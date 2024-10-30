Couple of very brief comments this morning.

I have still to see adequate confirmation or refutation of Alastair Crooke’s assessment earlier this week which essentially says that Israel’s attack on Iran last Saturday was in effect aborted because of the detection of an advanced air defense system over Tehran.

Blumenthal this morning seems to be buying more into Israel’s narrative that includes destruction of Russian S-300s and he wonders if Russia will be able to spare any more AD systems especially in the light of Kiev chatter about 1500 mile range US Tomahawk missiles.

Significantly I gather from Macgregor that Israel is planning to escalate against Iran and from Blumenthal that Iran is preparing to retaliate for Saturday’s attack. I note, unsurprised, Macgregor’s certainty that this conflict is nowhere near over.

Blumenthal has read in Israeli media that the IDF will pull out of southern Lebanon later this week.

The unspeakable Israeli horrors of murder and torture grow every day worse in killings of Lebanese and Palestinians.

The whole world will suffer PTSD.

The Global South is taking note of the evil that envelops Washington; the fate of US hegemony is sealed.

Harris take note:,pull the US weapons out of Israel now, today, and win the election or at least salvage what is left of Democrat dignity. Just takes 2 weeks to shut Israel down if no more US weapons.