The connection you find at the end of this paragraph is to an interview in which Kevin Barrett and I talk about the scaremongering this week about whether the US and UK were about to announce that they would give the OK to Ukrainian use of precision-guided long-range missiles on targets deep in Russia. I think it is worth listening to.

Visit: Barrett with Boyd-Barrett

Note that there have been uses of Storm Shadows, Scalps and perhaps ATACMS, especially against Crimea and other parts of the Novorussiye battlefields in the past. But we have been led of late by the US Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, and the UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy to expect something far more extensive. This is in response to long-standing requests from Ukraine for such permission. Nobody serious believes that Ukraine is capable of using these machines without the considerable support and participation of the NATO powers themselves.

Not until after my interview with Barrett (link above) did I get the chance to listen to a conversation between Judge Napolitano, Ray McGovern and Larry Johnson, from which I understand that both John Kirby for the State Department and the office of UK prime minister Keither Starmer had indicated before Starmer’s visit yesterday to the White House to meet US President Biden had said that there would be no formal announcement that same day. Kirby had even said that the White House was listening carefully and taking seriously the statement of Russian President Putin on Thursday in which Putin told the West that any decision that would allow Ukraine to use these long-range missiles would be regarded by Russia as direct involvement by NATO in a war against Russia and that Russia would respond.

The tone in today’s New York Times is far more cautious than of late, indicating that Washington and London are stepping back from the brink - at least, for now:

“…the president remains deeply fearful of setting off a dangerous, wider conflict…But the decision now facing Mr. Biden after Friday’s closed-door meeting at the White House… could be far more consequential than previous concessions by the president that delivered largely defensive weapons to Ukraine during the past two and a half years…Mr. Biden has hesitated to allow Ukraine to use arms provided by the United States in the same way over fears that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia would see it as a major escalation.

“John F. Kirby, the national security spokesman at the White House, said Friday that the Biden administration takes Mr. Putin’s threats seriously because he has proved himself capable of “aggression” and “escalation.” But Mr. Kirby added that there had been no change in Mr. Biden’s opposition to letting Ukraine use U.S. missiles to strike deep inside Russia.

“There is no change to our view on the provision of long-range strike capabilities for Ukraine to use inside Russia, and I wouldn’t expect any sort of major announcement in that regard coming out of the discussions, certainly not from our side,” he said.

“…The American concerns are twofold. The first has been rooted in Mr. Biden’s concern that the war not escalate; time and again he has told members of his staff that their No. 1 priority was to “avoid World War III.”

“The second American concern is a practical one: Pentagon officials do not believe Ukraine has enough of the ATACMS, the British Storm Shadow and the French SCALP missiles to make a strategic difference on the battlefield. The reach of the missiles, they note, is well known — and Russia has already moved its most valuable aircraft beyond the range the missiles can fly.

“Moreover, the U.S. officials say, they simply cannot supply many more to Ukraine. The Pentagon has warned that it must keep a healthy reserve of weapons in case of an outbreak of fighting in either Europe or Asia. And the missiles are so expensive that they contend Ukraine could get more firepower putting that money into drones”.

