Western Instigated Color Revolutions For Ever

This from Counter-Currents:

“Thousands of pro-Western opposition protesters gathered outside the Belgrade City Assembly on Sunday to protest the victory of Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) over the pro-EU Serbia Against Violence (SPN) coalition in parliamentary elections last week. The protest turned violent with a group of demonstrators attempting to batter down the doors of the building, until they were dispersed by police”.

Another instance of good old neocon “democracy” at work, in which expressions of real democracy are violently contested by Washington NED and its EU/NATO equivalents, in this instance by a coalition of fake mini opposition parties laughingly describing themselves as “Serbia Against Violence” employing violence to try and upset the resounding victory of President Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party in parliamentary elections last week.

This is the kind of dreary electoral violence by “non-government organizations,” ultimately funded by western governments, that we see promoted around the world wherever the neocons are losing in their bid to secure the entire human race behind an ideology of unregulated capitalism dominated by Washington and the plutocrats that it serves, even as the ideology is cracking wide open under the pressures of “decoupling” and de-globalization that are the result of Washington’s triple wars against Russia in Ukraine, China over Taiwan, and Iran over Gaza.

And When Color Revolutions Are Not Enough

Israel’s outreageous murders of 20,000 to 30,000 innocents in Gaza, mainly women and children, facilitated by both the USA (principally) and its puppy dogs in the EU, are a stark reminder, even more stark that the US-led invasion and occupation of Iraq in 2003, on totally false pretext, that if you live in the West and you do not oppose such butchery you are definitely not on the side of the good guys - you are not even on your own side, unless you consider yourself a beneficiary of the military-industrial complex. The Palestinian people have been steadily dispossessed of their land over the past 75 years and locked up in open concentraton camps in Gaza and the West Bank for much of that time. Resistance was inevitable although in my mind there is still ample room for reasonable speculation as to whether the events of October 7 were allowed to happen in order to provide the pretext for expulsion of Palestinians from Israel and the enormous economic advantages (oil and gas wealth, for a start) that would accrue to Israel as a result of such barbarity. Whatever the exact details of October 7, it is increasingly clear that many of the civilian victims were killed by Israeli forces, that Hamas hit a large number of IDF forces, and that many if not all the allegations of Hamas slaugher of babies and of rapes are standard war propaganda fabrications. In the weeks that have followed the IDF has betrayed itself as out of control, poorly trained, and unprofessional. Instead of recovering any of the hostages, it killed three of them, flagrantly and stupidly.

Blood Sea

When Spain, Italy and France decline to join the US-led and pompously named Operation Prosperity Guardian, and its principal Arab supporter and Western lap-dog, Bahrain, is also home to the US Fifth Fleet, then it is clear that there are times when the sheer idiocy of US neocon foreign policy is just too much to bear even for US supporters. Instead of actually taking action against the Houthis, the US is taking the opportunity to lash out at regional neighbors who cannot abide illegal or merely unwanted US bases on their territory as in Syria (illegal) and Iraq (unwanted) while continuing to expose its own ships and the ships of those countries that it claims to be defending, to Houthi missile fire.

For the moment at least, the US is not venturing to lash out at the country it sees as its most important opponent, Iran. Israel has done its best to trigger World War Three with the assassination of another major Iranian military leader, this one in Syria. The world has been as utterly indifferent to the illegal Israeli slaughter of Syrians and Iranians in Syria as it is to its far more egregious slaughter in Gaza. Such is the fine “democracy” of our necon pro-democracy global (no)-rules order.

And nobody seems to care about the cause of the Houthi threat to the Red Sea, which is the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. While the Red Sea and the Suez Canal are important arteries of international trade they are not the only arteries, by any means, so the weight of US concern for global shipping should be set against the bearable costs of alternative routes and even the significant economic advantages that could rebound to routes less favorable to US interests.

So, so far, a great deal of blood and damage, but no real change to anything very much.

