Ukraine

In its preparations for the upcoming trilateral talks in Geneva, Russia has significantly upgraded the nature and strength of its negotiating team from being one that was dominated by intelligence-security personnel to one that is being dominated by traditional, expert diplomatic negotiators.

This has been interpreted by some as an indication that Russia is more hopeful of a meaningful outcome, likely a reflection of its assessment of how well it is doing on the battlefield. This is the case even if in the most recent past there has been an unusually intense and prolonged Ukrainian drone assault on Moscow and other inland cities, accompanying Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk and Zapporizhzhia, and significant Ukrainian shelling on the Belgorod and Briansk regions and intense drone attack on Russia’s south and southeast.

These in turn have constituted Ukrainian retaliation for much heavier than usual Russian missile and drone attacks over the past couple of weeks, including the launch of Iskander and Kinzhal missiles on targets throughout Ukraine, particularly aimed at Ukrainian energy facilities. Russian crippling of Ukrainian energy is, in the view of some experts, at a point where Ukraine’s fighting capability is very seriously compromised. A major new Russian attack on Ukraine is anticipated in the very near future, with rumors high in Kiev that Russia is preparing an Oreshnik hypersonic missile strike, with an atmosphere of "acute alarm" in the capital amid reports of potential strikes on government buildings.

The third round of trilateral talks are scheduled for February 17 (tomorrow) and 18. The meetings will be confidential, with the Swiss foreign ministry stating that media representatives will not be permitted to attend. The Ukrainian delegation is led by Rustem Umerov (Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council) and Chief of Staff Kyrylo Budanov. Russia’s delegation is led by presidential advisor Vladimir Medinsky and includes military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov. The US is represented by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner who are also involved in nuclear talks with Iran tomorow morning, raising the possibility of overlaps in these two sets of negotiations, with proposals to parties involved in one conflict that include conditions on their behavior in the second (or other) conflict.

The Kremlin has indicated that the current round will cover a “broader range of issues,” including territorial disputes, and other specific demands. Ukraine is said to be seeking “substantive discussions” on security and humanitarian issues including a possible energy ceasefire and long-term security guarantees. The White House is pressing for land concessions and rapid elections in order to help it further extricate itself from Ukraine, and hand it over to Russia, Ukraine and the Europeans to sort out (although mercifully the Europeans are not involved directly in these talks) so as to more quickly advance its attacks and its interests on Venezuela and Cuba and, in the longer term, China. US Secretary of State Mark Rubio’s speech at the Munich Security conference last week placed Europe firmly in the position of US vassals whose business is to do everything they can to help the hegemon execute its policies.

Which might be fine for the US if it had not (1) actually failed to achieve its objectives in Ukraine; (2) had not actually failed to discipline Iran last June (so that today the US is engaged in what is likely to prove a very hot protracted war, at the risk of grave damage to the species and the planet); (3) had not actually failed to bring about a respectable and lasting settlement in Gaza; (4) is showing itself unable to contain China over Taiwan (the US depends existentially on both - China for raw earths and for their refinement, Taiwan for advanced semiconductors); (5) unable to extricate India from the BRICS and the Global South (with the latest much-touted US pressure on India not to buy oil from Russia turning out to center on what Rubio says is a commitment by India not to buy additional Indian oil, even as India agrees to buy sophisticated missile interceptors from Russia); (6) and unable to stop Brazil from engaging in military trade with Russia (Mil Mi-35M attack helicopters) or from accepting Russian participation in the development of Brazil’s nuclear energy industry.

Some Russian sources are trying to reignite the Putin proposal of March 2025 to temporarily place Ukraine under United Nations control to facilitate new elections and establish a government trusted by its citizens. This proposal, aimed at negotiating a peace treaty, was met with skepticism at the time (perhaps because it might work, something which has not been seen to be in Ukrainian or European interest). The plan would involve a temporary UN-led administration in Ukraine, involving the U.S., European countries, and Russia’s partners. Putin had suggested this could create a new government, with elections taking place after a peace treaty. The proposal was part of a broader, fluid set of diplomatic discussions regarding the conflict in 2025, with skepticism surrounding the implementation of a UN-led government and its impact on Ukrainian sovereignty.

