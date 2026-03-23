Whoppo

As of March 23, 2026, the major developments in Iran over the past 24 hours center on a fragile pause in U.S. strikes against critical infrastructure and escalating retaliatory missile exchanges with regional adversaries. President Trump announced a five-day delay for planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing “productive talks” aimed at a resolution. The common consensus on intelligent sites is that this is absurd. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has officially denied any direct dialogue with Washington, labeling reports of talks as “fake news” intended to stabilize energy markets. This is surely the more believable statement.

Only lunatics would trust in the value of any kind of negotiation with Trump or his bloodied henchmen Witless and Kushion, and the Iranians are not lunatics (although investors probably are). Only hours after being informed by an Omani mediator back on February 26 that Iran was showing very great flexibility on the issue of uranium enrichment, Israel and the US attacked.

Is Trump simply being deceptive in the expectation that he will, once again, lull Iran into a false sense of security having now twice tried this trick in advance of decapitation strikes? This is most unlikely. Further, it is not clear what Trump could do in the next five days that he has not already tried or threatened. US troops currently being deployed for activity in the Gulf will not arrive within the 5-day period. When they do, the scope for mischief by between 2,000 and 7,000 US troops is less impressive than the percentage chance that a good many of them will arrive home in body-bags once they get to wherever they are being sent.

Larry Johnson calculates an army of between one and three million men would be required to “take” Iran. A British general, equally skeptical, has put it at one million. Former MI6 head Sir Alex Younger notes today that Iran has the “upper hand.” In the meantime, of the two aircraft carriers the US has ordered to the Gulf, the Abraham Lincoln has put itself further out to sea following a likely Iranian hit on it, and the Gerald Ford limped to safety in Crete following trouble with its latrines and a fire in the laundary room.

So the Trump truce is probably not another Whoppo in the sense that he is about to engage in more wilful murder, although he may very well be in the business of manipulating markets. He would know that a statement that indicated the possibility of a proximate end of the crisis would send markets higher even for only a few hours (they have fallen a little since their early surge but are still at the time of writing significantly higher than they were yesterday) thus helping all those with whom he has shared his strategy in advance get very much richer. So, in this sense, yes, possibly another Whoppo.

The five delay follows a 48-hour ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. There are very few indications at this time that Iran will reopen the Strait today, in five days, or in five weeks. If he was sane, and there are no indications that he is, Trump would be extremely concerned about the increasing chatter in responsibile places of the inevitability of a global recession and perhaps an outright depression, and about the high price of oil (Brent cude currently at $96 a barrel as I write - significant higher than the price of $71 a barrel on February 23) and natural gas (right now at $2.89–$2.92 per MMBtu in a context of high annual volatility between $2.622 and $7.827) and particularly of LNG. Global LNG prices have surged to aroun $20/MMBtu in Europe and Asia (price would normally be around $8) due to supply disruptions in Qatar mainly as a result of Iran’s hitting of Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City on March 18-19, and which has reduced Qatar’s gas export capacity by 17% and will take an estimated three to five years to repair.

WACKO

A sane response to this crisis, which will surely get much worse the longer the Strait is closed, would be to do anything to stop it, given the highly negative consequences for energy prices, fertilizer, helium and other commodities essential for the global economy, the inevitable inflationary pressures such high prices will cause, and the possibility if not probability of massive humanitarian harm, or even regional nuclear war tipping the world towards a nuclear world war.

TACO, PASS0 and FEEBO

Sadly, Trump is clearly Wacko. His supporters and the bulk of Congress deserve some other descriptor that fits but which I cannot summon at this moment - perhaps Passo or Feebo - including the pathetic intelligence “leaders,” like Ratcliffe and Gabbard, who should be calling out criminality as they see it happen but feebly enable Trump’s Wackodom. So the idea of TACO, Trump Always Chickens Out, is not something that can be depended upon.

Israeli WHACKO

Also Wacko (or Whacko?) are the Israelis. Despite the U.S. pause, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a new wave of strikes targeting Tehran’s infrastructure, including the IRGC security headquarters, almost guaranteeing a further Iranian assault on Israeli nuke storage at Dimona if Israel does not pre-empt this with a nuclear strike on Iran.