Ukraine

The main story is much the same as it has been now for several weeks: steady but very gradual Russian gains along most of the combat line.

The main counter-trends to this overarching narrative have been Ukrainian claims to have shot down several Russian fighters and Ukraine’s hit on the Novocherkask in Feodosia in Eastern Ukraine. The number of fighter jets that Ukraine claims to have shot down is disputed, a lot, by Moscow. Dima of the Military Summary Channel has given some weight to Ukrainian claims by linking them to a reduction of Russian FAB bombing in recent days on Ukrainian forces on the eastern side of the Dneiper near Kherson, and their supply bases on the western bank. This period may now be at any end, and in any case Russia is making progress in hitting Ukrainian artillery positions with Lancet drones, taking out a Patriot system in Kherson with the use, possibly, of a Kinzhal, and in retaking parts of the east-Dnieper Ukrainian footprint around Krynky.

But the fact remains that Russian aviation in this area appears to have come to a relative halt: the reasons are not clear but seem to be related to weaknesses of Russian air defense and vulnerability to somehow enhanced Ukrainian air power. Russian use of FABS appears to be intensive further east in the Vremevka ledge on Staramaiorske and Urozhaine where Russia appears poised to advance north towards Rozdolne and Novocheretuvate. This in turn would enhance possibilities of Russian attacks from the west on Kurakhove and/or Kostiantynivka and Novomykailivka or simply to form a cauldron that would embrace each of these settlements and Vuhledar to the south.

I should also point out that the Russian offensive on Synkivka near Kupyansk has met with a very heavy setback, and loss of a great deal of armored vehicles, with Ukraine regaining control over the settlement. Russia is regrouping in the forest to the north and planning on attacking Synkivka from a different direction from the west or the south. Russian progress towards Ocheretyne from Avdiivka also appears to have stalled, as has its activity around Stepove and Berdychi.

Much more favorable to Russia is evidence that Ukraine is pulling out of the Bradley (Robotyne/Verbove) area altogether, and pulling its troops back up towards Uspenskya Balka and Novodanilovka, at a rate of 500-700 meters a day, with a view to maintaining a wintere defense line just south of the H08 route. From Marinka, Russia is also pushing westwards towards Pobieda and Heorhiivka. It is pushing southwards on Avdiivka from near Kamianka. In Bakhmut area Russia is within two kilometers of Chasov Yar but has still to take Bodhnanivka and Ivaniske before proceeding closer. In the Soledar area west of Spirne, over which Russia now has control, Russian forces are pushing outwards along the railways lines to Vyimka and breaking through and splitting the Ukrainian defense line that runs from Fedorivka in the south to Verkhnokamianske in the north.

Novocherkassek

Pretty much every aspect of the hit on Novocherkassek is the subject of contradictory reports. Was the ship in dry berth, as many have said? If so, then it was hardly likely to have been carrying a heavy load of drones from Iran as western media have claimed. Was it really hit by Storm Shadow or Scalp missiles travelling over 300 kilometers to reach their target, including over a great deal of Russian territory, without being intercepted by Russian air defense? Strange, especially as there do not seem to have been many missiles involved. Or was it the result of a local saboteur group? The latter theory seems more plausible than that of one or two lucky long-range missiles. If it is true that there were many more and more valuable, targets in the vicinity, then the Novocherkassek was an eccentric choice. Loss of the Novocherkassek would be the third such major loss for Russia since the start of the SMO. Other ships have been hit but have since been repaired. Some say that the Novocherkassek was in dry berth precisely because it was under repair.

Since I wrote the above paragraph, my reader Veronica has kindly provided the following information: “According to Mark Sleboda, the targeted ship was indeed in dry dock, having already been damaged, and is now certainly destroyed, as he says it was being used for ammunition storage, which would explain the huge explosion. His explanation is that it was probably targeted, with western intelligence help (at least), to shift the narrative from the Russian taking of Maryinka, which is strategically quite important. More possibilities in the narrative fog...”

