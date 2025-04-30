Interviewed earlier today, April 29, from Moscow on Judging Freedom, Jeffrey Sachs offered a pithy response to Judge Napolitano’s question as to where we currently are with respect to the proxy war over Ukraine:

Ukraine is losing the war on the battlefield, and this situation will not be reversed; in this estimation, Sachs is in very good company as earlier today Trump has declared that he thinks Ukraine will be crushed “very shortly;”

The US is not going to actively re-engage in the conflict (even if, I would add, it is actually the most culpable belligerant); again, Trump earlier today has said that he has no plan to provide more weapons to Kiev to fight this war and that he is “not on Zelenskiy’s side;”

Ukraine is now faced with a choice between accepting a settlement that falls far below its maximalist goals or to continue to fight and experience further losses on the battlefield;

Even while Europe continues to encourage Ukraine to continue fighting, Europe lacks the means to actually help make this happen to Ukraine’s advantage;

Sachs guesses that Ukraine will probably end up choosing to go the path of what for Zelenskiy is an unsatisfactory settlement, with the proviso that:

Zelenskiy may not physically survive the punishment of the violent, extreme nationalist Banderites (not to mention crazed European leaders and their intelligence chiefs) he has chosen to lead or to whom he has involuntarily had to follow, while noting that:

The Kiev regime no longer rules on the basis of popular consent.

I would say it is a little more complicated than that, and these are the points that I would add to those of Sachs:

For now, Zelenskiy is adamantly opposed to the Kellogg Plus plan that US peace envoy Steve Witkoff carried for discussion to Putin last Friday; he has also rejected Putin’s call for a ceasefire over the May 9th Victory Day celebrations indicating, therefore, that in effect there will be no ceasefire (and that he thinks this would be a great time for more assassinations and other such mischief because these have been Soooo helpful to the Ukraine cause up until now!);

Russia has good reason to consider itself unable to sign anything with (the illegal President) Zelenskiy while he is still in effective nominal charge of Ukraine, even if Putin can bring himself to talk with him, but in the meantime, noting:

Zelenskiy has still to rescind the decree that he passed in October 2022 that forbids any Ukrainian to negotiate anything with the Kremlin while Putin is President; Zelenskiy may believe that he is above his own decree but that belief is legally questionable; senior Russian figures such as Medvedev and Lavrov have said that Russia needs regime change in Ukraine (and boy, are they right);

I would further add that while Trump leaves open the possibility of continuing the fight without a war - that is to say on the economic plane, by means of sanctions and other such restrictions - the real scope for adding sanctions that can do more damage than US and Europe’s extreme sanctions have already done is very small;

We should bear in mind the view expressed by Lavrov the other day to CBS, to the effect that he rather hopes that the US will not lift its sanctions, given how the sanctions have proven such a boon to the Russian economy. Further, if the US does add to its current level of sanctions, say on Russia’s oil and gas industry (which is often mentioned in this context), the chances are remote that China and India (clients numbers 1 and 2 respectively) - given the likely impact of Trump tariffs and the importance of Russian energy to their respective economies - could care less;

Ukraine can decide to sue for peace, if it wishes to avoid the continuing destruction of itself. But for that to happen the suicidal fanatacism of the controlling Banderite cliques has to be diverted in time, possibly only by a civilian or military-civilian uprising, and the timing for a successful uprising is currently very unpredictable;

As every day passes, Russia is more inclined to intensify the conditions that will satisfy Russian interests in the event that a peace becomes possible only on Russian terms. Today, in TASS, there are reports of statements made by two Russian lawmakers who express the view, essentially, that Odessa is a Russian city;

The situation for Kiev is becoming increasingly desperate. Today we learn that Ukraine is now going to round up the specialist 110,000-man army of recruiters - that it assembled among other things in order to grab young men throughout the country and force them to the front lines to die - is itself going to be sent to the front lines or at least the 89,000 who have not yet had to fight and who are sufficiently healthy;

This tells us that Zelenskiy can no longer risk a further mobilization without totally destroying the economy and avoiding a civil uprising. Sending the recruits to the battlefields to die might also conveniently cover up some of the atrocities this force has been ordered to commit and which will doubtless rank alongside the atrocities committed by Ukrainian troops in Kursk in the substsance of official Russian investigations of Ukrainian war crimes;

Ukraine’s desperation may not be a signal to Russia to insist on peace on Russian terms, so much as an encouragement for Russia to continue its advance until it consumes the entirety of the country;

We should take for granted, in any case, that Russia will take all of the Donbass - in effect all of Ukraine east of the Dnieper and the entirety of the cities along it. I am increasingly doubtful that Russia will see any sense in not taking Odessa, Kiev and Kharkiv in these circumstances and perhaps also Sumy and Cherniv, not to mention cities like Dnipro and Zapporizhzhia that straddle the Dnieper;

As things stand on the battlefield, Russian forces are moving south into Ukraine’s Sumy oblast and are likely quite soon to establish a front line that loosely runs from Novomykolaivka in the west through to Vrselivka to Bilovody to Loknia to Bisivka to the east. Practically all of Kursk has now been taken back under Russian control. Most Ukrainian forces have been expelled from Belgorod. North of Kupyansk, Russian forces have taken Kamianka and are present on both sides of the Ockia; Russia has taken Zapadne and Doroshivka. Further south, Lyman is under incressing pressure as Russia advances on Lypove, Kolodon and Zarichne . A major battle is building up as Russia finally ousts the majority of Ukrainian forces from Chasiv Yar and Russian forces advance on the city of Kostantynivka, from where they will likely move south through Stepanivka, Ozsanianivka, Kylivka to join up with what is now Russian-controlled Toretsk and, further south still, Sukha Balka. Moving west from here, Russian forces will take Novoleksandrivka, Novo Poltavka and Malynivka in what is likely to be a steady advance into the Dnipro area. In Zapporizhzhia, Russian forces have crossed the Dnieper at a variety of locations that were long strongly contested, such as Antonivka.

