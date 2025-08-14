In his preparatory meeting in the Kremlin for Friday’s summit, Putin talks of America having a sincere and vigorous interest in resolving the crisis, which I fear is a grave ostrich-with-head-in-sand delusion in face of the reality of the US being a Hegemon whose principal foreign policy objective is to sustain and grow its hegemony.

Putin also says that a long-term objective for the summit is the establishing a framework for peace, not only between Russia and the West but involving Europe and the globe. Who can possibly imagine that Trump has the mental capacity to absorb such a broad agenda or the personal or political resources to enable him to engage with it? Putin also makes specific reference to issues of arms control.

The US may have an interest in oil and gas exploration in the Arctic and perhaps there are some projects here in which Russia would be prepared to offer the US opportunities for collaboration in return for some other things that Russia would be prepared to excahnge. But Russia will have noted US interest in Greenland, will be abundantly aware of its own interests and the interests of its BRICS allies in developing a south-north Arctic passage to rival the Suez canal, and of its own considerable industrial capacity and superiority in operational and future ice-breaking vessels. Nonetheless, if it is correct, as some claim, that it was Russia that identified the Arctic as a suitable location for a summit, then Russia may very well have some particular interest in the Arctic being part of a much broader geopolitical agenda.

There are no indications of concessions with respect to territory in Ukraine.

