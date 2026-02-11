In discussion with Judge Napolitano earlier today, Dougles Macgregor predicts that if China was to attack Taiwan the US would have to obliterate what for the US is Taiwan’s major asset the TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), an asset of such importance to the US that it would rather destroy it than see it pass to the direct control of mainland China which, of course, sees Taiwan as a part of China - a perspective that Nixon signed the USA up to in his classic visit to talk with Mao in 1972.

Once again, the question arises as to the extent to which US China policy is either driven by Silicon Valley giants or is even at odds with their real interests. Why would they want to risk their supply of a key resource? A little similar to the mystery of why the US wants to risk its supply of rare earths from its single most important supplier, China (or, even more important, why would the US want to cut itself off from accdess to the Chinese factories that are the global leaders in the refinement of these rare earths).

As the pioneer of the “pure-play foundry” model, TSMC does not design its own chips but manufactures them for global tech giants Nvidia, Apple, AMD and Qualcomm.It currently produces over 90% of the world’s most advanced semiconductors and reached a record 70.2% share of the global foundry market in Q2 2025. Essential products—from iPhones and iPads to electric vehicles and medical devices—are powered by TSMC-made processors. its chips are used in military-grade devices and weapons systems. A crisis in the Taiwan Strait could cripple the U.S. economy, as over 44% of the most sophisticated logic chips imported by the U.S. are manufactured in Taiwan.

TSMC held a 70% share of the global foundry market in 2025, leaving few alternatives for U.S. firms that have moved to a “fabless” model (designing chips without owning factories). U.S. dominance in Artificial Intelligence (AI) relies almost entirely on TSMC’s advanced nodes (4nm and 3nm) to produce the high-performance GPUs designed by Nvidia and others.

In the meantime, as of February 2026, TSMC has pledged to invest a total of $165 billion in the U.S. to build six fabrication plants (fabs) in Phoenix, Arizona, although there are doubts as to whether this location can be competitive with the advantages currently offered in Taiwan.

Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem also includes several other major players categorized by their specific roles: the UMC (United Microelectronics Corp), focusing on mature and specialized process nodes; and PSMC (Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp) which primarily produces memory and logic chips; MediaTek, a global leader in mobile processors and wireless connectivity chips; Novatek, which is a leading supplier of display driver ICs; Nanya Technology, a DRAM manufacturer; Winbond Electronics, which specializes in specialty memory and flash products; ASE Technology (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering) which is the world’s largest provider of independent semiconductor assembly and test services.