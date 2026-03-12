The global situation is extremely volatile, and for this reason, it is important to take note of the time at these words are being written. I have started writing this on Thursday March 12 (4:30pm GMT). At this time, let us establish what appear to me to be incontrovertible facts:

The war in Iran or over Iran is ongoing, nobody has conclusively “won.”

As we approach Day 13 of the war, it does not appear likely that the war will stop. In other words, this is different from the 12-day war of June 2025 when the US and, in particular, Israel sued for a ceasefire. To put it another way, the smart money is betting on a longer war if for no other reason than Iranian resilience and determination to put everything they have into this, and because the US administration under Trump has proven itself unconscionably duplicitous in negotiations, totally untrustworthy and irrationally fanatical over Iran for the past forty years or so.

Over the past 24 hours, among the targets hit by Iran include: multiple commercial vessels were in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz; two oil tankers near the port of Umm Qasr, Iraq, causing a fire; a hit on the US-owned crude oil tanker, Safesea Vishnu, by an explosive-laden unmanned boat near Basra, resulting in one death; a hit on a container ship by an unknown projectile off the coast of Dubai, causing a fire; a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, with debris causing a fire, prompting a temporary shutdown; drone strikes on the Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia; drone attacks on Dubai International Airport; drone attack on a residential building in Kuwait, injuring two people, and another drone causing damage at Kuwait International Airport; an Iranian drone intercepted targeting the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; targeting of US-owned vessels; Iranian declaration of attacks on banks and financial institutions in the region. Coalition attacks on Iran over the past 24 hours include: Israeli Air Force (IAF) airstrikes in the capital, hitting the IRGC’s Sayyid al-Shuhada base in Tehran Province; a strike on a nuclear facility in Iran, specifically targeting the Taleghan 2 site; strole pm the Jey industrial site in Esfahan Province, which is linked to optical and drone production; strikes on ballistic missile manufacturing sites to degrade Iran’s long-range strike capabilities; Israeli strikes on the Bandar Sirik port city, an Ahvaz district connected to the 92nd Armored Division and air defense installations on Qeshm Island; internal security sites in northwestern Iran, including Marivan City in the Kurdistan Province, to disrupt regime control in protest-prone areas. An airstrike early Thursday in the Akashat area of western Iraq hit a base belonging to the Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (19th Brigade) of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iran-aligned militia. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported the destruction of 16 Iranian minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz to counter Iranian efforts to block maritime traffic.

For the US-Israeli coalition (with assistance from Europe, but with declining enthusiasm from the Gulf States which are being greatly impacted by the war), this is primarily – but not solely – a military war that targets military, civilian and infrastructural assets. These targets are in Iran, primarily, but also in Lebanon, Iraq and possibly in Yemen, although so far the Houthis appear to be holding back. The Houthis have not yet launched new, direct attacks on Israel or U.S. interests in response to the latest escalation against Iran. Unlike in the Gaza war, where they launched high-profile attacks, the Houthis are currently exercising caution to avoid direct U.S. or Israeli strikes on their forces, especially after suffering heavy losses in previous engagements. While they are a key part of Iran’s “axis of resistance“ and have previously launched missiles at Israel and attacked shipping in the Red Sea, their current involvement remains limited to rhetoric. The Houthis may still join the conflict later, as their restraint may be a “phased escalation” rather than a permanent withdrawal from the fight.

For the coalition, this has been an air war fought with missiles primarily and also and perhaps increasingly with guided gravity bombs; because few such wars are satisfactorily completed with air power alone, there is a strong possibility of a ground war, possibly involving US troops landing in the South East or in some way making their way towards Bander Abbas on the Gulf of Hormuz, or otherwise involving a US-instigated and equipped invasion of a relatively small number of Iraqi Kurds, or a larger force within the Iranian Azeri community backed with a force from Azerbaijan. Neither of these two non-US forces seems highly likely for now – Iraqi Kurds are divided, and Iranian Kurds do not seem enthusiastic about an incursion from Iraqi Kurdistan. The Azeris have limited resources and must be conscious of the threat to them of Russian forces building on the border between Russia and Azerbaijan. The possibility of a UAE attack across the Gulf on the zone around Bander Abbas seems less likely in view of the scale of UAE vulnerability to Iranian missiles, especially on landing craft.

For Iran, this is a military war, certainly, but it is mainly an economic war that is designed to increase the global prices of oil and gas by closing the Strait of Hormuz and striking at oil production infrastructure in the region. Volatility of prices has been contained over the past day or so by Trump’s (pardon me but I must insert “idiotic” here) claims that the war is won, but not won “enough,” and by releases or planned releases of oil to international markets from the reserves of individual countries (e.g. Japan), the G7, and by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Prices at this moment are still higher than they were and after a lull on March 10-11, the price for Brent Crude is now approaching $100 a barrel. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed to all but Iranian vessels or vessels carrying Chinese oil. One report claims that more oil is going to China from the gulf than was the case before the war started. Several tankers have been set ablaze. The Hormuz isn’t everything, because there exists an alternative array of longer and more expensive routes and there are a couple of pipelines (one of them Saudi) that can also feed oil out of the region although not nearly to the same volume as before. But stoppages to the production and storage of oil and gas are even more critical. While traffic through the Hormuz could recover very quickly if a ceasefire was to be called, it will take several weeks to ramp up production.

As the foregoing implies, therefore, there are critical fragilities that both sides must face. Besides oil and gas concerns, the region now faces serious water vulnerabilities. The Saudi capital of Riyadh is heavily dependent on desalinated water and so are most of the Gulf nations and all regional parties depend to some extent on desalinated water. There has been at least one hit on an Israeli and one hit on an Iranian desalination plant, but if the degradation of desalinations security escalates then the humanitarian consequences of the war will become even more catastrophic than they already are.

Predictions, much touted in alternative media, that the coalition will soon run out of weapons are proving premature. (Even in the Ukraine conflict, where one might have predicted a near collapse of the Kiev regime, given the circumstances, we have been surprised yesterday by the firing of seven Storm Shadow type missiles – likely supplied and fired, with US approval, by the UK - on an arms factory in Bryansk). Nonetheless, Trump’s overture to Putin earlier this week in which he appears to have dangled the carrot of sanctions relief on Russian oil in return for Russian mediation between the US and Iran may be interpreted as signaling growing anxiety in the White House as to whether the war can have a positive outcome for the US.