To put this in further perspective one should also note that (according at least to Russian sources) the strike occurred during the same period as Russia celebrated the launch of three new ships, took delivery of 16 to 20 new Su-34s, and destroyed a meeting of NATO officers and officials at the Europa Hotel near Avdiivka.

Peace-Not

There has been considerable chatter about a recent New York Times article that claims that, despite his public pronouncements, Putin is really seeking peace talks and a ceasefire in Ukraine. This story, that looks like a not untypical Intelligence community plant in the “newspaper of (whose?) record,” (expect to see at least one big one a month) has been roundly debunked. The story has been denied by all Russian sources questioned. A recent interview with Sergei Lavrov suggests it may be part of a disinformation campaign launched back in the Spring to suggest that backchannels have been established between Lavrov and Richard Hass, former chair of the CFA, and others. The purpose, then and now, may be to push Ukraine into softening its demands and opening the door to negotiations with Russia and to make it appear that the Biden Administration is achieving….well, something - in time for the 2004 US presidential campaign.

As I have myself argued many times, Russia is not going to be lured into talks one-on-one with Ukraine as it did in March 2022, first because the Zelenskiy administration is neither sufficiently autonomous, nor trustworthy, nor competent, nor secure enough to be worth the effort of talking to; second, because much the same can be said of other, somewhat worthier interlocutors (i.e. the USA); third, because Russia is winning and the collective West is losing, and Russia can achieve a far more substantial deal by waiting until Ukraine is ready to capitulate on Russian terms. How is the collective West losing? It has not enabled Ukraine to win on the battlefield; it has not been able to sustain the flow of equipment and money; all its major economic warfare measures against Russia have been counterproductive; much of Europe is sliding backwards economically while Russia is advancing. We shall see whether and how the accession to NATO of Finland and, quite possibly, if Erdogan allows, Sweden,will make much difference. Not implausibly, it endangers both countries more than their membership of NATO endangers Russia.

Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine

The US appears to have used up its final tranche of $250 million for Ukraine, at least until more money is approved by Congress. It may be enough to keep things going in Ukraine for another few weeks but probably not enough to keep paying all the government and other salaries and pensions on which Ukraine depends on the West for subsidy. So it is all the more puzzling therefore how it will be possible for Ukraine to afford to launch its much vaunted mass mobilization (apart from roughing up random of-age males that its recruiters chance upon across Ukraine. Zelenskiy is saying that Zaluzhnyi came up with the 500,000 number for the mass mobilization; but Zaluzhnyi denies this. The $250 million from the USA is being used, among other things, to provide 15 million rifle bullets, about three months’ normal supply.

Worse news from Washington are indications that both the US and the EU, through the G7, will likely proceed to seize the frozen Russian assets worth $300 billion for the purpose of providing more aid to Ukraine, despite the almost unanimous consensus of the West’s financial establishment that this is a really bad idea for the future of Western financial credibility, and because it is illegal. Most of the money is in Europe, especially Germany. Germany, France and Italy are the countries mainly in discussion with Washington. The accumulation of such very bad decisions strongly undermines the benefits of an alliance like the EU.

Russian money may be used as collateral for loans which, when the collateral is owned by someone else and without their consent, is simply another form of theft. Russian assets were frozen at Biden’s insistence in February 2022, against the advice of the financiers, just as he insisted on taking Russia out of the Swift system, against the advice of the financiers. Oh, and just as he OK’d the western-proposed Ukrainian counter-offensive last summer, one of the weakest military strategies ever devised in military history, against many misgivings among military realists.