Iran

Both the U.S. and Iran are building military strength as leverage ahead of the second round of nuclear negotiations scheduled for tomorrow, February 17. Trump is under increasing pressure from the Israeli premier, Netanyahu, who is the informal spokesperson for the Zionist billionaires for whom it seems Trump effectively works. In his visit to Washington last week, Netanyahu pressured Trump not to be satisfied with taking an exit ramp (from the very dangerous corner into which Trump has been entrapped) in the form of a deal such as accepting a lower level of autonomous Iranian enrichment of uranium in return for lower tariffs on Iran, but to press for Iran to hand over its stocks of missiles, and to cease all support for proxies, including Hamas, and Hezbollah. These latter conditions are totally unacceptable to Iran. Deals focusing on uranium enrichment are far more practical, but totally insufficient for Zionists. Since these had earlier been reported to have opposed a new attack, it must be assumed that games are being played as they were last year that are designed to lower Iranian guard by suggesting conflict between Trump and Netanyahu that does not actually exist.

The U.S. has established a massive naval presence, often referred to by President Trump as an “armada.” One-third of the US Navy's actively deployed fleet is now assembled in the Middle East, primed for potential operations against Iran. The Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is already in the region (Arabian sea), and on Friday, February 13, it was announced that the Gerald

Ford would depart “very soon” to join it. The U.S. Air Force is repositioning refueling tankers and fighter jet squadrons (including F-35s and F-15Es) from the UK to bases closer to Iran to provide “sustained military operations” if talks fail. President Trump has overtly endorsed regime change as a desired outcome if diplomacy does not yield a deal, stating that such a change would be the “best thing” for Iran.

Iran’s IRGC has launched “smart control over Hormuz” naval drills. These live-fire exercises are intended to demonstrate Iran’s ability to disrupt global oil and gas shipments if attacked. IRGC officials have issued a formal warning that all foreign ships in the Persian Gulf are under “full intelligence surveillance” and within reach of Iranian defense power. While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met today with IAEA’s Rafael Grossi to discuss technical details, Tehran has maintained that “submission before threats” is off the table and refused U.S. demands for zero uranium enrichment.

Cuba

Cuban officials and international observers report an intensification of the US “oil blockade” or “economic warfare” against the island. This escalation follows the January 2026 U.S. capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, which effectively severed Cuba’s primary oil lifeline. The Iranian Foreign Ministry and officials in India and Nicaragua have issued statements today condemning the U.S. measures as a “crime against humanity” and a violation of international law. Over 100 Cuban artists, musicians, and intellectuals released a public letter today calling for global solidarity to denounce U.S. “aggression” and prevent what they termed a “genocidal act”.

Spain announced today it will send food and essential health products to Cuba through the UN to mitigate the crisis. Cuba has suspended its annual cigar festival and implemented drastic measures, including a four-day work week and halting public transportation, due to critical fuel shortages. The US has threatened tariffs against any country sending oil to Cuba. Mexico temporarily halted shipments in late January and now sends only non-oil humanitarian aid. Maintenance of Cuba’s designation as a “State Sponsor of Terrorism” prevents normalization of trade and restricts international financial transactions.

Russia and China are providing, or preparing to provide, aid to Cuba to help alleviate the crisis. Russia is preparing to send oil and fuel as “humanitarian aid”, while China has pledged food, financial assistance, and support to help Cuba maintain its sovereignty and, as reported in early 2026, China is thought to be upgrading its intelligence facilities on the island. Russia is targeting shipments of oil and fuel to address a “critical” shortage. Russian officials have stated they “will not abandon Cuba,” and despite logistical hurdles, are offering support to help the island navigate the crisis. Beijing has expressed strong opposition to U.S. sanctions, pledging to continue supporting Cuba, including supplying food and financial aid, such as rice and essential materials. While both countries are providing assistance to help the Cuban government endure the crisis, some analysts suggest their ability to fully alleviate the situation is limited by geopolitical and logistical factor

Venezuela

U.S. military forces today boarded the Panamanian-flagged tanker Veronica III in the Indian Ocean today. The vessel had been tracked from the Caribbean after allegedly attempting to “slip away” and defy the U.S. blockade of Venezuelan oil. The U.S. government officially authorized American entities today to transact in Venezuelan-origin oil. This follows the issuance of two general licenses on Feb 13 that allow global energy majors—including Chevron, BP, Shell, Eni and Repsol - to resume operations in Venezuela. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed Sunday that more American firms are expected to enter the country within months. He recently met with interim President Delcy Rodríguez to push for a broader overhaul of the energy industry. Under the new interim government, oil revenue is being routed through a US-controlled sovereign fund to ensure “positive progress” on American interests.