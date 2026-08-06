Simmering Tensions in the Gulf Despite Upcoming Authority Agreement, Amidst Weapons Crisis for the West and Enhanced Leverage of the Axis of Resistence
Iranian-Omani 60-day Agreement
Iran and Oman are in the final drafting stages of a bilateral agreement to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which has been severely disrupted by conflict. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei today confirmed that negotiators have achieved a mutual understanding regarding the geographical parameters and co…