Should this happen, we can expect Moscow to extend the conditions for Ukraine’s capitulation by some $300 billion. Moscow’s war has gone quite well so far without access to the $300,000 billion; and Ukraine’s has not got very far at all, even with foreign aid worth more than $200 billion (most of which has to be repaid - so maybe these Russian assets are going to end up being used to pay Ukraine’s debts to its western lenders?). What are the chances of high corruption and misdeed over this business of the seizure of Russian assets? What are the chances of massive withdrawals from Western banks by all countries, including China, that may reasonably fear that they too will be subject to such punishment eventually? Many believe this measure will quickly accelerate the flight from the dollar system and the movement towards multipolarity. And how will $300 billion magically produce all the weapons (notably artillery,shells and air defense systems) that Ukraine needs and which the collective West does not produce, or does not have the capacity to produce at the rate that Ukraine would need, in a general context of shortage of global steel making capacity (currently oriented to civilian, not munitions purposes).

Perhaps the West can send the money to Russia so that Russia can produce the weapons that the West will need to send to Ukraine, even while these numbers will still be exceeded by the weapons available to Russia?

The accession of both China and India, the world’s two most populous countries, one of which is the largest economic power in terms of PPP (purchase price parity), to the status of Russia’s most important gas and oil clients, suggests that this great benefit to Russia of the West’s counterproductive economic war against Russia, which could not have been easily predicted before the SMO, can easily absorb the odd $300 billion or so over a bit of time. The value of Indian-Russia trade in the first nine months of this year was $50 billion, regarded as just the first glimmer of significantly enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two powers. Russia and India, by the way, are the world’s two major producers of steel. The value of Russian-Chinese trade in the first nine months of this year was just under $200 billion and grow, fast. All of this is related to the central role of all three nations (not to mention the additions to BRICS of Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE) within the BRICS alliance, whose main purpose is further enhancement of their mutual prosperity.

Tymoshenko’s Haunting and What “Victory” Means

In the meantime a former leader of color revolution Orange (in 2004-2005), which threw Ukraine into an ever-worsening mess from which it could have escaped with Yanukovych’s lurch back towards Russia in 2013 but which has continued to the present day, Yulia Tymoskenko (she of the Hovis bready hairstyle), and who was also prime minister 2007-2010, has previously criticized the proposed mass mobilization of 500,000 as illegal. Ukraine has the option, she notes, of sending half of its SBU intelligence personnel, who will at least be a lot better trained than young conscripts). Tymoshenko is strongly pro-Europe and pro-NATO, but also made a fortune from Ukraine’s gas trade with Russia. She was in prison at the time of the Maidan (having been lodged there by Yanukovych) and she is rather unpopular in Ukraine.

Tymoshenko is now ever-so-politely asking Zelensky if he has a Plan B and asking that he draw one up to save the country. She warns that Ukraine may otherwise find itself trapped into a corner. In short, she is offering herself as a peace candidate, since Zelenskiy refuses to even legitimate peace talks with Putin, Zaluzhniy does not appear to have any kind of plan at all, and nor does anyone else whereas, as we have already discussed, Washington is quite keen to push Ukraine towards peace talks (but which, as I argue above, are totally misconceived, short of outright capitulation on Russian terms).

There is an opinion piece from Serge Schmemam in the New York Times today which seems intended to help out Biden with the proposition that for Ukraine, even a rump Ukraine, to join the EU and/or NATO could be interpreted as a “victory.” Biden himself is doing his best to avoid mentioning the word “Ukraine” although I expect he can get his mouth around the expression “seized Russian sovereign assets.” So there is Yulia’s answer: if Zelenskiy cannot actually be victorious he can radically change the definition of “victory,” at the expense of whatever shreds remain of NATO/EU credibility and this can be so broad as to be even copatetic with the diminution of Ukraine to a rump, the possible integration of Kiev into the Russian orbit and, effective capitulation.

So, yes, Russia could enter negotiations that are in effect a capitulation under any other name, and maybe Russia could be explaining its terms not to Zelenskiy but to Tymoshenko. And this would hardly draw a sigh from Washington because the capitulation would be defined by Washington as a “victory” and sold to the American people as a reason why they should vote for a doddery, senile, petulant old man as opposed to a puffed-up idiot dictator.