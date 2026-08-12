Independent political analyst Gilbert Doctorow argues that while Russia will likely secure a territorial win on the ground, Vladimir Putin’s Special Military Operation (SMO) will end as a Pyrrhic victory. He contends that asymmetric drone warfare has eroded Russia’s manpower advantages and that persistent Western escalation has severely damaged Russian strategic deterrence.

Doctorow has monitored Ukraine’s summer drone offensives - taking earlier and more careful note, perhaps, than many other analysts in western “alternative media” scape - of the severe damage Ukraine inflicted on energy and transit nodes in Crimea, as well as on Russian oil refineries and on energy, military and civilian assets that lie well within the Russian mainland (extending recently to Siberia), and on Russian oil tankers and grain cargo ships both in the Sea of Azov and along the coast of the eastern Black Sea.

Many of his critics have been quick to argue that the damage sustained by Russia from these Ukrainian offensives is not as bad as Ukraine and its Western sponsors claim, that much of the damage is repairable and has or is being repaired, that the attacks constitute a major drain on Ukraine’s war economy and that, above all, Russia has retaliated fiercely, with far more impact, against Ukraine. In particular, they point to Russia’s bombardment over recent weeks of targets in the Odessa oblast against port facilities, port infrastructure, vessels, energy and transit infrastructure. They argue that Russia has imposed what amounts to a blockade of Ukrainian ports along the Odessa and the remainder of Ukraine’s western Black Sea coastline.

These have had a severe, negative impact on the key sources of Ukrainian export activity namely, grain, fertilizer and agricultural goods that far outweigh, as a proportion of the value of Ukraine’s total economic activity, the impact of damage inflicted by Ukraine on Russia’s economy. Moreover, this takes place within the context of a worsening situation for Ukraine and its Western sponsors in the availability of missiles and air defenses, while Russian production of most categories of weapons is robust, and out-competes that of every other country save, possibly, China.

But China and Russia are firm allies and the core members, one might argue, of the BRICS, along with India and Brazil. China possesses a vastly superior, larger, and more technologically advanced manufacturing ecosystem for weapons production compared to Russia. While Russia, as some argue (but it is debatable) has transitioned its economy onto a wartime footing to rapidly churn out basic munitions and conventional armor, it remains heavily dependent on Chinese dual-use components, microelectronics, and industrial machine tools to sustain its output.

China’s industrial base is exponentially larger and more technologically advanced than Russia’s defense sector facilities some of which might be described as “aging,” although Russia has shown enormous innovation in such areas as ballistic missiles (e.g. Iskander-M), hypersonic missiles (e.g. Kinzhal, Zircon), highly precise non-nuclear or nuclear-comparable missiles (e.g. Oreshnik), and other original weapons that have yet to be used in combat such as the Burevestnik and Poseidon.

Chinese military hardware in the air and naval domains - such as avionics, destroyers, and advanced missiles - is thought by some to be qualitatively and quantitatively ahead of Russian equivalents, China has largely moved past its historical reliance on Russian military imports, successfully substituting native systems and advanced jet engines, whereas Russia relies significantly on foreign inputs.

Returning to Doctow’s argument, we can see, as he concedes, that Russia has recently and significantly upped its game, so to speak. But Doctorow is still critical. He concludes that Russia is still playing tit-for-tat, striking against Ukraine in a manner that is simply comparable with Ukrainian strikes against Russia rather than engaging in crushing responses for which Russia has the technological and other means to deploy.

Russia continues to avoid striking against Ukrainian command and control centers and centers of decision-making in Kiev. Russia continues to avoid striking key transit routes that bring Western military and other forms of aid to Ukraine. Russia continues to restrain itself from attacking production or other facilities in NATO countries that are used to supporting NATO’s war against Russia over the pretext of Ukraine from their own territories. Its threat to retaliate against NATO seizures of Russian oil tankers with retaliatory seizures of its own of NATO ships once again strikes one as passively and unimaginatively tit-for-tat.

Russia restrains itself because it is worried that, were it to strike NATO targets in NATO countries, then Article 5 might be invoked and Russia would find itself facing off againat the entirety of NATO, directly.

Doctorow’s argument overlaps with that of Sergey Karaganov whose thinking I have explored previously in this space. For Karaganov the failure of Russian deterrence to actually deter is the existential problem. Russia, he believes, must actually set about actual deterrence by demonstrating some of its most potent weapons in meaningful combat context. Karaganov may originally have thought in terms of a progression from conventional to nuclear terms, but might now reasonably limit himself to further demonstrations - probably beyond the territory of Ukraine - of the Oreshnik or the deployment of Russia’s more recent innovations, including the Poseidon and Burevestnik.

Doctorow can reasonably argue that so far, after four and a half years, Russia has not achieved any of its military objectives. Ukraine is still clamoring for entry into NATO and NATO still pretends that it would actually like to see Ukraine in NATO; Russia has not yet fully secured the Donbass, it has only partial control over Kherson and Zapporizzhia and even its control of Crimea seems more fragile today than it did back in 2014. We have yet to see meaningful discussion of a cap on the number of Ukrainian troops, or a methodology for removing neo-Nazi elements from Ukrainian governance or for protecting the interests of pro-Russians and Russian speakers throughout Ukraine. Surely, there is a case for more decisive action, especially given that Russia has the means to engage more decisively (though certainty is a rare thing).