Some analysts anticipate that Zelenskiy will attempt to avoid the inevitable by staging some atrocity or other (perhaps over the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow) in the expectation that this will incentivize even further European support or, that Zelenskiy will launch one more major offensive in parallel to Russia’s ongoing and largely successful offensive, perhaps hoping to seize the Zapporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; or the mines around Pokrovsk; or to invade or hold settlements in Briansk or Belgorod - one more time - in the hope of capturing some bargaining chips before negotiations have to begin.

Klarenberg on NATO

Klarenberg (Klarenberg) cites a Politico article that details the extent to which NATO is essentially impossible without the US. In the extremely unlikely event of a Russian invasion westwards from Ukraine, Europe would find itself without US support, moving troops across Europe would be slower, costlier and hampered by a patchwork of logistical bottlenecks. Much of the continent’s transport infrastructure has been “shaped by the expectation that US reinforcements would arrive from across the Atlantic,” and “both legacy and new military mobility projects rest on the premise that the Americans will come.”

Did Washington ever intend to actually fulfil that “premise?”

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union In 1991, French President François Mitterrand and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl discussed integrated defence and foreign policy across Europe, with the explicit purpose of reducing US influence over the continent. The result was the 1992 Maastricht Treaty, and plans by France and Germany for a pan-European army - both crossly opposed by Washington which insisted that NATO alone would be the supreme mechanism for defending Europe.

NATO keeps Europe weak, and European occupation ensures member states remain reliable profit sources for US corporations. Candidates for NATO membership were told to privatize state-owned industries and sell them to people like….well, like US corporations. Lookheed Martin for years bribed foreign governments and leaders to purchase its equipment. NATO members must constantly purchase exorbitantly-priced US and British-made weapons systems in the name of “interoperability,” even if, like Lockheer Martin’s F-35 fighter jet is notoriously unreliable.

“Any discussion of European strategic autonomy occurs ‘within a system where Washington still controls the core tools of military mobility - the aircraft, ships, fuel lines, satellites, cyber defenses and interoperability standards that hold it all together.” And Europe lacks the infrastructure for “moving troops, tanks and fuel” to any prospective local warzone…..This dependence extends beyond logistics, with Europe also relying on “US intelligence, cyber defenses and hybrid threat detection” to defend its military networks and infrastructure….All European military planning again ultimately “runs through Washington.” Politico reports the Trump administration is now “contemplating handing that role to a European for the first time” since NATO’s founding.”

In another article (Klarenberg2), Klarenberg also draws on a Politico investigation into the disappearing future of “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing, a further blow to the post World War II transatlantic bromance: e.g.

“While the CIA and MI6 are well-known for working in lockstep, Five Eyes is the most intimate expression of this transatlantic espionage bromance, exclusion from which would drastically reduce Britain’s already evaporating international status. As Politico notes, the international spying network accounts for “Britain’s status as a comparative heavyweight in the intelligence sphere” today. Its origins date back to 1946, and the signing of the secret UKUSA agreement. This formalised intelligence sharing between London and Washington that began decades earlier.”

Middle East

I have no further insight as to what is going on in Tehran following what I strongly suspect (along with some Iranian lawmakers) was a major Israeli terrorist incident on the country’s second largest port. But the most likely explanation is that Iran is going to swallow this for the time being, in the interest of seizing on what appears to be President Trump’s preference for a peaceful new JCPOA-style agreement with Iran, under the guardianship, as it were, of Russia, with whom Trump surely believes he is making headway - not so much on Ukraine but in the general direction of a new era of US-Russian relations that overshadow Ukraine in importance.

On Gaza, I note with interest the emphasis by Jeffrey Sachs today in his comments on Trump’s apparent overriding concern for a normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and Sachs’ hope that he may conceivably be educated into the realization that this is a pipedream - that Saudi Arabia, like the Arab League, will never normalize relations with Israel until there is a two state solution.

A two-state solution has the overwhelming support of the world’s nations and of the UN; only the US has blocked it. Acceptance of a two-state solution, if it could be engineered (I am deeply pessimistic) would throw a life-line, of course, to the Palestinians and for that extremely important reason I would support it even though I dont think that a two-state solution is actually viable as long as Israel is allowed a monopoly of nuclear warheads in the region and enjoys the prosperity and power that it does (which would continue to dwarf Palestine’s).

The real path to a permanent peace is actually a denuclearized and truly democratized single state of Palestine that absorbs Israel. Not at all likely, I know. I think it more likely that Israel will break apart on its own accord long before any such ideal could be positioned. The only good news is that this threat of the fragmentation of Israel gives Trump a freer hand in proceeding peacefully on Iran.

The Afghanistan Connection

The critical significance of the US invasion and occupation of Afghanistan, and the 9/11 pretext on which this was perpetrated is the principal topic of a recent book (already flagged in previous posts) that I have co-edited and to which I contribute. This book was discussed last week at the City University of New York, and I want to share the link with readers here:

Propaganda, Communication and Empire

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).