Both mainstream and alternative media representations of the Iran conflict have grown increasingly somber over the past 24 hours.

As of March 15, 2026, the conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran has intensified, with major military strikes and high-level diplomatic friction occurring over the last 24 hours. The Israeli military reported conducting over 7000 strikes in Iran since the war began. In the last 24 hours alone, Israel hit more than 200 targets including missile launchers and production sites. Strikes on Sunday focused on western Iran and regime infrastructure.

Previous US strikes on Kharg Island (apparently from US assets in the UAE), a major oil export hub (the single most important, but only one of Iran’s 5 oil terminals), were described by U.S. President Donald Trump as “totally demolished” although in fact the oil facilities remain intact.

Saudi Arabia is moving a proportion of the oil that it would normally ship through Hormuz by pipeline to the Red Sea where it may potentially activate the Houthis who, up until now, have been relatively quiet.

The degradation of US military assets in the Gulf is leading the US to consider alternative staging posts for its attacks, including Romania. Trading relations with China deteriorate. A report in the South China Morning Post reports that the US reserve of rare earths available to the Pentagon for production has fallen to two months.

The main impact of all of this so far is to increase pressure on oil prices worldwide, reduce the supply of fertilizers and other life essential commodities worldwide, and guarantee a global economic recession. Oil prices today generally vary from 98 to 114 a barrel.

Information from Israel is woefully censored and inadequate. The most we can say for now is that in continuing retaliation for the US and Israel’s unprovoked attacks on Iran, Iran has launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israel, causing air raid sirens in Tel Aviv. Shrapnel from one missile reportedly damaged a building housing U.S. diplomats in Israel, though no injuries were reported. Israel has informed the US that it is running short of air defense missiles.

Iranian forces and allies have targeted U.S. and allied assets across the region, including drone attacks on the Ali Salem airbase in Kuwait and intercepts of drones near the Saudi Arabian capital. Both President Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have confirmed that no ceasefire is currently under discussion. Israeli officials have indicated their expectation that the military campaign is planned to continue for at least three more weeks. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright estimated the war could end within a “few weeks.” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard asserted full control over the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to target any unauthorized transit. President Trump claimed several unnamed allies have agreed to send warships to help reopen the waterway. Iran’s U.N. representative reported at least 1,348 civilians have been killed in Iran since the start of the war.

The UN has reported that over three million people in Iran have been displaced by the conflict. Over 800 have been displaced in Israel’s concurrent, predatory war on Lebanon and Hezbollah.

Iranian authorities say they have arrested dozens of people accused of spying across several provinces, according to state media reports over the weekend. Fox News cites Fars, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), aas reporting Sunday the West Azerbaijan prosecutor’s office had arrested 20 individuals in the northwestern city of Urmia for allegedly providing Israel with information about military, police and security sites. On Saturday, Iranian military intelligence said it had arrested several “enemy operatives” across the country, including a 10-member group in Mazandaran province and another 10-member network in Khorasan Razavi province, according to Tasnim, a semi-official news agency.

More important even is speculation as to the arrest of the commander of Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani following his survival of the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the start of the war, along with several of the leader’s top aides (and of previous comparable incidents). Unconfirmed reports from regional media suggest Qaani may have been detained on suspicion of spying for Israel’s Mossad. Some theories claim he was the last official to meet with both Khamenei and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah shortly before they were targeted by Israeli strikes. Social media and some Arab media outlets have reported that Qaani has already been executed by his own guards. Iranian state authorities have neither confirmed nor denied these reports, and no major Western outlet has verified the execution.

These arrests may have the consequence of stirring up paranoia within Iran’s security apparatus. The creation of paranoia is an established intelligence technique, chronicled in the Philippines during the US occupation 1898-1946 by Alfred McCoy, whose intent is to set members of a targeted entity against one another. This can be achieved by mischievous disclosures by oppositional forces.

The consequences of the conflict for Asia (the principal destination of energy products normally flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. Stock markets in East Asia experienced their worst drops since the 2008 financial crisis. South Korea’s KOSPI plunged up to 12% in a single day, while Japan’s Nikkei fell more than 5%. The Indian rupee reached record lows against the dollar, and the Philippine peso dropped significantly, increasing the cost of all imports. Rising energy, transport, and fertilizer costs are driving up food prices across the continent, particularly threatening food security in South and Central Asia. Major energy-importing nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea source approximately 60–75% of their oil from the Gulf. The conflict has disrupted the supply of helium and other critical gases from the Gulf, threatening the global semiconductor industry, particularly in South Korea and Taiwan. India is facing severe shortages of soil nutrients because its fertilizer plants rely on Qatari LNG, which has halted production. Several governments have introduced extreme conservation measures, such as four-day work weeks in the Philippines and Bangladesh to reduce electricity consumption. Landlocked nations like Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are suffering from severed trade routes and the cessation of food imports from Iran. Bangladesh and Pakistan are facing acute fuel rationing and austerity measures, including school closures and bans on large gatherings to save energy. Pakistan is reportedly on high alert due to fears of border instability in Balochistan, while South Korea is concerned about the redeployment of U.S. THAAD missile systems to the Middle East, potentially weakening its defense against North Korea. Shipping costs from Asia to Europe have doubled as vessels avoid the Suez Canal/Red Sea route in favor of the Cape of Good Hope.

Despite Trump’s lifting of US sanctions on ships carrying Russian oil that are still at sea, the BBC reports that a Swedish court has ordered the detention of the Russian captain of a ship suspected of sailing under a false flag as part of Moscow’s shadow fleet. Members of the coast guard boarded the Sea Owl One in Swedish waters, where it was sailing under a Comoran flag they thought may have been bogus. The 228m (748ft) tanker is on a list of vessels sanctioned by the EU. This comes even as the number grows of European voices calling for more meaningful negotiations with Russia, although a policy of unyielding hostility to Russia still prevails overall. The rapid increase in oil and gas prices that has resulted from the conflict over Iran and that threaten further, devastating blows to European economies will exert yet more pressure in the direction of sanity.