Israel is using the Gulf crisis, evil and grossly foolish in itself) as cover to draw global attention from the monstrosity of its invasions of southern Lebanon and southern Syria. Reuters reports today Israeli Finance Minister Beelzebub (i.e. aka Bezalel) Smotrich that Israel should extend its border with Lebanon up to the Litani ​River deep inside the country’s south, as Israeli troops bombed bridges and destroyed homes in an escalating military assault. Actually the Israeli would prefer more of Lebanon - up to the Aouli. The IDF has claimed to have killed over 2762 Hezbollah militants since the 2024 invasion began. Estimates for total deaths in Lebanon (including militants and civilians) since the start of the current regional hostilities exceed 5282 people. In the capital, Beirut, home to roughly half of Lebanon’s 5.9 million population, Israeli attacks - according to Al Jazeera - have targeted several areas in Dahiyeh, a cluster of neighbourhoods in the southern suburbs that once housed nearly one million people, most of whom have now been forcibly displaced. Al Jazeera also reports that in Gaza Strikes, Israeli strikes have killed 680 Palestinians since the October 2025 ‘ceasefire” and in the West Bank.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), between 7 October 2023 and 15 March 2026, 1,071 Palestinians – at least 233 of them children – were killed in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Of these, 25 have been killed since the beginning of 2026.

As of early 2026, the Israeli government has significantly accelerated measures that move toward the formal annexation of the West Bank, transitioning from decades of “creeping” or de facto control to concrete administrative and legal integration. In February 2026, the Israeli cabinet approved a major plan to register West Bank lands as “state property” for the first time since 1967. This process, led by Beelzebub, effectively applies Israeli domestic civil law to the territory. In July 2025, the Knesset passed a non-binding motion (71-13) declaring the West Bank an “inseparable part of the Land of Israel”. More recently, in October 2025, preliminary bills to annex the Maale Adumim settlement and apply sovereignty to all settlements passed their first readings, though they face continued internal and international opposition. Control over civilian affairs in the West Bank has been transferred from the military’s Civil Administration to a new Settlement Administration under Beelzebub. This shift removes the “military buffer” and treats the area as part of Israel’s domestic infrastructure. Senior officials, including Energy Minister Eli Cohen, have explicitly stated that these moves are intended to establish “facts on the ground” that make a future Palestinian state impossible. Proposals championed by the far-right aim to annex up to 82% of the West Bank, focusing on Area C and the Jordan Valley, while leaving Palestinians in disconnected urban enclaves

Iran

In addition to recent strikes on Dimona and Arad in the Negev, Iran fired long-range ballistic missiles at the joint U.S.-UK base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, demonstrating a range of over 4,000 km (although Iran appears to be denying this, opening the possibility of a false flag attack - from whom? - or disinformation). Iran launched 36 drones at Bahrain and several missiles at the UAE and Kuwait. Saudi Arabia reported intercepting a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh. Iran’s Defense Council reiterated threats to completely mine the Persian Gulf if its coasts are attacked, further threatening global oil supplies.

Russia

Russia is considerably enabled by rising prices for oil, gas, LNG and fertilizer. This will assist it in making further progress towards finally meeting its military and political objectives in eastern Ukraine and perhaps even expanding on this, although it is still worth pointing out that Ukraine, with European and US sponsorship, or whatever remains of it, is inflicting notable drone damage on Russian refineries.

Ukrainian resistance to Russian advances towards the cities of Zapporizhzhia and Dnipro appears to be on the decline and an apparent Ukrainian achievement in pushing Russia from the west of the Oskil river in the northeast masks a larger Russian aggrandizement of territory east of the Oskil. It is clear that Russia is far advanced in preparations for its Spring offensive.

Meanwhile, the European promise of a $90 billion loan to Ukraine, and a 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia remain unfulfilled because of a block against the loan by Hungary’s Orban, on account of the continuing blockage by Ukraine of the supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia across the Drubzhe pipeline which traverses Ukraine.

The IMF which, if it paid attention to its own regulations would never be in the business in advancing loans to a country at war, is also finally having second thoughts about delivering the next tranche due.

The EU is being hit on all sides - the consequences of oil and gas price rises as a result of a war of choice by the US against Iran, on the one hand, and now instructions from Washington that the EU must vote through the trade deal that it agreed last year which basically has European exports to the US being hammered by 15% tariffs in return for zero tariffs on US exports to Europe, and Europe committing to purchase $750 billion worth of US energy by 2028. As gas prices rise, this $750 billion will buy appreciably less gas than was anticipated last year.