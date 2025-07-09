So the chief perpetrator of the genocide of Palestine, Netanyahu, is nominating the chief enabler of the genocide, Trump, for a Nobel Peace Prize. I felt only somewhat less disgusted when that honor was bestowed upon President Obama ahead of his forever wars in Afghanistan and Syria. But evidently that’s the kind of thing that concentration camp commandants get up to when they get a spare minute from shooting defenseless and starving Palestinians.

Perhaps Trump will become the Prince of Peace when US weapons stockpiles fall so low that short of nukes and the end of the world the US can no longer pursue its idiotic Invincible Empire agenda.

It seems the real reason why Trump paused the flow of weapons to Ukraine is because US stockpiles of Patriot interceptors is at around 25% of Pentagon needs. In practically all categories of weaponry, perhaps most notably in 155mm shells and tanks, US levels of production are now far exceeded by Russian, and even factoring in European levels doesn’t brighten the picture that much. And then there is China, now far outpacing the US in the production of naval ships.

On Sonar21 Larry Johnson chronicles the US decline in production levels of Patriots, Abrams, THAADs, HIMARS, Bradleys, Stingers, 155mm shells and artillery, Howitzers etc.

The US may remain supreme in some categories such as in fighter jets but even that is becoming moot. In drones Russia currently produces 500 Gerans a day and the figure may be around 1000 in a year’s time, far ahead of is opponents, and that is just one factory in Kazan. We have recently seen a massive increase in volume and frequency of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine extending yesterday to airfields and other targets in the far west. Ukraine’s claims to have shot most of these down are sheer fantasy. President Trump, a couple of days after pausing the flow of weapons (a decision he attributes with zero credibility to defense secretary Hegseth) now says he is considering sending some, we’ll specifically ONE Patriot battery, MAYBE. This is pathetic of course. There are precious few, if any, to sell to Germany’s chancellor Merz who has offered to buy some to send to Ukraine, because Germany has already gifted most of its Patriots to Ukraine and barely has any for its own needs - which is possibly why former Chancellor Scholz green-lighted submission to US pressure on Germany to host intermediate nuclear ballistic missile launchers from next year, presumably in the hope that Germans would be nuked ahead of Americans. This complies with the new neocon US rule of war which is never to sacrifice an American when there are a hundred proxies available to jump to a suicide order first.

The US doesn’t need war to weaken it. It can always rely on Trump tariff policies to do the same thing faster. On “Liberation 2” day (yes, there’s the ghoulish language of the concentration camp commandant one more time), there are no trade deals, just 3 “framework” deals with China, India and Vietnam. All other countries are just going to watch their own economies and the US economy slip beneath the sea level.

To make sure the US sinks, Trump is considering 100% tariffs on such things as ship-to-shore cranes (a market of which 80% is controlled by a Chinese giant) and 50% on copper (fundamental to new tech industries) and 20% on pharmaceuticals (in the hope that Americans will die quicker if the relaxation on almost all climate change pollutants doesn’t get them first?).

The tariff insanity will drive countries away from trading with the US, help the development of the BRICS and G20, isolate the US politically, sharpen protectionism, instigate conflict, accelerate abandonment of the dollar and the dumping of worthless Treasuries that the US uses to fund is unsustainable debt and promote China’s New Development Bank and sister Asian institutions to global financial supremacy.