In short, Doctorow concludes, first of all, that Russia’s SMO is a strategy to keep the war going for as long as possible because this benefits the oligarch class - not so much through the defense industries proper, which are largely state-controlled, but through the mining and raw materials processing industries that are fundamental to weapons production.

Secondly, Doctorow argues that commitments to the thinking of the SMO puts Russia in a very poor light when nations of the Global South can watch the success of Iran in real time in stalling and reversing the might of the Hegemon, even inviting criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine that has less to do with war-profiteering and more to do with a failure of nerve and cowardice.

This growing perception, if that is what it is, among the Russian people represents Putin’s Achilles’ heel: if he is to retain political power, he must demonstrate more force; if he does not, then he will be removed. This is behind what Doctorow believes he can see in instances of disparaging behavior towards Russia and Russian interests from countries that one would formerly have thought of as being its natural allies, including countries Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and even Serbia (whose leader Vucic recently hosted a visit by Zelenskiy and warbled something about Ukrainian sovereignty).

Pro-Western Assessment of Doctorow’s Argument

Mainstream Western analyses (such as reports from the Center for Strategic & International Studies) share Doctorow’s premise regarding unsustainable costs, pointing to massive casualty tallies and economic strain.

Pro-Western critics and hawkish commentators argue that labeling the outcome a “Pyrrhic victory” underplays Ukraine’s agency or frames an eventual Russian survival as a disguised defeat. Some alternative Western analysts (such as Scott Ritter) actively reject Doctorow’s thesis, accusing him of adopting defeatist narratives that mirror foreign intelligence objectives aimed at destabilizing the Kremlin.

Pro-Russian Assessment of Doctorow’s Argument

Pro-Kremlin commentators and nationalist Russian milbloggers strongly reject the idea that Russia faces a hollow or ruinous outcome. They maintain that Russia’s industrial base has successfully adapted, force generation exceeds attrition, and the state is forging durable non-Western economic ties.

Hawks within the pro-Russian sphere agree with Doctorow’s critique that current military leadership has been overly cautious, but they reject his pessimistic conclusion. Instead, they argue that Russia can avoid any semblance of a Pyrrhic outcome simply by choosing to massively escalate its military operations and eliminating political eadership in Kyiv.

A Personal Assessment

So far as I am concerned, I think Doctorow’s argument deserves some space. It raises the possibility that the overall consensus over what is often presumed to be the pro-Russian platform in alternative media, may itself function ideologically or propagandistically to support the SMO and to support Western interests that may see the SMO not as a threat but as their protection.

I have argued previously in this space that I don’t find Doctorow’s invocation of the oligarch class as culpable at all compelling. Further, I think the Doctorow argument may give insufficient weight to actual Russian power, firstly in comparison with Ukraine, and secondly even in comparison with the entirety of NATO which, as a fighting force, is less than an impressive, rational, mighty and unified machine but strikes me more as a fig-leaf for the power of the hegemon, a hegemon which would rather not want to bother, right now, with Ukraine, while it also sustains a machinery for European purchase of US weapons.

In this context we can look to the diminishing weapons stockpiles in the West, to the patent incompetence of the current generation of Western political and military leaders - from Hegseth’s teenager-angst performative glare to the insanitary conditions and inedible foods of the USS Lincoln.

When we give full credit to actual Russian power and leverage then a Russian rejection of apocalyptic strategies to end the war may rather seem an expression of strengh, both physical and intellectual. It may not, in the end, save lives, but it minimizes the chances of Armageddon.

While Doctorow’s argument expresses understandable frustration, is it sufficiently patient? There are still plenty of NATO assets inside Ukraine for Russia to strike before it extends its range to assets actually located in those NATO countries (yes, we could ask why Russia waited quite so long). Russian patience further exposes the lie that Russia is now or, in this conflict, has at any point been a threat to anyone beyond Ukraine. Although, certainly, analysts must take note of warnings from Sergei Lavrov and other Russian leaders warning that Russian patience has a limit, and what this might entail in the event, say, that European leaders keep borrowing to buy more weapons and try to mobilize their youth for armed service in a war with Russia that is set to begin on a date, they foolishly think, of European choosing.

There is some truth in the view that the SMO seems to maximize the time it will take to win this war and although this may be comfortable for Russia, it is also comfortable for Russia’s NATO enemies because they now have more time to regroup, restrock, rethink and a longer duration in which who knows what (?) might transpire that might better serve NATO and European interests than Russian.

Who, after all, can be absolutely certain of anything in so liquid a situation as a war? A decisive victory now, this point of view might advise, forecloses on future uncertainty. On the other hand, who can be certain of victory, and what would it truly take to make it “decisive?” And, besides, right now the list of potential uncertainties in the near to mid-term future do not seem to favor NATO: a crisis in the Gulf that can unseat Western trade dominance, soaring prices in energy and food markets, increasing pressure on Bond rates that will add to the US national debt, growing inability of the US to fight even on one front, let alone two or more, threats to the dollar system posed by the rise of China and the BRICS.