produce, money that will go instead to US producers, whose production rates are already far too slow and far too expensive, leaving an impoverished Germany, denuded of its former industrial glory and its former sources of Russian cheap energy, to confront an immensely strengthened Russia in alliance with China, Iran and North Korea.

This fiasco will marginalize Europe, ultimately requiring it to loosen its treacherous ties with the US in favor of new bonds with the tiger economies of Central and East Asia.

Trump’s tariff wars will begin to head on August 1st so far as Europe is concerned, and early September so far as “bone-crushing” sanctions on Russia and its energy clients are concerned.

Trump’s bluff will be called, with disastrous consequences as the Global South knows that it must accelerate passage to the new post-dollar era of the BRICS and SCO. The sound of bone crushing will be from the US while Trump, with the support of his new secret army, the ICE, takes out his fury on all demographic groups in the US whom he does not like, which is most of those who are not very rich and white.